City Hosting Access To Service Fair Event This Weekend.
The event will begin today, Saturday, January 14 at 10 a.m. in the CK Newsome Center lobby, 100 East Walnut Street, and will continue until noon. Participants will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) customer service representatives about their accounts. Representatives...
Braun, Ackerman Named 2023 Business Hall of Fame Laureate
Braun, Ackerman Named 2023 Business Hall of Fame Laureates. Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and Dentons Bingham Greenebaum announced Mike Braun and the late Raphael Ackerman as the 2023 JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Laureates at a press conference Thursday. Laureates will be inducted into the JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame at 7:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Huntingburg Event Center.
Vanderburgh County Commissioners Direct Funds to The Arc of Evansville
The team and the Board of Directors at The Arc of Evansville would like to thank the Vanderburgh County Commissioners for their continuous support of individuals with disabilities as they work towards self-sufficiency!. About The Arc of Evansville. The Arc of Evansville is a not-for-profit organization with the mission to...
USI Partnering With China University To Offer Dual Degree In Sport Management
The University of Southern Indiana has established a partnership with Chengdu Sport University in Chengdu, Sichuan Province of China, for students studying sport economics and management at the School of Economics and Managements at the University. The partnership, which marks the first time USI has offered an international program in the area of sport management, introduces high-quality educational resources to undergraduate Chengdu students and aims to cultivate a strong international vision and competitiveness in the field of sport management.
Deaconess Health Systems look to fix nursing and employee shortage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health System hosted a career fair on Tuesday. Health System officials say the fair was intended to combat the shortage of workers in the field by providing attendees with information about job and department openings. Deaconess Health System officials say they are looking to fill...
Spencer County elementary school in session at local churches
A Spencer County, Indiana elementary school is still closed as repairs continues on a burst pipe. Students of Lincoln Trails Elementary are continuing the learning process, not from home, but at two local churches. Both Heritage Hills Baptist Church and Santa Claus United Methodist Church are hosting the entire student...
Multimillion dollar project looks to revitalize downtown Washington
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A multimillion dollar downtown project is nearing its next steps in Washington. The Washington Commons project is looking to revitalize part of the downtown area for “an outdoor gathering space” on Main Street. It will be about ¾ of a block, and will include multiple pavilions and a performing arts stage. Last […]
Beverly’s Hearty Slice unveils new office location in Owensboro
Officials say Beverly's visits different locations in Owensboro every two weeks to offer free pizza and water in an effort to spread positivity and help those dealing with dark times.
Another candidate vying for Vincennes City Council
A Vincennes resident has announced he will run for City Council in District 4. Tyson Conrady, a Republican, is a Syracuse, Indiana native and came to Vincennes where he earned a degree in Broadcast Sales at VU. He also has a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from the University of Indianapolis.
New Businesses Coming to Downtown Evansville in 2023
Exciting news for downtown Evansville, more economic growth coming in for 2023! After welcoming 25 businesses in 2022 there is more commerce coming to the neighborhood. Here are some of the new places set to open this coming year that are already creating some buzz. 7Mile Lounge (915 Main St,...
"He's the calm to our chaos." Emotional Support Skunk helps employees at Knox County Central Dispatch
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Your first instinct when you see a skunk is probably to run away. That’s not the case at Knox County Central Dispatch. Nugget the skunk was adopted from the Indiana skunk rescue in North Salem, Indiana in 2020. "My adult daughter brought him home. When...
VISIT EVANSVILLE
Start planning your next Evansville, Indiana experience the way you want! Take the survey below and start receiving our newsletter specifically tailored to YOU. Get exclusive updates sent to your inbox each month that will help you plan the perfect Southwest Indiana getaway. BONUS: Fill out our survey and be...
Spencer Co. elementary school in session in churches following pipe burst
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - A burst pipe flooded an elementary school, meaning it couldn’t receive students back from holiday break. The school found a way to keep from losing any time. Things are pretty quiet, even during school hours, at Lincoln Trail Elementary School, and that’s because the...
Hopkins Co. Schools classes virtual Friday due to weather
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hopkins County Schools says in-person classes have been canceled for Friday. According to a social media post, inclement weather resulting in wet and icy roadways is the reason for the change. They say students will do virtual learning instead of their usual in-person...
OLD NATIONAL EVENTS PLAZA PRESENTS VALENTINE’S DAY ON THE BRIDGE
Valentine’s Day on the Bridge, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. This exclusive dinner takes place in one of Evansville’s most unique spaces, the skybridge above Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard which connects The Plaza to the DoubleTree Hotel and Ford Center. Valentine’s Day on the Bridge features a...
You Could Own What Was Once Home to a Indiana’s First Riverboat Casino
If you happen to have some cash just sitting around, you could own your very own riverboat - and this one just happens to have ties to the city of Evansville, Indiana. In 1993 Indiana passed legislation to legalize casino gambling, but there was a catch - it couldn't be done on land. In 1995, Evansville became home to the state's first-ever riverboat casino - Casino Aztar. Docked on the Ohio River, along Riverside Drive in the city's downtown, those who wanted to try their luck could enjoy table games, slots, and more. Watch the commercial celebrating the grand opening of Casino Aztar.
Owensboro Kentucky Church Rummage Sale Has Some of the Most Unique Items EVER
We're revisiting a bargain we found in Kentucky last week. A local church is hosting an even bigger winter rummage sale with tons more items and it's awesome. Last week we gave you all the juicy good details on an Owensboro church hosting a yard sale. Well, they're back and they've gone bigger and better. How exciting is that?!
Daviess County Commissioners thinking of auctioning off county own farmland
WASHINGTON – Daviess County commissioners are thinking of auctioning off farmland the county owns. For decades, the county has rented out the farmland. The county owns around 34 acres of farm ground near the airport. That land is currently being rented by Flat Creek Farms for $6,300. But, the airport is now interested in using approximately 10 acres for expansion.
Indiana Farm Market Turns Greenhouse Into Cozy Winter Hangout Spot for Friends
One farm market located in Indiana has transformed its greenhouse into a cozy spot to hang out with your friends. Farm 57 is an awesome little spot located in Evansville, Indiana. It is home to a fabulous farm market, and regularly hosts fun and engaging community events, oftentimes with live music!
Indiana Poke Restaurant to Close Current Location and Merge with Mongolian Grill
One Indiana poke restaurant has announced plans to close its restaurant at its current location and merge with a nearby Mongolian BBQ. While some may consider a poke bowl to be like eating sushi without seaweed, you may not realize that the two dishes originate from two different cultures. Now, there is no shortage of places in and around Evansville, Indiana to enjoy sushi, a traditional Japanese dish, but there are not as many places where you can enjoy the experience of the traditional Hawaiian dish known as the poke bowl.
