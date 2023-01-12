ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

qcnews.com

Sunday Outlook: Some sunshine, temps climb into the low 50s in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a few days of severe storms and winter alerts, we are finally finding more quiet and seasonal weather today. High pressure remains in control today. Winds will be lighter than yesterday, skies stay mostly sunny. Temperatures rebound closer to average with highs in the lower 50s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

NWS confirms tornado touched down in Gaston County on Thursday

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down on Thursday when a band of storms pushed through the area. The tornado is believed to have touched down near Old Willis School Road before crossing Highway 27 on the south side of Stanley and dissipating east of Stanley-Lucia Road.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
rowancountyweather.com

A look ahead to the end of January

Please take a moment to visit our local sponsors to let them know that you appreciate their support of our blog. There is no question the start of the year was definitely one of the hottest starts to any year on record. Temperatures over the past week have been a little closer to average for this time of year. As we look ahead to the next few weeks temperatures will be above average.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Downed trees, power outages remain in Charlotte area after strong storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Thursday’s strong thunderstorms caused big problems in the Charlotte area. Duke Energy crews are spread out across the area working to restore power, making a lot of progress overnight. There are still big pockets of outages down in south Charlotte early Friday morning, as well as some along the Cabarrus and Rowan counties line and in Gaston County.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Friday, January 13, Morning Weather Forecast

Storms from Thursday have tapered off but snow now lingers in our mountain counties. Craven County Sheriff rescues dog, hopes to find …. The Craven County Sheriff's Office has a new deputy that's already looking to retire. He's a young pit mix that was recently saved by Sheriff Chip Hughes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina High Country Prepares For A Snowy Weekend

The North Carolina high country is preparing for what could be a snowy weekend. And I don’t think there will be any complaints from ski resorts in the area. According to Channel 9, road crews have been out and are preparing for what could become a high volume of the frozen stuff.
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Crash Severs Utility Pole Friday Morning In Taylorsville

An accident Friday morning just before 8 am has crews replacing a utility pole in uptown Taylorsville. According to Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman, two cars collided at the intersection of Main Street and Main Avenue near the studios of B86 Radio. The crash severed a pole although it failed to come down due to the multiple lines supporting it instead of the pole supporting the lines.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC
qcnews.com

One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning fire

A person and a family dog died while another person went to the hospital after an early-morning fire Friday in Salisbury. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating. One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning …. A person and a family dog died while another person went to...
SALISBURY, NC
qcnews.com

Puppies safely recovered after home burglary, chase

A group of puppies that were stolen during a home robbery that ended with a car chase and a crash has been safely recovered, the York County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Puppies safely recovered after home burglary, chase. A group of puppies that were stolen during a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
addictedtovacation.com

20+ Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Charlotte, North Carolina

Visiting Charlotte can be so much fun since there are lots to see and do. After you exhaust this city, you can take part in day trips from Charlotte. What are some great day trips to take around Charlotte?. Charlotte is a great place to stay while touring North Carolina...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Stolen puppies returned home after burglary suspects crash in York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Several bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte early Saturday morning, but were later returned home, deputies said. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects fled Charlotte, with law enforcement pursuing them into South Carolina. The suspects wrecked their vehicle...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Meet WCNC Charlotte's newest anchor, reporter Colin Mayfield

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin Mayfield is thrilled to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with anchor Vanessa Ruffes. The two, along with evening anchors Fred Shropshire, Carolyn Bruck, and Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, will focus on building trust through content that impacts viewers such as VERIFY, Where’s the Money and Weather Aware. Mayfield debuts on WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan 16.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Mecklenburg County will recycle your old clothes now

Looking to get rid of some old clothes without cluttering up a landfill? Mecklenburg County's Solid Waste Program will now accept textiles at its full-service recycling centers. “We understand our customers and residents want to avoid placing items in the landfill. Now, we have expanded our recycling services to meet...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

