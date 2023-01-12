Read full article on original website
Two words no president wants to hear
There's something ringing in Joe Biden's ears that no president ever, ever wants to hear: special counsel.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Kamala Harris mocked for repeating several word salads during climate crisis talk: 'WTF is her deal'
Vice President Kamala Harris was mocked for making a series of familiar nonsensical comments during her latest public appearance in Michigan on Thursday.
Hochul invokes MLK’s legacy as she argues Hector LaSalle deserves top court seat
Embattled Gov. Kathy Hochul invoked civil-rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. on Sunday as she peddled Judge Hector LaSalle as her controversial pick for chief state judge. “Dr. King called upon us to be just and be fair and not judge people,’’ Hochul preached to around 50 people at Trinity Church in Brooklyn for Sunday services, before heralding LaSalle as “a good man and a great judge. “We don’t want to be judged ourselves, do we?” she said. “I know in my heart we’re better than that. ““It should not have taken this long for a person of color to lead the highest court...
Donald Trump Allegedly Wanted to Use a Nuclear Weapon Against North Korea — & Then Blame Another Country for His Actions
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. While Donald Trump was President of the United States unprecedented moments were reportedly happening behind closed doors that could have had global implications. That’s what a new afterword in author Michael Schmidt’s book, Donald Trump v. the United States, is alleging: Donald Trump tossed around the idea of using a nuclear weapon against North Korea and blaming it on another country. It’s shocking to even type out these words — it takes very little common sense to understand that this...
