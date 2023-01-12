Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
Flippin man arrested for aggravated assault at family residence
Chase Pollard (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Flippin man is in the Baxter County Detention Center on three counts of aggravated assault after being arrested at a family residence. Thirty-two-year-old Chase Pollard is also facing charges of first-degree terroristic threatening and obstructing governmental operations. According to...
KTLO
Newton County man charged for assault after threatening with a gun to a man’s face
A Newton County man has been arrested after threatening another man with a gun during an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible aggravated assault on county road NC 2800. The caller reported an unidentified male punched her nephew in the face and pointed a rifle at him after he asked the individual what he was doing on their property.
KTLO
Man accused of threatening to burn down courthouse
Aaron Meier (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) A man has been arrested on allegations of threatening to burn down an area courthouse. Fifty-two-year-old Aaron Meier of Ava has been charged with a felony count of first-degree terroristic threatening. According to a Facebook post from the Douglas County...
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to theft of ring, drug charges
A Gainesville man pled guilty to stealing a diamond ring and to drug-related charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-five-year-old Edward W. Guzik, Jr., was sentenced to six-years probation. In late July 2021, a woman reported the theft of a diamond ring. She told investigators a...
KTLO
Female involved in kidnapping pleads
A woman involved with a group who held a man against his will, roughed him up and shaved his head because he was suspected of having stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Sommer Taylor of Mountain Home pled guilty to a charge of first-degree false imprisonment...
KTLO
Harrison woman charged for stabbing person with box cutter
A Harrison woman is has been charged with a Class Y felony count of 1st degree battery for stabbing another person with a box cutter. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Harrison Police Department responded to a report of a stabbing near the campus of North Arkansas College. Upon arrival, officers located a box cutter in the front yard. After it was stored as evidence, officers attempted to speak with the female victim at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center but was unable to due to receiving medical care for her injuries.
whiterivernow.com
Man charged after pedestrian struck
An Independence County man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury. According to documents filed Thursday in Independence County Circuit Court, authorities were notified of an injured pedestrian on the afternoon of Jan. 3. A woman in a Harrison Street residence told deputies from...
KTLO
Independence Co. jailer accused of delivering contraband for burgers
A former Independence County jailer is accused of providing drugs and tobacco to inmates in exchange for fast food burgers. According to the probable cause affidavit, 21-year-old Austin J. Taylor of Sulphur Rock faces two counts of furnishing and delivering prohibited articles into a correctional facility. During the first week of January, officers received information about a jailer providing drugs and tobacco in the Independence County Jail.
whiterivernow.com
Evening Shade man arrested after Antioch Road chicken house theft
An Evening Shade man has been charged with three felonies as a result of allegedly breaking into a chicken house and cutting out and stealing the wiring. Independence County Sheriff’s Department Detective Michael Moody investigated the burglary and theft. The chicken house was located on Antioch Road in northern Independence County.
KTLO
Man pleads guilty to hitting girlfriend with rock
Robert Finch (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A man accused of hitting his girlfriend in the head with a rock, pushing her out of a moving vehicle, and attempting to stab her appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-eight-year-old Robert Finch, Jr., entered a guilty plea...
KYTV
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store
Former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, injured in the line of duty, announced his retirement and his next opportunity. ON YOUR SIDE: Beware of social posts scammers use to get your information. Updated: 3 hours ago. Aurora and Marionville Police Departments warn about particular social media posts looking for...
KYTV
Man found not guilty in a deadly shooting at West Plains, Mo. truck stop
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in a deadly shooting outside of a West Plains truck stop has been found not guilty. Police arrested Damian Paul Henry, of West Plains, for the death of James Harlan Vineyard, 34, of West Plains. Police responded to the 14-Junction Truck Stop...
KTLO
Man charged with killing male driver of car in which his ex-girlfriend was riding pleads guilty
A man originally charged with murder pled guilty to reduced charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault during a session of Boone County Circuit Court Tuesday. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Robert Adams was sentenced to a total of 16 years in prison. Adams shows addresses in rural Mountain Home and Ville Platt, Louisiana.
whiterivernow.com
Stone County Circuit Court filings
Three recent filings in Stone County Circuit Court involved individuals charged with terroristic threatening, breaking or entering, theft of property, and forgery. Brandon Davis, 44, is charged with three counts of terroristic threatening. The counts stem from incidents that occurred Jan. 4, 2023, on the Birch Tree Community bus as it was traveling from Conway to Mountain View. Davis is accused of threatening to kill the bus driver and some passengers while he was causing disruptions on the bus. Davis was placed on a $5,000 bond and was issued a court order to have no contact with Birch Tree Communities staff and residents.
KTLO
Harrison woman arrested for theft in Baxter County
A Harrison woman was arrested on theft charges from a Mountain Home business for not paying for items she bagged in a self-checkout. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department was dispatched to a local business for a report of a shoplifter. Upon arrival, officers apprehended 36-year-old Stephanie Mathis of Harrison for theft of property.
whiterivernow.com
Former jailer facing charges after contraband smuggling discovered
A former Independence County jailer has been charged with two counts of delivering prohibited articles into a correctional facility. When Sheriff Shawn Stephens received information earlier this month that a jailer was allegedly furnishing prohibited articles into the Independence County Jail, he began an investigation with his narcotic investigator, Zach Bailey, and Dammon McGilton, a special agent with the 16th Judicial Drug Task Force.
howellcountynews.com
Willow Springs man arrested for burglary
Police have identified and charged a suspect in the Jan. 2 burglary of a Willow Springs business. Uriy Dudko, 25, of Willow Springs, faces one charge of second-degree burglary. Court documents say Officer Jake Cronin of the Willow Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at C&R Gun and Pawn...
KTLO
MH woman charged with forgery and theft on closed account
A Mountain Home woman has been charged with forgery and criminal attempt to commit theft of property after trying to cash a check on a closed account. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department responded to a call from a local bank regarding a person attempting to cash a check on a closed account.
KTTS
Teacher Charged With Inappropriate Relationship With Student
(KTTS News) — A teacher at Green Forest High School has been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. 45-year-old Dustin Lee taught English at the school. KY3 says Lee is charged with sexual assault, internet stalking of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.
KTLO
Life without parole sentence for double murderer
A man accused of killing a Flippin couple and stealing their truck pled guilty to the charges against him Tuesday and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.The plea was made in Boone County Circuit Court. Sixty-four-year-old Dale Mark Stikeleather, who lists an address along Mallard Lane in Flippin,...
Comments / 0