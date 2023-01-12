Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “My name is Leo, an if you adopt me I won’t be nearly as sad-eyed as this!”

The Northeast Georgia Humane Society is hosting an urgent adoption event for cats and dogs with low or zero-cost adoption fees for the next two weekends. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia (HSNEGA) is announcing a “Clear the Shelter” event for the next two weekends: January 13-15 and January 20-22. According to a press release, all available dogs and cats will have a zero-dollar adoption fee, and the shelter will accept donations of any size throughout the event. It will be hosted at the HSNEGA Adoption Center at 845 West Ridge Road in Gainesville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO