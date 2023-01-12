Read full article on original website
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
A Florida Father Shoots His Older Son Dead to Save The Other Child During Dispute. Police Say It Left Him ‘Shattered’
Martin County, FL – A Florida father had to make a gut-wrenching decision on Sunday when his two sons got into a violent dispute. The trouble started in the early hours on Sunday, after Joseph Maloney, 30, had been drinking in the family home, according to WPTV.
Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages
Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
'I’ll Never Forgive You. There’s Nothing Worse than a Half-black': Woman publically posts Racist Dad's Letter
A Texas woman publicly shamed her father after he sent her a letter threatening ‘she will be homeless’ if she pursued her relationship with her black boyfriend. Stephanie Hicks, a woman from Keller, Texas, shared a letter on Twitter, saying she had ‘disrespected her family in every way’ by having a black boyfriend.
Wealthy man offers pregnant daughter a new car in exchange for canceling her wedding to her unborn baby's father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend got pregnant shortly after high school graduation. She was understandably anxious and upset because she didn't know how she was going to tell her parents.
After Her Father Passed Away, Husband Refused to Attend Funeral Because Wife Was Wearing High Heels
A user recently took to Reddit to share her experience with her husband refusing to attend her father’s funeral. The post has since gone viral receiving over 11,000 upvotes and nearly 1800 comments.
Woman furious when baby's grandmother puts mittens on little girl's feet in the winter after baby's dad forgets socks
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I knew a couple who had a baby girl. The couple both worked, so after the new mom's maternity leave ended, they asked the baby's paternal grandmother to help out by babysitting while they were both at work.
In 2013, a mom of 3 in a secret affair with an older married man went to a family gathering. She hasn't been seen since.
27-year-old mom of three Ashley Morris Mullis lived in Royerton, Indiana. By 2012, she was separated from her husband, and he was granted custody of their two sons, ages 1 and 3. He filed for divorce before Ashley went missing and it was finalized five months after she was last seen.
Murder Victim’s Fitbit Helped Convict Her Killer
Can a fitness tracker help solve a mystery? That might sound like the plot of a crime drama — and, in fact, one of 2022’s most acclaimed films does feature a subplot where such a device plays a role. (To say which one, however, would be to spoil things. One hint: it’s not The Banshees of Inisherin.) But it turns out that a fitness tracker played a crucial role in convicting one man of his wife’s murder — the kind of stranger than fiction detail that serves as a reminder of why true crime stories can be so compelling.
Single Mother of 2 Gives Up on Severely Disabled Child and Places Him in Residential Facility. “I didn’t get a child”
A single mother of two boys, aged 12 and 7, made the difficult decision to place her 7-year-old son, who is severely disabled, in a residential facility. The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, has struggled to care for her younger son, who has a rare chromosome deletion that has left him with severe developmental delays and medical fragility.
