Read full article on original website
Related
3 Lehigh Valley wineries, distillery among vendors tapped for Shapiro inauguration
Three Lehigh Valley establishments are among 60 Pennsylvania vendors that will be part of Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration events on Tuesday. Shapiro’s inaugural committee announced the vendor list on Sunday. It includes two Breinigsville wineries, Stony Run and Vynecrest; and This Life Forever winery and distillery in Allentown.
The interesting life of Easton’s last ‘iceman,’ who kept delivering into the 1970s | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Walter Cyphers liked to refer to himself as a “certified solidified water merchant.” The rest of Easton knew him as “the iceman.”. Delivering 40-pound buckets or 100-pound cakes of ice to apartments and businesses around the city was an important job in the days before electric refrigeration. And Cyphers was locally the last to do it.
Duck Donuts fans wrap around the building for grand opening
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Customers wrapped around the building to wait for the grand opening of the Shoppes at Montage Mountain’s newest addition, Duck Donuts. Customers were seen braving the cold in Moosic to get a taste of some warm, made-to-order donuts from the newest doughnut shop in town, Duck Donuts. Duck Donuts’ “duckbassador,” […]
No, Pa. Farm Show rabbits will not be euthanized | VERIFY
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Long lines to pet rabbits are a constant at the Pa. Farm Show petting table. Animals typically draw attention, especially the ones you can interact with. Claims online have raised questions about the fate of the animals after the show ends. So we came to the farm show to verify that claim and find out how the rabbits are cared for while they're here.
pahomepage.com
Dozens of people row down Lackawanna River in sub-freezing temps
Dozens of people row down Lackawanna River in sub-freezing temps. Dozens of people row down Lackawanna River in sub-freezing …. Dozens of people row down Lackawanna River in sub-freezing temps. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman …. 19-year-old shot in movie theatre, alleged gunman not in custody. Wayne County...
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
What makes a great bagel shop? We think it's a combination of freshly baked bagels, a variety of amazing toppings, and a cult-like following of loyal customers. The food media site known as Eat This, Not That has done some research and they've recently compiled a list of the best bagels in each state.
Photos: PA Farm Show day 6 — mini horses, calves, and more
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday at the Pennsylvania Farm Show featured horses both big and small! Small horses and their small riders showcased their skills during the Mini Horse Extravaganza on Thursday morning. Later in the day, the horses scaled up significantly with a draft horse demonstration. After lunchtime, kids tested their skills in the […]
Boy Scouts should honor Harry Trexler’s legacy and sell camp to responsible landowners | Turkeys & Trophies
Is this what General Harry Trexler would’ve wanted? The Allentown businessman donated 755 acres of land in the Poconos back in 1928 to the Boy Scouts of America. It became Camp Trexler and gave scouts from the region a campground they could call their own. Last year, however, the Boys Scouts Minsi Trails Council, which serves the Lehigh Valley, announced it would sell the site to pay its $2.6 million share of a national bankruptcy settlement for tens of thousands of former scouts who were victims of sexual abuse. The council says it plans to list the property – a largely forested area in the Kunkletown area of Monroe County – for a yet-to-be-disclosed price early this year but is making no public commitment to finding a buyer interested in conservation. It will instead “give all interested buyers an equal opportunity to bid.” As owners of the land, that’s certainly the council’s right. But an opportunity exists to get fair-market value and ensure the land remains undeveloped. The Pocono Heritage Land Trust – an organization dedicated to preserving land with environmental, scenic or recreational value in and around the Poconos – is an interested buyer, but told lehighvalleylive.com this week that it needs time to fundraise. It notes that other Boy Scout councils across the country have worked with conservation groups on similar land transactions, but Minsi Trails seems disinterested. That’s a shame. Minsi Trails ought to exercise some patience and give the land trust an opportunity to pull together adequate funds. The property may never again be a campground, but its critical woodlands and watershed can still be preserved for generations to come. A sale to the land trust would honor Trexler’s legacy while also preventing the land from falling into the hands of a private developer looking to cash in on the region’s warehouse boom, thus bringing more stress on the infrastructure and a decline in quality of life for residents living nearby. To the credit of the land trust, it acknowledges that Minsi Trails is in a bind and needs to move on the land. It and other concerned groups are publicly calling on Minsi Trails to at least consider an environmental buyer if a deal with the land trust isn’t possible. We hope the council heeds these calls.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Pennsylvania (And What Lives Within It) Are you ready to embark on a fun adventure through the wild and wondrous forests of Pennsylvania? With its lush vegetation and diverse wildlife, this state has some of the most incredible natural attractions in the country. As you...
Meridian Bank House of the Week: Extraordinary Mansion Just a Stone’s Throw Away from Bucks County
The estate, just over the river from Bucks County, is one of the most unique homes in the nearby area. One of the most incredible mansions near the Bucks County area has recently gone up for sale, and local residents are taking notice. . . Windward Farms, located in Milford,...
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in York, Pennsylvania
- There are several Hot Dog spots in York, Pennsylvania. Whether you are looking for a burger, a sandwich, or a hot dog, there are several places to go. Some of these are well known, while others are a bit more quaint and a lot less crowded. Famous Hot Weiner.
Man enters Turkey Hill telling clerk he has been stabbed
One Lancaster gas station clerk’s early morning shift was interrupted when a man ran into the store and told him he had been stabbed. The man ran into the Turkey Hill on Hershey Avenue at 4 a.m. Saturday explaining he had been stabbed, according to WGAL. The victim suffered...
Pennsylvania witness catches black triangle-shaped object crossing sky
A Pennsylvania witness at Conshohocken reported watching a black, triangle-shaped object slowly traveling overhead at 12:30 p.m. on December 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Lancaster Farming
Perry County Century Farm To Be Recognized at PA Farm Show
LOYSVILLE, Pa. — Old Maples farm in Loysville, Pennsylvania, is one of eight farms recognized as Century Farms on Jan. 13 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The farm has been in the McMillen family since 1912. “These families are the bedrock of Pennsylvania’s agricultural heritage,” Secretary Redding said. “They...
What does PA Governor-elect Josh Shapiro think of new farm show milkshake flavor? Watch to find out!
The PA governor swearing-in ceremony takes place early next week but before inauguration day, Governor-elect Josh Shapiro made a stop at the 2023 Farm Show to try the new orange cream milkshake. This is the first time the farm show is introducing the limited-edition flavor. It did so in honor...
PLCB raising prices this weekend on 3,500-plus wines and liquors, despite some pushback
Starting this weekend, shoppers at Pennsylvania’s state-owned wine and liquor stores will notice higher prices on some of the most popular items. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board said last month prices on more than 3,500 products are going up by about 4%, effective Jan. 15.
Freshest, most stacked hoagies in Harrisburg: Best Eats
There’s no such thing as “too much” at Old Town Delicatessen in downtown Harrisburg. The deli’s sandwiches explode with fillings, including Boar’s Head meat and cheeses, fresh vegetables and Italian seasonings. Come hungry and be prepared to take some home. The deli opened in 2012,...
$1 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pa.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Friday the 13th turned out to be quite the lucky day for someone.One player won the second-largest jackpot in Mega Millions history.A lottery player in Maine matched all six numbers, winning the grand prize of $1.35 billion.But a lucky player in Pennsylvania is also winning big after matching five numbers to win a million dollars.Somebody did match all five white Mega Millions balls but missed out on the gold Mega Ball, meaning they won the second-tier prize of $1 million. Saturday morning, the big questions were: who are they? And where was the winning ticket sold?That information...
Code Blue issued in Scranton for upcoming weekend
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In anticipation of incoming temperature drops, the City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for the upcoming weekend. According to the release, the City of Scranton will be issuing a Code Blue for Friday, January 13, and Saturday, January 14. The Keystone Mission will be running the Weston […]
PhillyBite
Maryland's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants
- If you are searching for a great all-you-can-eat dinner, you'll love one of Maryland's best all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants. You'll find various options here, from the Grande Buffet & Grill in Laurel to the Yuraku Japanese Restaurant in Germantown. There's also something for every palate, from Italian and Mexican entrees to succulent seafood.
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
81K+
Followers
31K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/https://www.lehighvalleylive.com
Comments / 7