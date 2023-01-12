Read full article on original website
Spartanburg, Mauldin & Eastside boys earn Friday wins; Mauldin & Gaffney girls among Friday victories
Gaffney – Tony Webb scores a game high 15 points to lead Spartanburg past Gaffney in boys action, 48-33. Other Friday night scores from throughout the area listed below. BOYS PREP BASKETBALL Greenville 66, Greenwood 31 Greer Middle College 62, Chesnee 46 James F. Byrnes 53, Boiling Springs 52 Mauldin 64, Riverside 59 Spartanburg 48, […]
FINAL: Texas A&M 94 - Carolina 53
The South Carolina basketball team is coming off of one of its biggest wins of the season leading Kentucky wire-to-wire at Rupp Arena. Now, the Gamecocks (8-8, 1-2) welcome Texas A&M to the Colonial Life Arena looking to get back to even in Southeastern Conference play. The Aggies (11-5, 3-0) come into the game on a five-game winning streak with an 18-point victory against Missouri as its last game.
Mario Anderson transfers to USC
NEWBERRY – Newberry College star running back, Mario Anderson, has officially transferred out of Newberry College and committed to the University of South Carolina. In spite of the success that Newberry’s football team achieved in the 2022 season, Anderson is taking his talents to Columbia for the 2023 season. The running back from Summerville ran for over 3,300 yards during his three-year tenure with the wolves. In 2022 alone, he rushed for 1,560 yards and 19 touchdowns on 211 carries, making him instrumental in the impressive season that Newberry has boasted.
Digital Dashboard – Brattonsville, Lancaster Schools, Black’s Peaches
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Historic Brattonsville, Lancaster County Schools, Black’s Peaches. Historic Brattonsville continues its Living History Saturdays — with Everything but the Oink. This Saturday, January 14th Interpreters at Brattonsville will demonstrate pork processing, preservation and cooking as it was done in the 18th and 19th century Carolina Piedmont. This Saturday the focus is on the Meat Processing and Preservation.
Meet WCNC Charlotte's newest anchor, reporter Colin Mayfield
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colin Mayfield is thrilled to co-anchor the 5 p.m. newscast with anchor Vanessa Ruffes. The two, along with evening anchors Fred Shropshire, Carolyn Bruck, and Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich, will focus on building trust through content that impacts viewers such as VERIFY, Where’s the Money and Weather Aware. Mayfield debuts on WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday, Jan 16.
Joshua Simon, A New Touchdown Target for Gamecocks
With the loss of multiple scoring targets, South Carolina needed another scoring target. Joshua Simon will fit perfectly in that role.
Suspects arrested in York County after stealing puppies from Charlotte, deputies say
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after bulldog puppies were stolen during a burglary in Charlotte. Deputies said the incident took place Saturday morning. The burglary turned into a pursuit that reached Fort Mill, deputies said. Deputies said the suspects wrecked...
Charlotte 'fish game' arcades stay open despite police warnings, court ruling
Drive around Charlotte and you'll see neon-splashed, casino-like arcades advertising something called the "fish game" in shopping centers, many in low-income areas, across the city. Some law enforcement agencies say they're illegal, and a recent court ruling reinforced that games of chance aren't allowed in North Carolina outside of a...
Here Is Why A Popular Charlotte, North Carolina Steakhouse Got A “B” From Health Inspector
For the record, I have been here several times and it was delicious. Here is why a popular Charlotte, North Carolina steakhouse got a “b” rating from the Mecklenburg County health department. Morton’s The Steakhouse at 227 West Trade Street in Charlotte got the less than favorable rating...
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman won huge from a scratch-off she purchased from a Blythewood area gas station. The winner stopped by the Quick Trip on Wilson Boulevard before heading to work for a snack and a lottery ticket. “I feel really lucky,” she said. Instead of celebrating,...
Where does all the rainwater go in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When it rains, you often see water running down the side of the streets. Well, where does it go? The answer is into a watershed. A watershed is an area of land that drains into a larger common body of water. Columbia is made up of...
School districts in South Carolina make calendar changes
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York School District One voted Tuesday night in favor of a modified school calendar that is similar to year-round school. The Clover School District did the same thing last month. Channel 9 South Carolina reporter Tina Terry explains what influenced York District One′s decision.
$550,000 jury verdict sides with Irmo woman tased multiple times by now-former deputy
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A federal jury has found that a South Carolina woman is owed several thousands of dollars over what she endured at the hands of a now ex-deputy in 2019. A jury, on Thursday, ordered that the Richland County Sheriff's Department pay Sheila Webb $500,000 and...
Parents Urged to be on the Lookout After School District Finds Man in Baseball Field Bathroom
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County School District is urging parents to report any suspicious behavior following an incident taking place Yesterday at Indian Land Elementary School. In a Facebook post made by the District, officials detail the incident saying it occurred when a female bus driver stopped...
The Best Neighborhood In Charlotte, North Carolina
North Carolina has much to offer, but one Charlotte neighborhood really stands apart from the rest. Find out which one is the best to live in.
1 dead in reported shooting near The Plaza, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — One person was killed in a shooting that was reported Friday morning near The Plaza in east Charlotte, MEDIC confirmed. The incident was reported just after 10:30 a.m. near Citiside Drive, just east of Eastway Drive. MEDIC said one patient was found with a gunshot wound, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Upstate church to open new location on site of former gentleman's club
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An Upstate church will open a new location on a property that has been a source of controversy and unlawful activity in previous years. "We exist to lead people into the life-giving presence of God. When people encounter Jesus, the trajectory of their life changes," said Pastor Rich Butler, lead pastor of Hope Church.
Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
Missing in South Carolina: Police searching for 15-year-old girl who ran away from home
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. Police in South Carolina are hoping someone can help them find a missing teenage girl. Josie Rae Sharpe, 15, of West Columbia reportedly ran away from home on Tuesday, January 10. Josie is described as 5 feet 2 inches, 90...
CMPD: Arrest made after shot fired in burglary, suspects led officers on pursuit into Fort Mill
CHARLOTTE — An armed burglary suspect that fired a gunshot as officers responded and led them on a pursuit is in custody but two suspects are still on the run, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers responded to an active breaking and entering call near Moores Chapel Road...
