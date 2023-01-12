Read full article on original website
Longstanding Eddie Bauer Location ClosingJoel EisenbergSaratoga Springs, NY
Eddie Bauer To Close A New York Location PermanentlyTy D.Saratoga Springs, NY
NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Remembering The Bottom Line, Where Bruce Springsteen ‘Owned the Stage’Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
PHOTOS: Culvert Collapse Shuts Down Busy Rensselaer County Road
Crews are on the scene along Route 7 in Hoosick after a large storm drain buckled under the road on Friday afternoon. NewsChannel 13 reports that DOT officials are on the scene, but the situation is very unstable and they have not yet been able to assess how bad the damage is.
Albany County shares ‘alarming’ video of hundreds of cars illegally passing school buses
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When Albany County first launched its partnership to install stop arm cameras for area school district buses, Executive Dan McCoy says he was met with skepticism. “I’ve had people say, why are you doing this, nothing’s happened. Thank God. You know? But I don’t wanna have to hear that one story,” […]
Capital Region Restaurant Rundown: January 9-13
The restaurant industry is ever-changing with restaurants opening, closing and relocating. Here's a recap of the latest Capital Region restaurant news from this week, January 9 through 13.
VIDEO: Oil Thieves Strike Capital Region Pizza Shop AGAIN
Paesan’s Pizza in Latham has been struck once again by cooking oil bandits. It happened shortly after midnight the morning of January 12th. Video surveillance posted to twitter shows a dark red van pull up to the oil container behind the restaurant and (presumably) drain the used cooking oil.
Just Arrived: Highly Anticipated HV Brewery is Finally Open
"The day has finally come!", came the announcement from the two friends (and Columbia County locals) behind the brewery the Hudson Valley has been waiting on for months. Luckily, that wait is over. "After years of construction and setbacks, Upper Depot is proud to finally announce our Grand Opening!", the...
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Ballston Spa Stewarts
The New York Lottery announced a top-prize winning ticket was sold for the January 13 TAKE 5 drawing. The ticket, worth $45,713, was purchased at Stewarts on W Milton Road in Ballston Spa.
Saratoga Springs cake shop celebrates grand opening
The Bread Basket Cake Shop celebrated its grand opening on January 12 with Business For Good, an organization that invests in people to build better businesses and stronger communities. The new shop is located in The Springs at 3 Hampstead Place.
Popular Colonie Pet Store Will Close For Good Later This Month
Another one of our bigger chain stores in the Capital Region is getting ready to close up shop at one location. You may recall us reporting earlier this month that our Upstate New York Sears Hometown stores were winding down their business with liquidation sales to close in the near future and that Bed, Bath & Beyond in Glenmont will also be closing for good in February. A popular national pet store chain is now joining the list of unfortunate closures.
Chocoholics Unite! A Big Choco-Fest is Coming to Saratoga County
If you or someone you know loves chocolate, get on board - this festival is a chocolate-lover's dream and for the 8th consecutive year, it's coming back to the Capital Region this February. Merriam-Webster defines a chocoholic as "a person who craves or compulsively consumes chocolate" which may describe all...
Schenectady police believe car found in Mohawk River not tied to Humphrey case
Share on Facebook Tweet Follow us Save SCHENECTADY — A submerged car pulled out of the Mohawk River on Wednesday evening is not believed to be tied to the case of missing 14-year-old Schenectady girl Samantha Humphrey, according to city police. The car was discovered by New York State Police dive teams near Riverside Park at approximately 8 p.m. on Jan. 11 as they scoured the river in search of the Schenectady teenager, who went missing in the area on Nov. 25. Sgt. Patrick Irwin, spokesperson for the Schenectady Police Department, said the vehicle appears to be unrelated to Humphrey's case.
New Italian restaurant opens in Clifton Park
The Painted Lemon has officially opened its doors at 54 Clifton Country Road in Clifton Park. The Italian restaurant opened to the public on Wednesday, January 11.
Popular Japanese Restaurant Adding 2nd Location in Saratoga County
There is a popular maybe even legendary Japanese restaurant in the Capital Region that has only had one location. It was announced that they will be adding another location up the Northway in Saratoga County. For the owner, it was a lifelong dream. Koto Japanese Restaurant Expanding to Saratoga County!
Do You Agree With These Capital Region Demonyms?
In case you aren't aware, the term "demonym" refers to the moniker given to someone from a specific region or area. So, as Shakespeare wrote in Romeo & Juliet, "what's in a name?". Well, in these specific names, there are some general rules that most follow such as: If the town's name ends with an "a", the demonym will usually end in "ian", if the city's name ends with a consonant, the demonym will typically end in "ite", and if the place's name ends with a vowel other than a, the demonym will end with "an" (Morphology). After doing some research on the subject, it's clear that there aren't many official demonyms. So, this list takes inspiration from this All Around Albany post, this blog post by Troy comedian Kevin Marshall, and of course some personal touches on my part.
See The Capital Region’s 10 Best Chinese Restaurants [RANKED]
From dim sum to lo mein to fortune cookies, great Chinese food is hard to beat. When it comes to Chinese food, everyone has their local go-to spot that they think is the absolute best. Just like a great pizzeria or burger joint, once you find a great one it becomes a regular destination in your restaurant rotation.
Crew from Upstate NY Can’t Wait for Throwdown on TV’s Family Feud!
An Upstate NY family will be appearing on the hit game show Family Feud this month!. A second family from Upstate New York is ready to tussle on TV for a nationwide audience to enjoy after announcing the date(s) they're scheduled to appear on The Family Feud. Last week, an...
Moby Rick’s restaurant in Mechanicville opens
Moby Rick’s Seafood opened the seafood market of its new location at 251 North Main Street in Mechanicville in December 2022. The restaurant portion had its soft opening on January 6 with a limited menu.
Gurley Ave closed due to water main break
A water main break is closing down Gurley Ave from Cemetery Road to Northern Drive immediately.
Ballston Spa Chocolate Fest participants announced
The Ballston Spa Business & Professional Association has announced the participants so far for the 8th annual Ballston Spa Chocolate Fest. The event will be Friday, February 3 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Capital Region Vodka Is Named Top Alcoholic Beverage In US
Dry January may be coming to an early conclusion for many in the Capital Region. That is just what happens when a locally distilled spirit gets the nod as one of the Top Alcoholic Beverages to Kick Off 2023. If you are doing dry January, even if you don't completely give up on the premise, you may be inclined to try just one tasty cocktail featuring what is now a top-ranked and nationally recognized vodka.
Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: Jan. 13-15
The weekend is almost here! From concerts to monster trucks to Amsterdam's SoupFest, there are quite a few things happening on January 13, 14, and 15.
