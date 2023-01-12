Read full article on original website
Related
Lima News
Roundup: Spencerville turns away LCC
LIMA — Spencerville improved to 11-1 on the season with a 64-52 boys high school basketball victory Friday night against Lima Central Catholic. The Thunderbirds fell to 4-6. No other information was received about this game by deadline. Continental 42,. Fort Jennings 37. FORT JENNINGS — Konnor Knipp-Williams had...
Lima News
P-G edges DSJ in boys basketball
DELPHOS — Pandora-Gilboa recovered from a 21-16 halftime deficit for a 51-49 boys high school basketball victory Saturday against Delphos St. John’s. Aiden Harris (11), Derek Maag (10) and Jake Maag (10) each scored in double digits for P-G. Cameron Elwer had 19 points Landen Grothaus scored 12 for DSJ.
Lima News
Lima area sports calendar
Note: Each week, The Lima News publishes a calendar of events of local interest. Events should be submitted by noon Monday of each week to [email protected]. Allen County: The Allen County Archers hold traditional 3-D shoots the third Saturday of the month all year long, weather permitting. They are open to all archery equipment. The Archers hold a “stump shoot” for traditional bows only the fourth Saturday of each month, weather permitting. Go to facebook.com/allencountyarchers or call Neal Wallace at 567-825-7109 for more information.
Lima News
Girls basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf triumphs against Ottoville
OTTAWA — Karsyn Erford (17), Katie Kaufman (11) and Myka Aldrich (10) each scored in double digits for the Titans. Erica Thorbahn had 13 points and Paige Turnwald scored five for the Big Green. Celina 43, LCC 35. LIMA — Taylor Klingshirn had 15 points and Amelia Lutz scored...
Lima News
Boys basketball: Lima Senior holds off Ottawa-Glandorf
LIMA — Lima Senior needed a tremendous defensive effort and some clutch free throw shooting down the stretch to hold off Ottawa-Glandorf, 52-48 in front of a near capacity crowd in a non league affair Saturday night. The Spartans, who had lost its last three of four, improves to...
Lima News
Boys basketball: LCC turns back Elida
LIMA — Elida and Lima Central Catholic have gone down similar paths, so far this season. Both teams have struggled at closing out games. In Saturday’s cross-town matchup in boys basketball at Msgr. Edward C. Herr Gymnasium, Lima Central Catholic took control early on, but found itself in a dogfight down the stretch, as LCC held off Elida for a hard-fought 56-46 victory.
Ditch projects underway in Allen County
LIMA — State funding will lessen the cost for property owners in the completion of a long-planned drainage project north of Lima. Allen County Commissioners approved the grant funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources for the Baughman Ditch Project on Thursday. “It is a drainage project that...
Lima News
Letter: A case for repairing Schoonover Pool
I read the article “Lima Aquatic Center in motion” in The Lima News on Jan. 11. It sounds like a facility that will be well-used. I’m also glad that it’s fully funded. The article states, “The new pool will replace the beloved Schoonover Pool that closed in 2020 and never reopened.” All who live in the “Schoonoverhood” were not surprised that it didn’t reopen. Further stated, “Repairs would cost over $1 million, and the city decided to build something new.”
Lima News
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 6-11
Ariana E. Daily, 31, of Lima, found guilty of reckless operation. Sentence: 3 days jail. 3 days suspended. $250 fine. Pedro J. Marquez, 21, of Wapakoneta, found guilty of DUS. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $250 fine. Julia M. Martin, 36, of Saginaw, Mi, found guilty of OVI....
Lima News
Delphos native awarded Masters of Engineering degree
AMES, IA — Stephen Mangette, from Delphos, Ohio, was one of nearly 1800 graduates of Iowa State University in December at the Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa. Mangette received a Master of Engineering degree in electrical engineering. Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East superintendent announces retirement
CASSTOWN – Miami East Superintendent Dr. Todd Rappold submitted his resignation after nearly 20 years. Rappold will retire on April 30. In his letter to the Miami East Board of Education, Rappold stated, “It is with very mixed emotions that I write this letter. It is hard to believe it has been nearly 20 years since the Board hired me to the superintendent in what has become one of the best school districts in the area. It has been an absolute pleasure serving the Miami East community.”
hometownstations.com
Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition's Fatal Traffic Crash Report for December
Press Release from the Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition: Lima, Ohio (January 13, 2023) – The Lima-Allen County Safe Community Coalition reports there was 1 (one) fatal traffic crash on Allen County roadways during the month of December 2022 for a total of 15 fatalities in 2022. In contrast, in 2021, there was a total of 25 fatalities.
hometownstations.com
Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center completes necropsy on skinned canines found in Lima
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The necropsy results are in for the skinned canines found dumped on Lakewood Avenue. According the Ohio SPCA & Humane Society's Facebook page, the Ohio State Veterinary Medical Center determined that one of the two animals was likely killed by blunt force trauma and had a fractured skull. The second canine's death could not be determined, and it is still uncertain what species of the canid family they both belong to. The skinning is suggested to have occurred after the animals passed.
Lima News
Real Wheels: Studebaker … something different
OTTOVILLE – Don Dunbar considers himself to be lucky to own a 1958 Studebaker. The vehicle met all of the criteria the 82-year-old Ottoville man had when he went car shopping two years ago. There was no rust on the body and the interior was clean. The car also...
This week’s updates on the coronavirus pandemic
• Allen, Auglaize, Hardin, Putnam and Van Wert counties remain at high risk, but hospital admissions attributed to COVID-19 are declining, according to CDC community level ratings. The latest CDC data show an estimated 26 new hospital admissions per 100,000 people in Allen County in a seven-day period, a decline...
Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
2 people hospitalized following accident in Logan County
HUNTSVILLE — Two people are hospitalized following an accident in Logan County Friday afternoon, according to the Marysville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. >>‘Shocked more than anything else;’ Some Honda workers hundreds of dollars short after payroll error. Troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash...
Lima News
Boys basketball: Lima Senior unable to hold off Findlay
LIMA — Findlay weathered the storm early and found smooth sailing in the second half on its way to a 47-36 boys basketball win at Lima Senior on Friday night. The Trojans (10-3, 6-1 Three Rivers Athletic Conference) fell behind very early, led 23-20 at halftime and were in control most of the second half as Lima Senior dropped to 5-4 overall and 3-4 in the TRAC.
Lima News
Girls basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf turns back Bath
BATH TOWNSHIP — Veteran Ottawa-Glandorf girls basketball head coach Troy Yant had an idea of what to expect when his team invaded Bath Thursday night for a key Western Buckeye League showdown. However, Yant realized it wasn’t going to be easy to overcome. Bath’s 2-3 zone kept Ottawa-Glandorf...
Lima News
Letter: Gratitude for person’s culinary generosity
To the anonymous person who bought every person’s dinners at Western Sizzlin’ restaurant Wednesday, we thank you for your generosity and thoughtfulness.
Comments / 0