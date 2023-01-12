ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Molinari: Re-sign Zucker? Absolutely … Except for One Thing

This is the Jason Zucker the Pittsburgh Penguins were looking to add to their personnel mix a little more than three years ago. The guy whose passion and perspiration seem to have no limits. Who can score goals on a fairly regular basis. Who forechecks with the ferocity of a rabid badger and has no qualms about launching himself into opponents.
The Ice Guys NHL Betting Show – Thursday, January 12

The Ice Guys NHL Hockey betting show presented by National Hockey Now for Thursday, January 12 as Ian Cameron and former NHL and pro hockey player Jordan Krestanovich preview and analyze the massive Thursday NHL card from a betting perspective. Get 20% OFF @manscaped + Free Shipping with promo code...
Details Emerge From Andrew McCutchen's Deal With Pirates

It's been over five years since All-Star outfield Andrew McCutchen last plied his trade in Pittsburgh. But it appears that the two sides are ready to reunite. On Friday it was reported that McCutchen is returning to the Pirates on a one-year deal. According to Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh ...
Power Down: Penguins Squander 5-on-3 in 2-1 Loss

RALEIGH, N.C. — The second half of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ season started just as badly as the first half ended. Oh, perhaps they weren’t listless during their 2-1 loss to Carolina Saturday night at PNC Arena, as they had been for much of a 4-1 defeat by Winnipeg at home 24 hours earlier, but the bottom line was identical.
Tokarski Starts, Penguins vs. Jets Game 41: Lines, Notes & How to Watch

It is the halfway point of the Pittsburgh Penguins (21-13-6) season. The Penguins have won only two more games than they’ve lost and endured wild swings in the first half, including seven and six-game winless streaks. They also had long winning streaks and currently occupy the final Eastern Conference playoff spot. The Penguins host the solid Winnipeg Jets (27-14-5) Friday night at PPG Paints Arena.
Quiet Night: Jets Buzz Penguins, Ground Crosby & Malkin 4-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins’ two-game winning streak landed with a thud after the Winnipeg Jets scored a pair of goals 22 seconds apart late in the second period. The Penguins’ patchwork defense was missing Kris Letang, Jeff Petry, and Marcus Pettersson, who was a scratch due to illness, and they struggled greatly to create offense.
Caesars Maryland Promo Code: $1,500 First Bet on Caesars for NFL Wild Card Sunday

The NFL playoffs continue today, and from a betting perspective, the Caesars Maryland promo code offer provides one of the best overall offers on the market. To take advantage of this special offer, click this link and utilize Caesars Maryland promo code PITTNOWPICS. Going forward, your first bet will be on Caesars up to $1,500. Put another way, if you lose the bet, you get a bonus bet credit that is equal to the amount of the wager.
Dan’s Daily: Torts Doesn’t ‘Give a Flying (Crap),’ Penguins Trade Chip

There isn’t a more entertaining figure in hockey right now. Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella doesn’t care what you think of him and had a colorful way of saying it. The Pittsburgh Penguins might have a trade chip, but the Winnipeg Jets squashed the Penguins Friday night. The Canucks’ drama keeps going as Jim Rutherford opened an investigation after an accusation that Tanner Pearson’s hand injury was mismanaged. The Colorado Avalanche are trying to find their heart, and the New York Islanders are coming to a crossroads with the NHL trade market.
Dan’s Daily: Messy Canucks Drama, Penguins Rehabbing

The Patrick Kane sweepstakes have not yet begun, but perhaps John Klingberg is about to hit the NHL trade rumors. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ defense might be more nicked up. Tristan Jarry is rehabbing, but it didn’t appear very aggressive. The Vancouver Canucks cannot avoid drama. One player accused the team of mishandling Tanner Pearson’s injury, swirling trade rumors, and now a report that the team might shove aside Bruce Boudreau for Rick Tocchet.
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Major Signing

It's not often that the Pittsburgh Pirates make major offseason acquisitions or free agency signings, but today they made a surprise signing that everyone seems to love. According to Pittsburgh Pirates beat reporter Jason Mackey, the Pittsburgh Pirates signed outfielder Andrew McCutchen to a one-year deal. ESPN reports the deal is a one-year $5 million contract.
