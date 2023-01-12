ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -Tasks around your home like decluttering and organizing can be overwhelming especially when you don’t know where to start. Professional organizer Tracy Baird is helping people across the Upstate fall back in with their homes by going through those most used spaces making them purposeful again and giving you simple tools to live by.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville Co. Animal Care asks for help following recent surge in dogs

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Animal Care is asking Upstate residents for help after they recently took in a larger-than-usual amount of dogs. Officials said the shelter took in 44 dogs earlier this week, 36 on Thursday and continues to accept 18 to 30 dogs a day. Anyone considering getting or fostering a dog can visit their website to learn more about the available pets and how to meet them.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man missing after recent move to Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man last seen in downtown Greenville has been reported missing by his family. Police said 30-year-old Daniel McGrath has not been heard from since Jan. 7 and his last known location was downtown on Jan. 9. McGrath recently moved to Greenville from Ohio. He...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

DHEC: 3 people exposed to rabid fox in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed a rabid fox in Clemson. According to DHEC, the fox found near Sherman Street and Daniel Drive in Clemson tested positive for rabies on Jan. 12. The agency said three people were exposed and...
CLEMSON, SC
WYFF4.com

Boutique Hotel set to open in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Greenville County is experiencing a burst of hotel growth, with 12 establishments on the books to open across the next three years. Crews are making final touches at the new 4-star Hotel Hartness, off Highway 14, set to start operating March 1. "The timing is...
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Animal Care asking for help

Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officials find missing man last seen leaving hospital in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said a 35-year-old man from Greenville who was recently reported missing by his family has been found. Officers said Michael Glenn Jr. was last seen leaving Prisma Hospital on December 29, 2022. Officers described Glenn as 5 feet 7 inches tall and 290 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
GREENVILLE, SC
WSPA 7News

Restaurant Week kicks off in the Upstate

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Thursday marks the beginning of South Carolina Restaurant Week and there is plenty of options in the Upstate. There are about 50 restaurants in Greenville County and nine restaurants in Spartanburg County. participating in the culinary celebration this week. Not only can you find great deals during this week, but you can […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Missing endangered 71-year-old in Greenville found safe, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 71-year-old woman who was missing and in need of immediate medical attention has been found safe. Deputies said Barbara Pace walked away from a 5 Ruby Donald Place at approximately 2:51 a.m. on Thursday. Pace was described...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson hosts annual MLK Breakfast

Clemson University Public Safety posted an alert about rising concerns over rainbow fentanyl. Baby Clyde Childs passes away after battle with brain and heart defect. Baby Clyde spent time between the Upstate and Lowcountry for treatment. NWS to survey Upstate storm damage. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Lindsey...
