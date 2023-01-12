The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino. On January 13, 2023, Code Enforcement for the County of Mendocino declared a public nuisance at the Creekside Cabins property, due to the failure of the owner/operator to address urgent health and safety risks. As part of its summary abatement process, the County has reached out to a contractor to provide a temporary ingress/egress over the sinkhole. Because of traffic safety issues, the bridge is only expected to be available for a short time to allow occupants to relocate to a safer location.

MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO