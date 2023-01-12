Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “My name is Leo, an if you adopt me I won’t be nearly as sad-eyed as this!”

Read full article on original website
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “Aren’t I just the cutest, sweetest little boy you’re ever seen? Please adopt me!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a male brown/tan chihuahua. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “The people here say I’m a skittish boy, but I’ll bet if you adopt me, I’ll be a great companion!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a large-sized male gray/white domestic short hair. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
Animals in Walton County Animal Control in urgent need of adoption or rescue
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Jan. 13, 2023) Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and puppies, cats and kittens, without any interest, waiting in the shelter for somebody to give them a home – like the puppy below that is one of a litter of seven that has just been turned in. Wise is desperate to get them out of the shelter before it is too late for them.
Humane Society hosts urgent dog and cat adoption event
The Northeast Georgia Humane Society is hosting an urgent adoption event for cats and dogs with low or zero-cost adoption fees for the next two weekends. The Humane Society of Northeast Georgia (HSNEGA) is announcing a “Clear the Shelter” event for the next two weekends: January 13-15 and January 20-22. According to a press release, all available dogs and cats will have a zero-dollar adoption fee, and the shelter will accept donations of any size throughout the event. It will be hosted at the HSNEGA Adoption Center at 845 West Ridge Road in Gainesville from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “I’m funny, I’m cute, I’m happy: what reason could you possibly have to not adopt me!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a male brown/white pomeranian. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
Storm destroys home of Cobb County family
Neighborhoods in Austell took a major hit during the storms. A Cobb County family of eight is now searching for a new place to live. A tree came crashing down onto their Austell home while some of them were inside. The family say not only is the house unlivable but pretty much everything they own is destroyed.
Pet of the Day from PAWS Atlanta
Jazz Hands is a mixed breed that's always smiling. She loves to go on walks and would love a family that will spoil her with treats.
5 Cool Things You Can Do With Your Cobb County Library Card, But Probably Didn't Know About
If you're like most of us, you use your library card to check out a new or fascinating book. But a Cobb County Library card offers lots of other activities, adventures and services that you may not have thought were possible with a library card.
‘God help me:’ Henry County man survives tree crushing truck with him inside
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. — A Henry County man believes that he narrowly escaped death on Thursday after a tree crushed his truck while he was inside. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes spoke with Richard Byars after he was released from the hospital Friday. Trees fell and power lines went...
Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue
(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
OPINION: Kennesaw’s walking wonder, 4,023 days straight. And counting
Day after day, week after week, year after year, Tracey Floyd Viars pops up on my Facebook feed, victoriously hoisting h...
Several children found living in conditions ‘unfit for human habitation,’ Floyd County police say
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Three people received child cruelty-related charges after three children were found in a home police say was unfit for human habitation. Floyd County police said officers received reports of children who were living in bad condition at a home on Chubb Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
'I think we're pretty fortunate' | Austell neighbors say damage is bad, but could be worse
AUSTELL, Ga. — Families in an Austell neighborhood are sifting through the devastation caused by Thursday's severe storms. A family that lives in the area said the damage is extensive and the storm was quick -- they had just enough time to make it to the hallway for safety before a huge tree came crashing into their home.
Gwinnett County Police officer jumps into action to help save neighbor's baby who had stopped breathing
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County Police officer jumped into action to help save a baby who had stopped breathing, the police department said in a social media post. Cpl. Lindsey Meador was off-duty at his home when his neighbor frantically began knocking on his door. "The neighbor...
Missing leopard forces zoo closure
The Dallas Zoo was closed Friday after a clouded leopard was reported missing. Zoo officials announced at about 10:15 a.m. that the zoo was closed “due to a serious situation,” WFAA reported. They also issued a “code blue” for a “non-dangerous animal that is out of its habitat.”...
Child dies in Butts County after storm
The Butts County Medical Examiner told 11Alive a tree fell on a car traveling down Hailey Road in Jackson, Ga. The child died from the injuries.
A hat-tip to Sterling: Remembering the Cedartown native an legendary actor on his birthday
You need to be logged in to view this content. Please Log In. Not a Member? Join Us The post A hat-tip to Sterling: Remembering the Cedartown native an legendary actor on his birthday appeared first on Polk Today.
The Collection at Forsyth sells for $96M, new owner working on plans for mixed-use market
The Collection at Forsyth is a mixed-use retail facility located at 410 Peachtree Pkwy near GA 400Photo by(The Collection at Forsyth Facebook page. (Forsyth County, GA) The Collection at Forsyth had a literal new year’s sale as it was recently announced the outdoor retail and restaurant complex was sold on December 30.
24-year-old Alexis Young, who went missing in Atlanta, has been found
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department is asking for your help finding 24-year-old Alexis R. Young. She was last seen on Jan. 10, in the Ethel Street area. Alexis was last seen wearing dark grey leggings, a pink hoodie, a black baseball cap, and black tennis shoes. If anyone...
Trial for doctor accused of groping 13-year-old girl ends in mistrial
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Cobb County judge has declared a mistrial in the case of a longtime Cobb and Douglas County pediatrician who has been accused of groping a 13-year-old girl. Channel 2 Action News was in the courtroom on Tuesday when Sarah Barber, now 18 years old,...
