Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
InsideHook

Murder Victim’s Fitbit Helped Convict Her Killer

Can a fitness tracker help solve a mystery? That might sound like the plot of a crime drama — and, in fact, one of 2022’s most acclaimed films does feature a subplot where such a device plays a role. (To say which one, however, would be to spoil things. One hint: it’s not The Banshees of Inisherin.) But it turns out that a fitness tracker played a crucial role in convicting one man of his wife’s murder — the kind of stranger than fiction detail that serves as a reminder of why true crime stories can be so compelling.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Ingram Atkinson

Single Mother of 2 Gives Up on Severely Disabled Child and Places Him in Residential Facility. “I didn’t get a child”

A single mother of two boys, aged 12 and 7, made the difficult decision to place her 7-year-old son, who is severely disabled, in a residential facility. The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, has struggled to care for her younger son, who has a rare chromosome deletion that has left him with severe developmental delays and medical fragility.

