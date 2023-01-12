Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
NFL All-Pro Receiver Discussing ExtensionOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Hamline University's art teacher sues for showing Prophet Muhammad photos in class.Sherif SaadSaint Paul, MN
Related
MN Restaurant Closes – Did You Know That Some of These Still Existed?
Again, we hear of more restaurants closing. I hate hearing about these types of closing. Is it the economy? Is it worker shortage? Is it the high lease prices? Is it the high price of food? Is it the fact that many people are choosing to order food for delivery online or shop online?
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in the Twin Cities
© 1,024 × 660 pixels, file size: 76 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. In the US State of Minnesota, the term “Twin Cities” describes the metropolitan area around the confluence of Minnesota, Mississippi, and St. Croix Rivers. With an estimated population of 2.3 million people, this area is one of the most populous metropolitan areas in the country. The name Twin Cities is a reference to the two biggest cities in the area: Minneapolis and St. Paul. Both cities are hotbeds for arts and culture, offering everything from world-class museums to cutting-edge theaters and concerts. Outdoor enthusiasts will also love exploring the area’s numerous scenic trails, forests, and lakes. One of the many beauties of this region is Lake Phalen, the deepest lake in the Twin Cities. Read on to learn more about this lake, including its size, history, and other interesting facts.
Another Vacant Building in St. Cloud – What is the Plan?
Whenever a business closes their doors, first I'm sad because there goes another business that couldn't make it for whatever reason. Secondly I wonder what will replace it? There are so many strip malls in the St. Cloud area that are not filled, and never were, and there are some building spaces that are also left with nothing. Some of them are in locations that are considered to be prime locations too.
Church gutted by fire overnight on St. Paul's east side
ST PAUL, Minn. — The future of an eastside St. Paul church building is uncertain following an overnight fire Tuesday that led to a partial collapse. Assistant Fire Chief Roy Mokosso says crews were dispatched to a reported church fire on the 1000 block of Minnehaha Ave. E just after 9 p.m. They arrived to find heavy smoke and flames leaping from the second story of the Eastside Seventh-day Adventist Church.
When Does Home Improvement Store’s New Showroom in Waite Park Open?
I love a good home improvement project! The first place I ever bought myself was a condo in Fargo, North Dakota and what I loved most about it, was that it was a fixer upper. Growing up in the country, building, working with tools and fixing things was just a way of life. Which might be why I love any type of store that involves improving a person's home. One of them you might have heard of before here in the St. Cloud area is, Your Home Improvement Company.
MnDOT closing one of largest homeless encampments in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) is closing the homeless encampment located near Currie Park in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood of Minneapolis. Officials say the site has "become a critical safety concern following a fatal shooting late last week," according to MnDOT officials. Last Thursday, Minneapolis police officers...
Pothole problems reported across Twin Cities roads
PRINCETON, Minn. — The roads are cleared of snow and ice. But now we've got another problem on our hands now, and it's a familiar one: potholes. "As the snow and ice melts, it goes down into the cracks, and when it freezes it expands and kind of blows up or pops that asphalt up," said Daniel Erickson, president of Erickson Asphalt Services in Princeton. "That's what creates your potholes."
Weather-Related Closings and Announcements for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Rochester and most of southern Minnesota until 3:00 PM on Thursday. You can see the hourly forecast and an interactive radar here and real-time road conditions are always available on our free app. Travel will be very difficult and dangerous at times across the entire region.
Plow crews in St. Paul, Minneapolis target 'challenging' areas
ST PAUL, Minn. — A period of warmer winter temperatures is offering public works crews in both St. Paul and Minneapolis a window to do some catchup work on challenging plow areas in the wake of our early January snow event. Widespread street parking, narrower roads and old-school alley...
Grand Old Day to return this summer in St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — For the first time since 2019, Grand Old Day will help kick off summer in St. Paul. After a three-year hiatus, the popular one-day street festival will return to Grand Avenue on June 4, 2023, according to a post on the event's Facebook page. Grand...
Lake Chipotle makes early-season return to Uptown
MINNEAPOLIS — They say a burrito tastes better when you brave the elements. Well, no. No one says that. But we can imagine that's the case for the hungry residents of Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood. For another year, Lake Chipotle, aka the flooded parking lot at the chain's Hennepin Avenue...
fox9.com
Drone video: Aerial view of Minnesota school bus garage destroyed by fire
The Braham Bus Company building, which houses the buses, was determined to be a complete loss. Three buses were also destroyed in the fire. No injuries have been reported so far, according to the school.
wdayradionow.com
New Medical School planned for University of Minnesota St. Cloud Campus
(St. Cloud, MN) -- The University of Minnesota and CentraCare are partnering to open a medical school on the St. Cloud campus. The school would focus mainly on rural health care. It would be the state's first new medical school in 50 years. The U's Board of Regents must approve...
Forecast Updated for Major Winter Storm Targeting SE Minnesota
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The National Weather Service has updated its forecast for the major winter storm set to arrive in southeast Minnesota Wednesday evening. The snowfall is expected to start Wednesday night and leave the area Thursday afternoon. Officials say the storm could make travel dangerous overnight and difficult during Thursday's morning commute.
Missing: David Bigham Jr. last seen leaving White Bear Lake home
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities in White Bear Lake are asking for help finding David Bigham Jr., who was reported missing on Monday.Bigham, 29, left his home on foot, and it is not known where he was headed. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says he was last seen wearing a gray jacket, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes. He has tattoos on his forearms that read "blood makes you related; loyalty makes you family." He has another tattoo of a heart on his hands, the BCA says.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the White Bear Lake Police Department at 651-429-8511.
Top 20 Minnesota Breweries with at Least One Being Here in Central Minnesota!
Minnesota and beer. Beer and Minnesota. These two things just go hand and hand. Minnesotans like their drinks and they definitely like their beer. So one needs to tread lightly on a topic like this as there is no doubt in my mind that no one is going to agree on which is the best Minnesota brewery.
wdayradionow.com
Minnesota districts phasing out Online School options
(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota districts are phasing out options for online school attendance. Virtual education at the pre-K through 12th grade levels has been offered by a number of schools since the COVID-19 lockdowns began. Options for parents who want their children to continue learning online are being severely...
Minnesota lakes are struggling to stay frozen during January thaw
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota's 10,000 lakes are struggling to stay frozen. Heavy snow and rain have worsened ice conditions, forcing some event organizers to make adjustments.Ahead of the U.S. Pond Hockey Championships, T-Rex Rinks owner Taylor Rinta and his team are trying to help prepare Lake Nokomis for the event. It begins Jan. 19, but the lake ice is covered in water and slush."Just need some colder weather," Rinta said.They're pumping water off the lake in hopes it freezes."Everyone's doing what they can and hopefully it works out," he said.In Stillwater, the World Snow Sculpting Championship continues as planned. But warm weather...
University of St. Thomas announces $75M donation to build hockey and basketball arena
ST PAUL, Minn — University of St. Thomas officials announced Tuesday that a $75 million donation will be used to help build a multi-use arena on their St. Paul campus. The Lee and Penny Anderson Arena will be the new home for the school's Division I men's and women's hockey and basketball programs.
Teen shot at St. Paul recreation center
ST PAUL, Minn. — Police are investigating after a teen was shot in the head Wednesday at a St. Paul recreation center. Officers with the St. Paul Police Department were called to the Jimmy Lee Recreation Center just before 4:15 p.m. on a report of a shooting. Officials say they found a teen who had been shot in the head. The teen was transported to Regions Hospital with what officials are calling a "life-threatening" injury.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
28K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0