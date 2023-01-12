Matthew Dodson, 28, of West Plains, was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 160 three miles east of Caulfield, reports the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 5 when Dodson traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree and fence. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash according to reports.

