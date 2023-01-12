Scooter rider injured in hit-and-run on west side
INDIANAPOLIS — A scooter rider was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness in a hit-and-run in Indianapolis Thursday morning.
The hit-and-run at Rockville Road and N. Girls School Road was called in to IMPD around 5:45 a.m.
A male pedestrian riding a scooter was hit.
Police said he was unconscious at first but regained consciousness before being taken to the hospital.
Investigators have not released anything about a vehicle description.
