Diva’s Daily Dirt: Tennis Star Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy

Congratulations are in order for Tennis star Naomi Osaka and her boyfriend, Maryland rapper Cordae as they are expecting their first child together! The four-time major and former world No.1 champion shared the news on her Instagram with a detailed caption to her fans,

“The past few years have been interesting, to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun.”

Osaka said she plans to return to tennis in 2024 for next year’s Australian Open, a tournament she has won on two previous occasions. Congratulations to the lovely couple!