Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in CharlotteTed RiversCharlotte, NC
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Related
qcnews.com
Sunday Outlook: Some sunshine, temps climb into the low 50s in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – After a few days of severe storms and winter alerts, we are finally finding more quiet and seasonal weather today. High pressure remains in control today. Winds will be lighter than yesterday, skies stay mostly sunny. Temperatures rebound closer to average with highs in the lower 50s.
qcnews.com
Saturday Outlook: Wind gusts and cold temps linger around Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It stays cold and at times snowy in the mountains today. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is still in effect for Ashe and Watauga Counties until 1 PM, WINTER STORM WARNING is still in effect for Avery County until 1 PM. An additional 1-2” of...
qcnews.com
Mountain snow lingers Friday as Thursday’s storms race away from Charlotte
(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Storms from Thursday have tapered off but snow now lingers in our mountain counties. Friday finishes off the work week with a cool and chilly start as 50s and 40s start the day. We’ll see a mix of sun & clouds shortly after sunrise which will be a little earlier today at 7:32 a.m.
WBTV
NWS confirms tornado touched down in Gaston County on Thursday
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down on Thursday when a band of storms pushed through the area. The tornado is believed to have touched down near Old Willis School Road before crossing Highway 27 on the south side of Stanley and dissipating east of Stanley-Lucia Road.
rowancountyweather.com
A look ahead to the end of January
Please take a moment to visit our local sponsors to let them know that you appreciate their support of our blog. There is no question the start of the year was definitely one of the hottest starts to any year on record. Temperatures over the past week have been a little closer to average for this time of year. As we look ahead to the next few weeks temperatures will be above average.
WBTV
FIRST ALERT: Rain, damaging winds possible starting this afternoon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY ahead of our next cold front. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: PM rain, severe weather risk. MLK WEEKEND: Will be dry; chilly start, milder end. We’ll start out dry and mild and afternoon readings will warm into the middle 60s...
WBTV
Downed trees, power outages remain in Charlotte area after strong storms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Thursday’s strong thunderstorms caused big problems in the Charlotte area. Duke Energy crews are spread out across the area working to restore power, making a lot of progress overnight. There are still big pockets of outages down in south Charlotte early Friday morning, as well as some along the Cabarrus and Rowan counties line and in Gaston County.
qcnews.com
Friday, January 13, Morning Weather Forecast
Storms from Thursday have tapered off but snow now lingers in our mountain counties. Craven County Sheriff rescues dog, hopes to find …. The Craven County Sheriff's Office has a new deputy that's already looking to retire. He's a young pit mix that was recently saved by Sheriff Chip Hughes.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina High Country Prepares For A Snowy Weekend
The North Carolina high country is preparing for what could be a snowy weekend. And I don’t think there will be any complaints from ski resorts in the area. According to Channel 9, road crews have been out and are preparing for what could become a high volume of the frozen stuff.
860wacb.com
Crash Severs Utility Pole Friday Morning In Taylorsville
An accident Friday morning just before 8 am has crews replacing a utility pole in uptown Taylorsville. According to Taylorsville Police Chief Douglas Bowman, two cars collided at the intersection of Main Street and Main Avenue near the studios of B86 Radio. The crash severed a pole although it failed to come down due to the multiple lines supporting it instead of the pole supporting the lines.
qcnews.com
One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning fire
A person and a family dog died while another person went to the hospital after an early-morning fire Friday in Salisbury. The Rowan County Sheriff's Office is investigating. One dead, one in hospital after Salisbury early morning …. A person and a family dog died while another person went to...
The Best Neighborhood In Charlotte, North Carolina
North Carolina has much to offer, but one Charlotte neighborhood really stands apart from the rest. Find out which one is the best to live in.
qcnews.com
SWAT situation in southeast Charlotte ends after subject surrenders, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A SWAT Team assisted officers with a barricaded subject in southeast Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the officers were in the area of the 6200 block of Wheeler Drive. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to...
3 people, dog rescued from overturned boat in Lake Noman, dispatchers confirm
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — First responders rescued three people and a dog from an overturned boat in Lake Norman Friday morning, dispatchers told Channel 9. It happened on the Davidson side of the lake. Around 11:15 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see the boat upside down in the water.
qcnews.com
Puppies stolen, gunfire during Charlotte home burglary that ends with chase, crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A group of puppies that were stolen during a home robbery that ended with a car chase and a crash has been safely recovered, the York County Sheriff’s Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to...
qcnews.com
Puppies safely recovered after home burglary, chase
A group of puppies that were stolen during a home robbery that ended with a car chase and a crash has been safely recovered, the York County Sheriff's Office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Saturday. Puppies safely recovered after home burglary, chase. A group of puppies that were stolen during a...
addictedtovacation.com
20+ Awesome Day Trip Destinations Around Charlotte, North Carolina
Visiting Charlotte can be so much fun since there are lots to see and do. After you exhaust this city, you can take part in day trips from Charlotte. What are some great day trips to take around Charlotte?. Charlotte is a great place to stay while touring North Carolina...
WBTV
Stolen puppies returned home after burglary suspects crash in York County
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Several bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte early Saturday morning, but were later returned home, deputies said. According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects fled Charlotte, with law enforcement pursuing them into South Carolina. The suspects wrecked their vehicle...
WCNC
Meet WCNC Charlotte's newest anchor, reporter Colin Mayfield
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin Mayfield is thrilled to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with anchor Vanessa Ruffes. The two, along with evening anchors Fred Shropshire, Carolyn Bruck, and Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, will focus on building trust through content that impacts viewers such as VERIFY, Where’s the Money and Weather Aware. Mayfield debuts on WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan 16.
Mecklenburg County will recycle your old clothes now
Looking to get rid of some old clothes without cluttering up a landfill? Mecklenburg County's Solid Waste Program will now accept textiles at its full-service recycling centers. “We understand our customers and residents want to avoid placing items in the landfill. Now, we have expanded our recycling services to meet...
Comments / 0