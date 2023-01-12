Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
MCSO deputy hurt in crash involving semi-truck in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ — A Maricopa County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in a serious crash in Tempe early Wednesday morning. The collision happened near Rural and Baseline roads. Video from the scene shows an overturned semi-truck and a marked MCSO vehicle both wrecked off the roadway at the intersection. Both of the vehicles had crashed through a block wall.
DPS: Fatal crash closes SR-287 near Coolidge
COOLIDGE, Ariz — A portion of State Route 287 near Coolidge is closed due to a fatal collision reported Monday afternoon, authorities said. The three-vehicle collision occurred near milepost 120, which is about six miles south of Coolidge. Multiple people have been taken to the hospital for serious injuries,...
ABC 15 News
One man dead, two injured after shooting near 83rd Ave and Indian School Rd
Phoenix police say a man is dead and two others are injured after a shooting in west Phoenix Wednesday. It happened near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Officials say a man was taken to a local hospital in serious condition while a third man was dropped off at a hospital by an unknown person.
Motorcyclists in critical condition after crash near 89th Ave and Indian School
Phoenix fire officials say a man and a woman are in critical condition after a crash Monday afternoon.
ABC 15 News
Five injured, including child, after Glendale crash near 49th Avenue and Olive
Five people, including a child, were taken to a hospital after a crash in Glendale Tuesday. At about 12 pm, emergency crews were called to the area of 49th Avenue and Olive for reports of a two-vehicle crash. Police say one vehicle was traveling westbound on Olive when it struck...
AZFamily
Crash near Casa Grande leaves 1 dead, others hurt
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — One person is dead, and others are hurt after a crash Monday afternoon east of Casa Grande. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says three vehicles were involved in the crash that happened on State Route 287 at milepost 120, near Signal Peak Road. DPS confirms that one person was killed, and others were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
ABC 15 News
17-year-old dies after crash near 33rd Ave and Indian School Rd
Phoenix police say a 17-year-old has died after a crash Monday morning. Officials say Isaiah Soto was found unresponsive inside a gray passenger car near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road. Soto was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police say, the driver, a...
AZFamily
Crash leaves 2 drivers seriously hurt in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Two drivers have been taken to the hospital after a crash Monday morning in Phoenix. The accident happened around 8:30 a.m. near 33rd Avenue and Indian School Road involving a car and an SUV. Police say both drivers suffered life-threatening injuries. No one else was...
Mother of another victim of I-10 fiery crash speaks out
His family tells ABC15 that he and three other co-workers got into a car and were heading along I-10 near Chandler Blvd., to their first job of the day, when tragedy struck.
ABC 15 News
Woman shot, killed near Verrado Way and Yuma Road; police investigating
BUCKEYE, AZ — Buckeye police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place in a neighborhood early Tuesday morning. The incident occurred near Verrado Way and Yuma Road around 4:45 when police say a man in his 50s walked into a police station and said he shot his wife after an argument the two had.
One dead, another hurt after crash near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road
One person is dead after a crash Saturday morning near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix.
Woman killed in crash on Indian School Road
PHOENIX — A woman was killed in a crash involving two vehicles in Phoenix early Saturday morning, police said. The woman has been identified by the Phoenix Police Department as Irene Lujan, 27. According police, the crash happened near 47th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3 a.m. When...
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Freeze Warnings for parts of the Valley overnight
PHOENIX — Our latest storm is clearing out and leaving behind a big blast of cold air. Overnight lows are plunging into the 30s across central Arizona, putting some Valley locations under Freeze Warnings. The Freeze Warnings stretch across most of Pinal County and Pima County, including San Tan...
theprescotttimes.com
MULTIPLE FATALITIES IN FIERY CRASH INVOLVING SIX VEHICLES ON I-10 IN CHANDLER
On Thursday, January 12, 2023, at approximately 6:15 a.m., a commercial truck rear-ended five vehicles resulting in multiple fatalities on eastbound Interstate 10 (I-10) adjacent to the Chandler Boulevard off-ramp. State troopers determined a man was driving a commercial truck-tractor hauling an open-top box trailer loaded with garbage. The commercial...
ABC 15 News
DPS: 5 dead in fiery crash on I-10 near Chandler Boulevard
CHANDLER, AZ — Five people are dead after multiple vehicles, including semi-trucks, crashed and erupted in flames along Interstate 10 near Chandler Boulevard. Helicopter video of the scene showed a large fire involving the vehicles with fire crews working to put out the flames. Arizona Department of Public Safety...
Weekend I-17 closures irk residents, invited by businesses
For some who live and work along portions of 35th Avenue, they feel like when there are weekend closures on Interstate 17... the street becomes what some on social media have called “I-17 Junior.”
AZFamily
DPS says distracted semi driver caused deadly crash on I-10 in Chandler
Most of the closures will be in effect from Friday night through early Monday morning. Responders recently got hands-on training on things like high-voltage disconnect and stabilization, venting, flames and unswitched energy. Phoenix Suns chaplain's recovery from 'irreversible' stroke. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Suns chaplain and Scottsdale pastor Travis...
fox10phoenix.com
Man dead following shooting at Phoenix drive-thru lane
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in North Central phoenix. According to reports, the shooting happened on the morning of Jan. 15, in the area of Dunlap and Central. The shooting reportedly happened at the drive-thru lane of a restaurant. At the scene, officers found a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was treated on the scene, but did not survive.
AZFamily
Woman arrested after killing man, dog in Goodyear in hit and run
Authorities confirmed that a child’s remains were found about 15 miles from where 4-year-old Athena Brownfield was reported missing. The child's caregiver, Ivon Adams, was arrested at a home in Glendale on first-degree murder and child neglect. Some lawmakers in support of proposal lowering age limit to run for...
ABC 15 News
RAIN TOTALS: How much has fallen around the Phoenix metro area? 1/16 - 1/17/23
Winter storms are bringing measurable snow to the high country and rain to other parts of the state. The Flood Control District of Maricopa County is tracking the official measurements as rain continues to fall. Here are the latest rain totals for the Phoenix metro and surrounding area for the last 72 hours (last updated at 5 a.m., Jan. 17 2023):
