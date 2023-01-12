Read full article on original website
Related
Lake County News
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING IF A HEARING IS REQUESTED FOR CONSIDERATION OF APPROVAL OF A MINOR USE PERMIT
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING IF A HEARING IS REQUESTED. FOR CONSIDERATION OF APPROVAL OF A MINOR USE PERMIT. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Lake Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing if a hearing is requested by an interested party on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in Conference Room C, 3rd Floor in the Lake County Courthouse, located at 255 N. Forbes Street, Lakeport, California 95453.
mendofever.com
Landlord Fails to Address ‘Urgent Health and Safety Risks’—County of Mendocino Declares Creekside Cabins a ‘Public Nuisance’
The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino. On January 13, 2023, Code Enforcement for the County of Mendocino declared a public nuisance at the Creekside Cabins property, due to the failure of the owner/operator to address urgent health and safety risks. As part of its summary abatement process, the County has reached out to a contractor to provide a temporary ingress/egress over the sinkhole. Because of traffic safety issues, the bridge is only expected to be available for a short time to allow occupants to relocate to a safer location.
Lake County News
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR PROPOSED ROAD VACATION AND CATEGORICAL EXEMPTION (CEQA)
CASE#: GPC 22-13 OWNER/APPLICANT: RICH AND SHERRI LACY. REQUEST: The applicant proposes to vacate a portion of Roberts Road, Middletown, in order to dedicate a new portion of road in a different location. The portion of Roberts Road to be vacated is approximately 0.25 mile in length. ENVIRONMENTAL DETERMINATION: CATEGORICAL...
Lake County News
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CONSIDERATION OF A PROPOSED SPECIFIC PLAN OF DEVELOPMENT AND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW FOR A NEW COMMUNITY CLUB BUILDING AND TWO DWELLINGS
CONSIDERATION OF A PROPOSED SPECIFIC PLAN OF DEVELOPMENT AND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW FOR A NEW COMMUNITY CLUB BUILDING AND TWO DWELLINGS. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Lake Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 9:10 a.m. in the Board Chambers, located on the first floor of the Lake County Courthouse, 255 N. Forbes Street, Lakeport, California 95453.
Lake County News
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING J-GRADE ORGANICS CONSIDERATION OF MAJOR USE PERMIT AND MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION FOR COMMERCIAL CANNABIS CULTIVATION
CONSIDERATION OF MAJOR USE PERMIT AND MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION FOR COMMERCIAL CANNABIS CULTIVATION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Lake Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 9:20 a.m. in the Board Chambers of the Lake County Courthouse located at 255 N. Forbes Street, Lakeport, California 95453.
Lake County News
Supervisors to hold special Friday meeting on Collier Avenue housing project, atmospheric river emergency
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors will hold a special Friday afternoon meeting to discuss an affordable housing project for Behavioral Health Services clients to be built in Nice and to consider approving a request from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to ratify a local emergency proclamation for the atmospheric river event.
Lake County News
Next storms inbound; supervisors approve atmospheric river event emergency proclamation
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — Forecasters said that Lake County could receive several more inches of rain in coming days as the last atmospheric river storms in a series move over the region. The National Weather Service’s six-day forecast released on Friday and continuing until Thursday, Jan. 19, called for...
Lake County News
Wine Alliance donates $10,000 to Clearlake Youth Center project
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — An important new project in the city of Clearlake has received support courtesy of the annual Wine Auction. On Thursday, the city of Clearlake received a $10,000 donation from the Lake County Wine Alliance to support the Clearlake Youth Center remodel project. Since taking over...
Lake County News
Tribal nation, environmental groups demand reprieve for bald eagle nest in Willits
WILLITS, Calif. — The Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians and environmental advocates are calling on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to revoke a permit that would allow Pacific Gas & Electric to cut a tree in Mendocino County that contains a historic eagles nest. Since the late...
The Mendocino Voice
A look at Mendocino County’s storm impacts, from smashed roofs to sinkholes
MENDOCINO Co, CA, 1/13/23 — As California prepares for what will likely be the final atmospheric river storm in a two-week series that pummeled the West Coast, Mendocino County is recovering from the damage wrought by high winds, massive swells, and a lot of water. At a special City...
Lake County News
Clearlake Police logs: Friday, Jan. 6
Occurred on Davis Ave. TALKING IN BACKGROUND, NO ONE ANSWERING. SOUNDED CODE 4 NO ANSWER ON CALL BACK. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.957707 Lon:-122.60307. Service Class: W911. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 01:15 911 WIRELESS HANGUP 2301060005. Occurred on Schulz Av. OPEN LINE 911 WITH TV PLAYING IN THE BACKGROUND/ HX OF...
KQED
Murder in California's Emerald Triangle
On a cold day in November 2016, a man with long blond dreadlocks and grungy blue overalls stumbled out of the woods. He had been living up in the mountains above Laytonville, in Mendocino County, and had walked eight hours into town in search of the police. He had found the body of a man he knew — Jeff Settler. And it looked like murder.
Lake County News
Barred owls’ threat to survival of spotted owl in the northwest is Audubon topic
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — On Thursday, Jan. 19 at 7 p.m., Redbud Audubon will present a Zoom program on the explosive growth of barred owl populations in the Northwest and their impacts on spotted owls. Barred owls have been increasing in forests from Northern California to British Columbia for...
Lake County News
Lake County Women’s Civic Club holds first meeting of 2023, welcomes new members
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Women’s Civic Club started off the new year by welcoming Mike Adams of Soper Reese Theater, current members, and new members Melanie Fae Garrett and Linda Debolt at its Jan. 6 luncheon meeting at the Riviera Hills Restaurant. Highlights of the...
Lake County News
Police seek information in disappearance of Lien Lloyd
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport Police Department is asking for the community’s help in its effort to locate a woman reported missing in the fall. The Lakeport Police Department said it is investigating the disappearance of Lien Merry Lloyd, 33. Her first name is pronounced “Lee-Ann.”
The Mendocino Voice
Two storm-related fatalities reported in Mendocino County — more heavy weather in forecast
MENDOCINO Co., 1/12/23 — Heavy weather has claimed at least two lives in Mendocino County over the last week, as well as a third fatality involving a Ukiah woman who appears to have drowned in a vehicle submerged in floodwaters in Sonoma County. These deaths include a woman struck by a falling tree north of Fort Bragg and a PG&E contractor killed in a commercial vehicle rollover. The staff at The Voice extends our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.
mendofever.com
Vehicle Strikes Pedestrian in Lakeport and Reportedly Flees the Scene—Patient ‘Not Breathing’
A vehicle struck a pedestrian this evening in Lakeport and subsequently fled the scene. Emergency personnel blocked off the roadway and medics on the scene communicated the patient was ‘not breathing’. Scanner traffic starting around 6:00 p.m. indicated a silver Chevrolet Suburban the subject on the 500 block...
mendofever.com
Aircraft Making Emergency Landing, Clients Are Fighting With Each Other – Ukiah Police Logs 01.11.2023
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Lake County News
Clearlake Animal Control: Come visit the dogs
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has dogs waiting to be adopted into new homes. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions and schedule...
Lake County News
Ninth annual Martin Luther King Unity Day Program planned Jan. 16
CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Praises of Zion Church and the Clearlake United Methodist Church have united to present the ninth annual Martin Luther King Unity Day. The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Clearlake Methodist Church, 14521 Pearl Ave. The program includes...
Comments / 0