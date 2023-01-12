ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeport, CA

Lake County News

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING IF A HEARING IS REQUESTED FOR CONSIDERATION OF APPROVAL OF A MINOR USE PERMIT

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING IF A HEARING IS REQUESTED. FOR CONSIDERATION OF APPROVAL OF A MINOR USE PERMIT. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Lake Zoning Administrator will hold a public hearing if a hearing is requested by an interested party on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. in Conference Room C, 3rd Floor in the Lake County Courthouse, located at 255 N. Forbes Street, Lakeport, California 95453.
LAKEPORT, CA
mendofever.com

Landlord Fails to Address ‘Urgent Health and Safety Risks’—County of Mendocino Declares Creekside Cabins a ‘Public Nuisance’

The following is a press release issued by the County of Mendocino. On January 13, 2023, Code Enforcement for the County of Mendocino declared a public nuisance at the Creekside Cabins property, due to the failure of the owner/operator to address urgent health and safety risks. As part of its summary abatement process, the County has reached out to a contractor to provide a temporary ingress/egress over the sinkhole. Because of traffic safety issues, the bridge is only expected to be available for a short time to allow occupants to relocate to a safer location.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CONSIDERATION OF A PROPOSED SPECIFIC PLAN OF DEVELOPMENT AND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW FOR A NEW COMMUNITY CLUB BUILDING AND TWO DWELLINGS

CONSIDERATION OF A PROPOSED SPECIFIC PLAN OF DEVELOPMENT AND DEVELOPMENT REVIEW FOR A NEW COMMUNITY CLUB BUILDING AND TWO DWELLINGS. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Lake Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 9:10 a.m. in the Board Chambers, located on the first floor of the Lake County Courthouse, 255 N. Forbes Street, Lakeport, California 95453.
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING J-GRADE ORGANICS CONSIDERATION OF MAJOR USE PERMIT AND MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION FOR COMMERCIAL CANNABIS CULTIVATION

CONSIDERATION OF MAJOR USE PERMIT AND MITIGATED NEGATIVE DECLARATION FOR COMMERCIAL CANNABIS CULTIVATION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the County of Lake Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 9:20 a.m. in the Board Chambers of the Lake County Courthouse located at 255 N. Forbes Street, Lakeport, California 95453.
LAKEPORT, CA
Lake County News

Supervisors to hold special Friday meeting on Collier Avenue housing project, atmospheric river emergency

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Board of Supervisors will hold a special Friday afternoon meeting to discuss an affordable housing project for Behavioral Health Services clients to be built in Nice and to consider approving a request from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to ratify a local emergency proclamation for the atmospheric river event.
LAKE COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Wine Alliance donates $10,000 to Clearlake Youth Center project

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — An important new project in the city of Clearlake has received support courtesy of the annual Wine Auction. On Thursday, the city of Clearlake received a $10,000 donation from the Lake County Wine Alliance to support the Clearlake Youth Center remodel project. Since taking over...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake‌ ‌Police‌ ‌logs:‌ Friday, Jan. 6

Occurred on Davis Ave. TALKING IN BACKGROUND, NO ONE ANSWERING. SOUNDED CODE 4 NO ANSWER ON CALL BACK. Cellular E911 Call: Lat:38.957707 Lon:-122.60307. Service Class: W911. Disposition: Log Note/Documentation Only. 01:15 911 WIRELESS HANGUP 2301060005. Occurred on Schulz Av. OPEN LINE 911 WITH TV PLAYING IN THE BACKGROUND/ HX OF...
CLEARLAKE, CA
KQED

Murder in California's Emerald Triangle

On a cold day in November 2016, a man with long blond dreadlocks and grungy blue overalls stumbled out of the woods. He had been living up in the mountains above Laytonville, in Mendocino County, and had walked eight hours into town in search of the police. He had found the body of a man he knew — Jeff Settler. And it looked like murder.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Police seek information in disappearance of Lien Lloyd

LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lakeport Police Department is asking for the community’s help in its effort to locate a woman reported missing in the fall. The Lakeport Police Department said it is investigating the disappearance of Lien Merry Lloyd, 33. Her first name is pronounced “Lee-Ann.”
LAKEPORT, CA
The Mendocino Voice

Two storm-related fatalities reported in Mendocino County — more heavy weather in forecast

MENDOCINO Co., 1/12/23 — Heavy weather has claimed at least two lives in Mendocino County over the last week, as well as a third fatality involving a Ukiah woman who appears to have drowned in a vehicle submerged in floodwaters in Sonoma County. These deaths include a woman struck by a falling tree north of Fort Bragg and a PG&E contractor killed in a commercial vehicle rollover. The staff at The Voice extends our condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.
MENDOCINO COUNTY, CA
Lake County News

Clearlake Animal Control: Come visit the dogs

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Clearlake Animal Control has dogs waiting to be adopted into new homes. The City of Clearlake Animal Association also is seeking fosters for the animals waiting to be adopted. Call the Clearlake Animal Control shelter at 707-273-9440, or email cweldon@clearlakepd.org to inquire about adoptions and schedule...
CLEARLAKE, CA
Lake County News

Ninth annual Martin Luther King Unity Day Program planned Jan. 16

CLEARLAKE, Calif. — Praises of Zion Church and the Clearlake United Methodist Church have united to present the ninth annual Martin Luther King Unity Day. The event will be held from noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, at the Clearlake Methodist Church, 14521 Pearl Ave. The program includes...
CLEARLAKE, CA

