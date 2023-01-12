ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “My name is Leo, an if you adopt me I won’t be nearly as sad-eyed as this!”

By Norhasnima Dimacaling
cobbcountycourier.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “The people here say I’m a skittish boy, but I’ll bet if you adopt me, I’ll be a great companion!”

The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a large-sized male gray/white domestic short hair. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Animals in Walton County Animal Control in urgent need of adoption or rescue

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Jan. 13, 2023) Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and puppies, cats and kittens, without any interest, waiting in the shelter for somebody to give them a home – like the puppy below that is one of a litter of seven that has just been turned in. Wise is desperate to get them out of the shelter before it is too late for them.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Humane Society hosts urgent dog and cat adoption event

The Northeast Georgia Humane Society is hosting an urgent adoption event for cats and dogs with low or zero-cost adoption fees for the next two weekends. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia (HSNEGA) is announcing a “Clear the Shelter” event for the next two weekends: January 13-15 and January 20-22. According to a press release, all available dogs and cats will have a zero-dollar adoption fee, and the shelter will accept donations of any size throughout the event. It will be hosted at the HSNEGA Adoption Center at 845 West Ridge Road in Gainesville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
GAINESVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Storm destroys home of Cobb County family

Neighborhoods in Austell took a major hit during the storms. A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live. A tree came crashing down onto their Austell home while some of them were inside. The family say not only is the house unlivable but pretty much everything they own is destroyed.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Justine Lookenott

Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue

(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Missing leopard forces zoo closure

The Dallas Zoo was closed Friday after a clouded leopard was reported missing. Zoo officials announced at about 10:15 a.m. that the zoo was closed “due to a serious situation,” WFAA reported. They also issued a “code blue” for a “non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat.”...
DALLAS, GA

