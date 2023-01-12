Read full article on original website
city-countyobserver.com
USI MAC/Pace Galleries to present 2023 Efroymson Bridge Year Fellowship
The Efroymson Bridge Year Fellowship Exhibition, From Here She Grows, is currently on display at the McCutchan Art Center/Pace (MAC/Pace) Galleries in the lower level of the Liberal Arts Center on campus. The show will be on display through February 5. Olivia Supper, the 2022 recipient of the Fellowship, is...
city-countyobserver.com
USI WOMEN EDGE OUT UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE AT MARTIN
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball was edged out at home Saturday night by a final score of 63-60 after a fourth-quarter rally by the University of Tennessee at Martin. The Screaming Eagles found themselves in another contest on Saturday that came down to the...
city-countyobserver.com
Vanderburgh County Commissioners Direct Funds to The Arc of Evansville
The team and the Board of Directors at The Arc of Evansville would like to thank the Vanderburgh County Commissioners for their continuous support of individuals with disabilities as they work towards self-sufficiency!. About The Arc of Evansville. The Arc of Evansville is a not-for-profit organization with the mission to...
city-countyobserver.com
City Hosting Access To Service Fair Event This Weekend.
The event will begin today, Saturday, January 14 at 10 a.m. in the CK Newsome Center lobby, 100 East Walnut Street, and will continue until noon. Participants will be able to speak one-on-one with CenterPoint Energy and Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU) customer service representatives about their accounts. Representatives...
city-countyobserver.com
USI Men Defeat UT Martin, 80-66
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball capped off a successful homestand with an 80-66 win over the University of Tennessee at Martin Saturday evening at Screaming Eagles Arena. The Screaming Eagles, who were 2-1 on the homestand, go to 10-9 overall and 3-3 in the OVC, while Skyhawks are 11-8, 3-3 OVC.
city-countyobserver.com
14news.com
Author of ‘100 Things to Do in Indiana Before You Die’ holding book signing
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A book signing and meet and greet for a new book is coming to Evansville Friday night. The author of ‘100 Things to do in Indiana before you die’ will be at Your Brother’s Bookstore. We caught up with author Jamie Ward live...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Braun, Ackerman named 2023 Business Hall of Fame laureates
Junior Achievement of Southwestern Indiana and Dentons Bingham Greenebaum announced Mike Braun and the late Raphael Ackerman as the 2023 JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame Laureates at a press conference Thursday. Laureates will be inducted into the JA Dubois County Business Hall of Fame at 7:30 a.m. EST on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at The Huntingburg Event Center.
14news.com
Deaconess Health Systems look to fix nursing and employee shortage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health System hosted a career fair on Tuesday. Health System officials say the fair was intended to combat the shortage of workers in the field by providing attendees with information about job and department openings. Deaconess Health System officials say they are looking to fill...
city-countyobserver.com
Otters Add Rick Korte To Coaching Staff
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – The Evansville Otters announced Thursday morning that Rick Korte has been added to the coaching staff. Korte, who now resides in Schaumburg, Illinois, is the former CEO, President and Managing Director of HEIDENHAIN Holding. In this capacity, he managed 9 separate companies, all serving the motion control technology industry. In his time at HEIDENHAIN, Korte oversaw 500 hundred employees and hundreds of millions of dollars in turnover.
14news.com
Hopkins Co. Schools classes virtual Friday due to weather
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hopkins County Schools says in-person classes have been canceled for Friday. According to a social media post, inclement weather resulting in wet and icy roadways is the reason for the change. They say students will do virtual learning instead of their usual in-person...
wevv.com
New dispatchers needed in Henderson County
New emergency service dispatchers are needed in Henderson County, Kentucky. A hiring posting from Henderson 911 Emergency Communications says that dispatch is now hiring with pay starting at $18.42 hourly, plus shift differential and overtime opportunities. The job posting says the positions also offer health, dental, and vision insurance, plus...
city-countyobserver.com
Newsom catches fire from three as Lady Blazers pick up win over Rend Lake
VINCENNES, Ind. – Vincennes University sophomore Cherrelle Newsom (Indianapolis, Ind.) has now hit 11 three-pointers in her last two games, hitting five at Lincoln Trail Wednesday night before adding six more Saturday afternoon in VU’s 93-75 win over Rend Lake College at the P.E. Complex. Newsom’s 148 career...
hancockclarion.com
Stephanie Lamar named as Victim’s Advocate
Stephanie Lamar is the first to hold the position of Victim’s Advocate in Hancock County, and started on Monday, January 2nd, 2023. Hancock County Attorney Paul Madden, Jr. said that Stephanie’s general responsibilities will be to keep the victim informed of the nature of court proceedings so that they can understand. “Because often lay persons don’t know that and it seems to be drawn out or they don’t understand certain aspects of that,” he said.
New Businesses Coming to Downtown Evansville in 2023
Exciting news for downtown Evansville, more economic growth coming in for 2023! After welcoming 25 businesses in 2022 there is more commerce coming to the neighborhood. Here are some of the new places set to open this coming year that are already creating some buzz. 7Mile Lounge (915 Main St,...
city-countyobserver.com
Rally falls short for UE men against Valparaiso
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Valparaiso opened the second half on a 16-5 run and held off a late challenge to defeat the University of Evansville men’s basketball team by a score of 76-69 on Saturday afternoon at the Ford Center. Five Purple Aces reached double figures with Yacine Toumi...
city-countyobserver.com
OLD NATIONAL EVENTS PLAZA PRESENTS VALENTINE’S DAY ON THE BRIDGE
Valentine’s Day on the Bridge, on Tuesday, February 14, 2023. This exclusive dinner takes place in one of Evansville’s most unique spaces, the skybridge above Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard which connects The Plaza to the DoubleTree Hotel and Ford Center. Valentine’s Day on the Bridge features a...
‘Boy Meets World’ Actor Ben Savage Finds Love in Southern Indiana
We've been following the private but not secret relationship between actor Ben Savage and a mystery woman from Owensville, Indiana. Of course, this is one of those if you know, you know situations. The locals in Gibson County have known that Ben Savage makes frequent visits to Southern Indiana with Tessa Angermeier to visit family and friends.
Exclusive Upscale 25 + Club Opening in Downtown Evansville January 2023
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, twenty-five new businesses opened in 2022. This year is already off to a great start with a new exclusive lounge opening in January. Get Ready for a New...
city-countyobserver.com
USI posts win in national television debut Eagles snap losing streak, get back on track
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball won its national television debut with a 74-67 victory over the University of Arkansas at Little Rock Thursday evening at Screaming Eagles Arena. The Screaming Eagles go to 9-9 overall and 2-3 in the OVC, while Trojans are 5-13, 1-4 OVC.
