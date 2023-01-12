ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Muskegon educators a step ahead

By Leah Olajide, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFhoL_0kC8QRbH00

Good morning, and happy Friday Jr.! Now with the news ...

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state’s laws surrounding restraint and seclusion should be improved after seeing an investigation done by the Free Press last year. Schools in Muskegon are working to honor her request and avoid these controversial tactics.

More than a dozen west Michigan educators gathered last year in October for Therapeutic Crisis Intervention for Schools (TCIS) training. This approach of proactively trying to prevent classroom crises will reduce the likelihood of an educator using restraint and seclusion on a student.

“It can destroy relationships,” said Martha Holden, a lead developer of TCIS. “We all know that kids learn better when they're learning from adults who they feel connected to and cared about.”

Also worth reading:

🎨 Arts : A lawsuit has been filed alleging that one of the paintings in the “Van Gogh in America” exhibition is stolen — and a judge has ordered the DIA not to move it .

🚗 Autos: Carvana and Michigan reach a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute that leaves the used car megastore without a license in the state .

💰 Money: The 2023 tax season could be better — but a huge backlog of 2022 returns may create challenges.

⚾️ Sports: The Detroit Tigers are changing the outfield dimensions at Comerica Park for 2023, moving the centerfield wall in 10 feet, to make the ballpark more hitter-friendly. Jeff Seidel explains why that's a win .

🌧️ Weather: Today's high is 43 degrees with rain, but it'll progressively get cooler throughout the day, and we could see a coating of snow on Friday .

The big chill

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IMS0S_0kC8QRbH00

The Winter Blast festival returns this year, slated for Feb. 3-5 at Centennial Commons Park in Royal Oak. This is the second time Royal Oak will host the festival after a decade of Winter Blast being held in downtown Detroit. We have all you need to know if you and your family and friends are preparing to go!

Can you believe tomorrow is Friday? Whew! See ya then.

Obituaries | Crossword | Podcasts

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Muskegon educators a step ahead

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on fans at basketball games

Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two upcoming basketball games against two Kalamazoo schools. (Jan. 13, 2023) Battle Creek administration blindsided by ban on …. Battle Creek Public Schools administrators are looking into why their athletic department banned spectators from two...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on teachers, peers

8th grader in pursuit to leave lasting impact on …. An event happening later this month is all about trying out some delicious soups for a good cause. (Jan. 13, 2023) Doctors: ‘Tripledemic’ hits infants, toddlers harder. A new study by Michigan researchers shows that infants and toddlers...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Detroit News

Michigan's $81M opioid settlement distribution to begin

Some Michigan municipalities will receive a share of $81 million as early as this month, part of more than $1.45 billion in settlements the state is set to receive from three drug distributors and one drug-maker in two multi-state opioid settlements, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. The majority...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Corewell Health plans outpatient heart surgical center in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Corewell Health is planning to build a one-story outpatient cardiovascular surgery center near the corner of East Beltline Avenue NE and Bradford Street. The building will house 20 staff, three cardiac catheterization labs, 16 preparation and recovery bays, and room for a fourth catheterization lab if needed, said Rodney VanderZand, manager of planning and design at Corewell, formerly known as Spectrum Health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Michigan

When it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others. So where can you get the very best pizza? The editors over at Reader's Digest have scoured the country for the best pizza parlor in every state and the winner for Michigan is Grand Rapids' Licari's Sicilian Pizza Kitchen.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
bestattractions.org

Priceless Things to Do in Grand Haven, Michigan

Places to visit in Grand Haven, MI. The city of Grand Haven in Michigan is on the eastern shore of Lake Michigan and is known for its sandy beaches. It has a long boardwalk that runs along the coast of the lake and is home to shops and restaurants. In addition, there is a park that offers beautiful views of the lake, and there are many places of interest to visit.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
98.7 WFGR

Do You Know The 5 Most Dangerous Cities Near Grand Rapids?

Every city has its share of crime and Grand Rapids is no different but there are 5 cities near Beer City USA that are far more dangerous. I have been lucky enough to have traveled all over the United States and as far as cities go, Grand Rapids, Michigan, is one of the friendliest cities in the state and country. Grand Rapids is clean, there is a lot to do right in the city's heart, and you feel safe walking downtown in most areas. There are some areas to watch out for and you can find the top 5 most dangerous neighborhoods in GR here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

18K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy