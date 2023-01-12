Read full article on original website
Mammoth Spring girls, Salem junior girls win tournament titles Saturday
The Mammoth Spring High School girls’ basketball team was able to add another championship trophy to its case. The Lady Bears went to Swifton on Saturday and defeated Tuckerman 55-34 in the title game of the Kell Classic. Brynn Washam led Mammoth Spring with 15 points, and Adrianna Corbett added 12.
Norfork girls win Ron Booy Memorial Tournament, boys finish 2nd
The Norfork High School bowling teams hosted the Ron Booy Memorial Tournament Friday at Driftwood Lanes in Mountain Home. The Lady Panthers came away with the win on the girls’ side with 2,018 pins, beating out Southside Batesville by 121 pins. Concord finished third, and Izard County was fourth.
MH boys win Searcy Dual Tournament
The Mountain Home High School boys’ wrestling team had a successful weekend. The Bombers’ last match on Saturday pushed the team to win the Searcy Dual Tournament. Mountain Home was able to secure wins by scores of 62-18 over Sylvan Hills, 64-10 over Conway and 46-30 over Bartlett, Tenn. In the championship match, the Bombers trailed Searcy 33-30, but a 12-3 decision for Michael Davis gave Mountain Home the 34-33 victory.
Anstaff Bank Junior High Tournament starts at Alpena
Several area schools will participate in the Anstaff Bank Junior High Tournament beginning Saturday in Alpena. On the boys’ side, Valley Springs and Green Forest get underway at 10, Marshall meets Berryville at noon, Flippin faces Kingston at 2, Yellville-Summit takes on Deer at 4, and Omaha plays Alpena at 5. On the girls’ bracket, Ozark Mountain will be paired with Green Forest at 11, Marshall meets Kingston at 1, and Flippin faces Alpena at 3.
MHHS track teams to compete in Arkansas HS Invitational
The Mountain Home High School track teams are set to compete in their only indoor meet of the season on Saturday. The Bombers and Lady Bombers will be on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville to participate in the Arkansas High School Invitational.
MHHS splits 1st conference home outing with Van Buren
The Mountain Home High School basketball teams ended up splitting with Van Buren in their first home outing of the conference slate. The Lady Bombers began the night with a 47-26 victory over the Lady Pointers. Other than one tie at 7-7, Mountain Home led the entire game. The Lady Bombers came out with a lot of offense as they scored 31 points in the first half and went into the locker room up by a dozen. Mountain Home’s offense sputtered a little more in the third quarter, but their defense held Van Buren to seven points in the entire second half as they went on to win by 21.
Ammon Hill, 89, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 89-year-old Ammon Hill of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Ammon Hill died Saturday in Mountain Home.
MHHS boys’ wrestling team to compete in Searcy Duals
The Mountain Home High School wrestling teams will be on the road on Saturday. The Bombers will compete in the Searcy Duals.
MHHS bowling teams get swept at Harrison
The Mountain Home High School bowling team had a tough road trip on as they were swept by Harrison at Oddball Social. The Lady Bombers were edged out by the Lady Goblins 1,693-1,676. Katie Camp led Mountain Home with a 319 series. Mountain Home also lost the boys’ match to...
John Krupella, 79, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old John Krupella of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. John Krupella died Saturday in Mountain Home.
MH girls to compete in Searcy wrestling tourney
The Mountain Home High School girls’ wrestling team will be in Searcy on Friday. The Lady Bombers are set to take part in the Lady Lions Invitational. The start time is set for 3:30.
Harris’ 22 lead Southern Miss over Arkansas State
JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) – Denijay Harris scored 22 points as Southern Miss beat Arkansas State 74-57 on Saturday. Harris had eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (15-4, 4-2 Sun Belt Conference). Austin Crowley scored 18 points, shooting 7 for 11 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. DeAndre Pinckney recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc.
Raymond Upchurch, 92, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old Raymond Upchurch of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Raymond Upchurch died Saturday in Yellville.
Lewis ‘Brant’ Barnes, 43, formerly of Mountain Home (Nelson-Berna)
The State of Arkansas lost its second most ambitious entrepreneur on Friday, January 6th. Lewis “Brant” Barnes, 43, of Tontitown, AR was born on June 28th, 1979 in Little Rock, AR to Marvin Lewis Barnes and Jana (Love) Barnes. Brant loved life, loved his family, and loved helping...
Carol Rhodes, 84, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Carol Rhodes of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Carol Rhodes died Saturday in Mountain Home.
Cotter Schools new drop-off route starts Monday
Beginning Monday, Mable Street in Cotter will become a one-way street for parent drop-off traffic. According to the Cotter Public Schools Facebook page, a traffic barrier will be placed on Mable Street to direct drop-off traffic to Edna Street. The barrier will be placed each morning at 7:30 and removed at 8.
Wanda F. Gaylord, 85, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Wanda F. Gaylord of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Wanda Gaylord died Thursday in Mountain Home.
Reida Henson, 97, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 97-year-old Reida Henson of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Reida Henson died Friday in Mountain Home.
White River Valley Electric Trust Board awards 22 schools education grants
Photo courtesy of White River Valley Electric Cooperative. The White River Valley Electric Trust Board awarded $75,000 to 22 schools in Christian, Douglas, Ozark, Stone, and Taney counties in Power Up grants to enhance the education of area students by providing teachers funds to purchase additional resources for their classrooms.
Ann Cox, 74, Lakeview (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Ann Cox of Lakeview are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Ann Cox died Saturday in Mountain Home.
