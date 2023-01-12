Scooter rider injured in hit-and-run on west side

INDIANAPOLIS — A scooter rider was taken to the hospital after losing consciousness in a hit-and-run in Indianapolis Thursday morning.

The hit-and-run at Rockville Road and N. Girls School Road was called in to IMPD around 5:45 a.m.

A male pedestrian riding a scooter was hit.

Police said he was unconscious at first but regained consciousness before being taken to the hospital.

Investigators have not released anything about a vehicle description.

