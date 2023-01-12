ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Analyst Seems Optimistic On P3 Health Partners Despite Mixed Interim Annual Results

By Vandana Singh
 3 days ago
  • P3 Health Partners Inc PIII provided preliminary 2023 sales guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.25 billion, compared to the consensus of $1.30 billion.
  • The company expects an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(40) million - $(60) million. It anticipates that its adjusted EBITDA will be positive in 2024.
  • For the full-year 2022, P3 reaffirmed the revenue guidance of $1.025 billion - $1.075 billion, up 61% - 69% Y/Y, against the consensus of $1.04 billion.
  • These expectations are predicated on 2023 total at-risk members of 115,000-120,000, about a 15% increase above 2022 membership expectations.
  • Similarly, the management anticipates ending 2022 membership north of 100,000 lives, up 35% Y/Y.
  • William Blair analyst says P3 Health Partners is a solid healthcare growth stock, and the primary care model is set for material disruption over the coming years.
  • William Blair writes that this is a strong preliminary outlook for the company, given the recent challenges the company faced in 2022.
  • P3 Health Partner's organic growth outlook is one of the strongest in William Blair's healthcare services coverage universe. It reiterates Outperform rating for the stock.
  • Price Action: PIII shares closed 4.11% at $1.52 during after-hours trading on Wednesday.
  • Photo Via Company

