Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said the state’s laws surrounding restraint and seclusion should be improved after seeing an investigation done by the Free Press last year. Schools in Muskegon are working to honor her request and avoid these controversial tactics.

More than a dozen west Michigan educators gathered last year in October for Therapeutic Crisis Intervention for Schools (TCIS) training. This approach of proactively trying to prevent classroom crises will reduce the likelihood of an educator using restraint and seclusion on a student.

“It can destroy relationships,” said Martha Holden, a lead developer of TCIS. “We all know that kids learn better when they're learning from adults who they feel connected to and cared about.”

🎨 Arts : A lawsuit has been filed alleging that one of the paintings in the “Van Gogh in America” exhibition is stolen — and a judge has ordered the DIA not to move it .

🚗 Autos: Carvana and Michigan reach a settlement as part of an ongoing dispute that leaves the used car megastore without a license in the state .

💰 Money: The 2023 tax season could be better — but a huge backlog of 2022 returns may create challenges.

⚾️ Sports: The Detroit Tigers are changing the outfield dimensions at Comerica Park for 2023, moving the centerfield wall in 10 feet, to make the ballpark more hitter-friendly. Jeff Seidel explains why that's a win .

🌧️ Weather: Today's high is 43 degrees with rain, but it'll progressively get cooler throughout the day, and we could see a coating of snow on Friday .

The big chill

The Winter Blast festival returns this year, slated for Feb. 3-5 at Centennial Commons Park in Royal Oak. This is the second time Royal Oak will host the festival after a decade of Winter Blast being held in downtown Detroit. We have all you need to know if you and your family and friends are preparing to go!

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Muskegon educators a step ahead