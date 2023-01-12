ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Diva’s Daily Dirt: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy

By Dominique Da Diva
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uZqeV_0kC8OWEI00

Source: Robert Prange / Getty

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Tennis star Naomi Osaka and her boyfriend, Maryland rapper Cordae as they are expecting their first child together! The four-time major and former world No.1 champion shared the news on her Instagram with a detailed caption to her fans,

“The past few years have been interesting, to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka)

Osaka said she plans to return to tennis in 2024 for next year’s Australian Open, a tournament she has won on two previous occasions. Congratulations to the lovely couple!

Comments / 0

Related
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Footwear News

Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
BlackAmericaWeb

This Rising Indianapolis Singer is Making a Statement

  R&B singer Maeta, a former Indianapolis native, is turning heads around the world as she’s making a fast come-up. Tidal has placed her on the list of ‘Rising Artists To Watch’. With hit singles like Toxic & B*tch Dont Be Mad, Maetas’ sound gives us those nostalgic 2000s R&B vibes. Her soft and mellow harmonies […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
BlackAmericaWeb

Afro Nation Festival Makes US Debut, Burna Boy & WizKid to Headline Miami 2023

The biggest Afrobeats celebration is coming to the United States. Following successful festivals in Africa, Europe, and the Caribbean, Afro Nation takes the next step with Afro Nation Miami 2023. The inaugural Miami festival promises performances from ascendant Nigerian superstars Rema and Asake, dancehall legend Beenie Man, rising African stars CKay, BNXN, and Black Sherif, […] The post Afro Nation Festival Makes US Debut, Burna Boy & WizKid to Headline Miami 2023 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy