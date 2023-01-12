ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 15 News

MCSO deputy hurt in crash involving semi-truck in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ — A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a serious crash in Tempe early Wednesday morning. The collision happened near Rural and Baseline roads. Video from the scene shows an overturned semi-truck and a marked MCSO vehicle both wrecked off the roadway at the intersection. Both of the vehicles had crashed through a block wall.
TEMPE, AZ
12 News

DPS: Fatal crash closes SR-287 near Coolidge

COOLIDGE, Ariz — A portion of State Route 287 near Coolidge is closed due to a fatal collision reported Monday afternoon, authorities said. The three-vehicle collision occurred near milepost 120, which is about six miles south of Coolidge. Multiple people have been taken to the hospital for serious injuries,...
COOLIDGE, AZ
AZFamily

Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt

CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
ABC 15 News

17-year-old dies after crash near 33rd Ave and Indian School Rd

Phoenix police say a 17-year-old has died after a crash Monday morning. Officials say Isaiah Soto was found unresponsive inside a gray passenger car near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Soto was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say, the driver, a...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Crash leaves 2 drivers seriously hurt in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two drivers have been taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning in Phoenix. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road involving a car and an SUV. Police say both drivers suffered life-threatening injuries. No one else was...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Woman shot, killed near Verrado Way and Yuma Road; police investigating

BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred near Verrado Way and Yuma Road around 4:45 when police say a man in his 50s walked into a police station and said he shot his wife after an argument the two had.
BUCKEYE, AZ
12 News

Woman killed in crash on Indian School Road

PHOENIX — A woman was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said. The woman has been identified by the Phoenix Police Department as Irene Lujan, 27. According police, the crash happened near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3 a.m. When...
PHOENIX, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

MULTIPLE FATALITIES IN FIERY CRASH INVOLVING SIX VEHICLES ON I-10 IN CHANDLER

On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at approximately 6:15 a.m., a commercial truck rear-ended five vehicles resulting in multiple fatalities on eastbound Interstate 10 (I-10) adjacent to the Chandler Boulevard off-ramp. State troopers determined a man was driving a commercial truck-tractor hauling an open-top box trailer loaded with garbage. The commercial...
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

DPS: 5 dead in fiery crash on I-10 near Chandler Boulevard

CHANDLER, AZ — Five people are dead after multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks, crashed and erupted in flames along Interstate 10 near Chandler Boulevard. Helicopter video of the scene showed a large fire involving the vehicles with fire crews working to put out the flames. Arizona Department of Public Safety...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

DPS says distracted semi driver caused deadly crash on I-10 in Chandler

Most of the closures will be in effect from Friday night through early Monday morning. Responders recently got hands-on training on things like high-voltage disconnect and stabilization, venting, flames and unswitched energy. Phoenix Suns chaplain's recovery from 'irreversible' stroke. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Suns chaplain and Scottsdale pastor Travis...
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dead following shooting at Phoenix drive-thru lane

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Central phoenix. According to reports, the shooting happened on the morning of Jan. 15, in the area of Dunlap and Central. The shooting reportedly happened at the drive-thru lane of a restaurant. At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated on the scene, but did not survive.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman arrested after killing man, dog in Goodyear in hit and run

Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
GOODYEAR, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy