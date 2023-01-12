ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

KB Home's Q4 And Fed Connection: Cramer Says Jerome Powell Has to Be Happy With The Numbers

By Shanthi Rexaline
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qL46X_0kC8QQiY00

KB Home KBH reported on Wednesday fourth-quarter results that trailed consensus estimates, sending its shares lower in after-hours trading.

What Happened: KB Home’s results should go down well with Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, CNBC “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer suggested late on Wednesday. “Jay Powell has to be happy about those KB Homes numbers: tons of chatter about big home price cuts from competitors and lower costs per home!!” Cramer tweeted.

Cramer was apparently referring to the thawing in house prices after the Fed’s aggressive fed funds rate hikes drove them higher in 2022. The central bank, which pursued an ultra-loose monetary policy in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020, began normalizing rates two years later.

Beginning with March 2022, the Fed hiked rates in each of the monetary policy meetings on account of which the policy rate is now at 4.25%-4.50%. This benchmark rate serves as a reference point for all interest including the mortgage rate, which is key for the housing market.

The 30-year fixed rate mortgage rate has doubled from the start of 2022 to 6.52% currently, which has pushed up home prices and, in turn, exerted a downward influence on demand.

The median existing-home sales price rose 3.5% year-over-year to $370,700 in December, the National Association Of Realtors said in its recent report. This, according to the association, was the 129th consecutive month of year-over-year increases, marking the longest-running streak on record.

What KB Home’s Q4 Tells: KB Home said its third-quarter revenue climbed 16% to $1.94 billion, as home deliveries rose 3% and average selling price climbed 13% to $510,400. ASP for the year rose a steeper 18% to $500,800.

The company guided to first-quarter average selling price of $490,000 to $500,000, which is down from 2022 levels.

Citing significant uncertainty and limited forward visibility regarding the 2023 housing market, and macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions, the company issued only 2023 housing revenue guidance.

Sharing anecdotal evidence, KB Home chief operating office Rob McGibney said on the earnings call that the company’s competitors in Austin, where it has a community, are discounting or incentivizing their speculative inventory by $60,000 to $70,000.

Why It’s Important: Declines in house prices will likely bring down inflationary pressure, providing leeway for the Fed to slow down rate hikes or even pause and pivot. It also has the potential to stimulate housing demand, which, in turn, could prove healthy for economic growth.

Data from the National Association of Home Builders show that housing’s contribution to GDP, considering residential investment and consumption spending on housing services, is at roughly 3-5% and 12-13%, respectively, of total U.S. GDP.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Which Billionaire Owns The Most Land In The U.S.? Hint, It's Not Bill Gates

Earlier this year, in May, claims were made that Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates owned the majority of America’s farmland. While that is false, with the billionaire amassing nearly 270,000 acres of farmland across the country, compared to 900 million total farm acres, a different billionaire privately owns 2.2 million acres, making him the largest landowner in the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Benzinga

Don't Call Him 'President' Vladimir Putin: Here's What The Russian Leader's New Title May Become

One of the most well-known world leaders may get a new title. Here’s how Russian President Vladimir Putin could be addressed by the country's citizens in the future. What Happened: The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) wants to see the term “ruler” used for Vladimir Putin, according to the state-run news outlet RIA Novosti as shared by Newsweek in July 2022.
Benzinga

Donald Trump, As President, Wanted To Nuke North Korea And Blame It On Another Country: Report

Former President Donald Trump, during his tenure in the White House, reportedly wanted to strike Kim Jong Un's North Korea. What Happened: Trump floated the idea of striking Kim's isolated nation with a nuclear weapon and blaming the attack on another country, according to excerpts of New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt's book "Donald Trump v. the United States" shared by NBC News.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Jim Cramer says these 7 stocks will be winners in 2023

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform well next year. Stocks rose on Tuesday and ended a four-day streak of losses for the market. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday gave investors a list of stocks that he believes will perform...
msn.com

The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain

It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
CNBC

Jim Cramer predicts these 10 Dow stocks will perform well in 2023

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday offered investors a collection of stocks that he believes will perform well this year. All of his picks are listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. "These companies tend to make things or do stuff at a profit while returning capital to shareholders, all with...
CNBC

Mortgage interest rates expected to drop in 2023—here's by how much

After home financing costs nearly doubled in 2022, some relief is in sight for potential homebuyers in 2023. The interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in the U.S. is expected to drop to 5.25% by the end of this year, according to a forecast by the financial services website Bankrate. That's 1.49 percentage points lower than the current rate, and nearly two percentage points lower than 2022's peak rate of 7.12%.
NBC Chicago

Jim Cramer Likes These 5 ‘Reasonably' Valued Stocks in the S&P 500

CNBC’s Jim Cramer on Wednesday offered investors a list of stocks that he believes could be great additions to portfolios. “We only want … stocks if they’re reasonably valued because this market has very little patience for anything expensive,” he said. CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
NASDAQ

3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
Benzinga

Expert Advice For Homebuyers In 2023: Look For This In The Market

Last year made homeownership even harder for young adults, who already struggled with first-time home buying. What Happened: Millennials are no longer the largest demographic of homebuyers, as they were in 2020 and 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors' (NAR) 2022 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers study.
Benzinga

KB Home Stock Is Falling After Hours As Homebuyers Become 'More Cautious'

KB Home KBH shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported worse-than-expected financial results and warned of a challenging housing market. What Happened: KB Home said fourth-quarter revenue climbed 16% year-over-year to $1.94 billion, which missed average analyst estimates of $1.98 billion, according to Benzinga Pro....
Benzinga

Putin's Official Pushes For Ukraine Negotiations — But Asks To Keep Annexed Regions On The Table

A Russian Foreign Ministry diplomat pushed for negotiations with Ukraine as Vladimir Putin's war with his neighboring country appeared to be faltering. What Happened: Alexei Polishchuk, the director of the second department of the CIS countries, said the parties must consider Russia's recently annexed territories of Ukraine in the event of a possible resumption of negotiations with Kyiv.
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
109K+
Followers
192K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy