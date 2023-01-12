Embattled Gov. Kathy Hochul invoked civil-rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday as she peddled Judge Hector LaSalle as her controversial pick for chief state judge. “Dr. King called upon us to be just and be fair and not judge people,’’ Hochul preached to around 50 people at Trinity Church in Brooklyn for Sunday services, before heralding LaSalle as “a good man and a great judge. “We don’t want to be judged ourselves, do we?” she said. “I know in my heart we’re better than that. ““It should not have taken this long for a person of color to lead the highest court...

NEW YORK STATE ・ 28 MINUTES AGO