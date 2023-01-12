Read full article on original website
This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
Wow! JCP&L actually owned up to this common NJ failure
Sometimes you have to give credit where credit is due. And in the case of New Jersey electric giant JCP&L, that credit is warranted. Now it should be noted that this particular failure has nothing to do with the brave men and women who work and respond to emergencies. Those on the ground not only have a hard job but a dangerous one at that.
Why do some New Jersey drivers do this at yield signs?
A yield sign. Seems pretty basic and straightforward, and something we learned even before we got behind the wheel for the very first time. So first things first. What are you supposed to do at a yield sign? If we see one of these signs coming up how do we prepare?
Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals
U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
The new Terminal A at Newark Liberty Airport is a mess. Pack your patience, Jersey travelers | Politi
As the Uber driver made an unexpected hard right after pulling into the Newark Airport complex, I found myself experiencing emotions uncommon to most travel experiences at this place. There was curiosity. There was anticipation. There was — dare I say it? — excitement. On my way to cover the...
N.J. weather: Mixed signals for snow fans, with warm air and cold air in long-range forecasts
There’s some good news and some bad news for New Jersey snow fans who are hoping our low-snow winter trend makes a big reversal. First, the bad news: Long-range forecasters from the national Climate Prediction Center say there’s a high probability that the New Jersey region — and most of the eastern U.S. — will have warmer than normal temperatures during the last two weeks of January, and possibly into early February.
New Jersey to provide grants to install refrigerated food lockers for grocery delivery
New Jersey’s Economic Development Authority has been working on innovative solutions to food insecurity. The group is now providing grants for one such solution — refrigerated food lockers.
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?
I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
Where’s The Snow? Here’s The Latest We’ve Gone Without Measurable Snow in NJ
Something unusual is happening in New Jersey that we're not really used to. Winter is approaching its halfway mark, but still... we've not had any measurable snow!. Over the holidays, we certainly didn't have a "White Christmas". It was more of a wet and grey holiday season. But usually around January is when we start to brace ourselves for winter to really kick in. Snow boots. Snow plows. Snow Days. Snowball fights. Yet so far, barely any snow shovels have been busted out of the garage.
These NJ cities have the highest percentage of renters in the US
Home ownership in New Jersey is expensive and a lot of people can’t afford to buy their own home; that is probably part of the reason New Jersey has so many renters. In fact, we hold down the top three slots in the cities with the most renters in the country.
Beware of cable bill scam going around New Jersey
The TV landscape has changed a lot in the last decade. Lots of people have cut the cord with cable and use other methods of getting their television programming, from antennas, to satellite to Sling, Filo or any other streaming service. Most people who hang on to cable are skewing...
Friday NJ weather: Drying out and cooling down
Our weather over the past has been rather unusual. Thunderstorms? Temperatures in the 50s? A touch of humidity in the air? It's January, for crying out loud!. We are still under the thumb of this storm system through Friday morning. Following one more push of (generally light) rain, a cold front will once again open the door to cooler air. Temperatures tank heading into the weekend, with a nuisance chilly breeze the common thread in the forecast.
5 NJ obsessions that have to be explained to outsiders
If you're from the Garden State, then you already know that there's plenty that sets us apart from everywhere else. It's not that we think our poo doesn't stink, it's just that there are so many funny Jersey-specific things that nobody else has experienced or would understand. Since so many...
Absolute Best Donuts in Ocean, Burlington, and Monmouth Counties NJ
A donut and coffee, a fan favorite for sure and we have both here in New Jersey for folks to enjoy. I do drink coffee every day but I don't do donuts every day, but I do enjoy a good donut. In an article from NorthJersey.Com, They broke down the...
watchthetramcarplease.com
For the first time in 50,000 years a green comet will appear in the night sky, and you might see it in New Jersey
The C/2022 E3 comet was discovered by astronomers on March 2nd 2022 using the Zwicky Transient Facility’s wide-field survey camera at the Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, California. he comet will reach its perihelion on January 12, 2023, and the closest approach to Earth will be on February...
Earthquake? South Jersey Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling
Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13.Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com.The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or …
Officials, residents call for redesign of deadly NJ freeway that's had 900+ crashes in 4 years
Freeway Drive in East Orange and Orange, New Jersey recently claimed the life of Karl Smith, who was hit by a car while trying to cross the busy roadway. Smith is not the first one to be killed while trying to navigate the multi-lane highway that runs through several residential areas.
These 50 communities in NJ have a hard time getting to supermarkets
It’s a simple concept. The refrigerator is empty and the pantry is bare. So, what do you do? You go to the supermarket and stock up, right?. Well, for many New Jerseyans it’s not as simple as that. There are 50 food desert communities, home to 1.5 million...
Re-live the fun of your disco days at this exciting NJ show
I’m a big fan of Atlantic City and have always thought that it is so underrated in terms of entertainment. I’m not sure if New Jerseyans are aware of what a wonderful array of entertainment of all kinds Atlantic City has to offer. And it doesn’t matter where...
These Popular New Jersey Bed Bath & Beyond Locations Are Sadly Closed
Bed Bath & Beyond and its sister stores are not immune to this economy and customers' shopping habits shifting more and more to online purchasing. There are talks that Bed Bath & Beyond is close to filing for bankruptcy protection. Amid that speculation, the company has announced the locations that...
