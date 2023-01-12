Read full article on original website
houstonherald.com
Two injured in Highway 32 accident
Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
KYTV
Man found not guilty in a deadly shooting at West Plains, Mo. truck stop
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - A man wanted in a deadly shooting outside of a West Plains truck stop has been found not guilty. Police arrested Damian Paul Henry, of West Plains, for the death of James Harlan Vineyard, 34, of West Plains. Police responded to the 14-Junction Truck Stop...
KTLO
Fire at Mountain Home Laundry contained to dryer; no injuries reported
A fire at a local laundromat was contained to a dryer Saturday evening. No one was injured at Mountain Home Laundry, and the business reportedly had light to moderate smoke damage. According to a Mountain Home Fire Department spokesperson, six firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to the laundromat owned by...
howellcountynews.com
West Plains Man Hurt in Drunk Driving Crash
Matthew Dodson, 28, of West Plains, was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 160 three miles east of Caulfield, reports the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 5 when Dodson traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree and fence. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash according to reports.
Search for missing Ava girl underway
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing juvenile from Ava. Amber C. Townsend, 14, of Ava, went missing on Jan. 14, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. She is a white, 5-foot-8-inch, 120-pound female with black hair and green eyes. The last time she […]
KTLO
Ann Cox, 74, Lakeview (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 74-year-old Ann Cox of Lakeview are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Ann Cox died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Ammon Hill, 89, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 89-year-old Ammon Hill of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Ammon Hill died Saturday in Mountain Home.
Kait 8
Levee closed in Randolph County
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The levee at Baltz Lake in Randolph County is currently closed until further notice. A social media post from the City of Pocahontas, Mayor’s Office announced the closing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and stated that it was closed for repairs.
KTLO
John Krupella, 79, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 79-year-old John Krupella of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. John Krupella died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Raymond Upchurch, 92, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old Raymond Upchurch of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Raymond Upchurch died Saturday in Yellville.
KTLO
Flippin man arrested for aggravated assault at family residence
Chase Pollard (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Flippin man is in the Baxter County Detention Center on three counts of aggravated assault after being arrested at a family residence. Thirty-two-year-old Chase Pollard is also facing charges of first-degree terroristic threatening and obstructing governmental operations. According to...
KYTV
Police arrest man for hiding camera inside bathroom of Cabool, Mo., convenience store
Former Springfield Police Department Officer Mark Priebe, injured in the line of duty, announced his retirement and his next opportunity. ON YOUR SIDE: Beware of social posts scammers use to get your information. Updated: 3 hours ago. Aurora and Marionville Police Departments warn about particular social media posts looking for...
KTLO
Cotter Schools new drop-off route starts Monday
Beginning Monday, Mable Street in Cotter will become a one-way street for parent drop-off traffic. According to the Cotter Public Schools Facebook page, a traffic barrier will be placed on Mable Street to direct drop-off traffic to Edna Street. The barrier will be placed each morning at 7:30 and removed at 8.
KTLO
Carol Rhodes, 84, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 84-year-old Carol Rhodes of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Carol Rhodes died Saturday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Lyle Robards, 81, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 81-year-old Lyle Robards of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Lyle Robards died Thursday in Mountain Home.
howellcountynews.com
Willow Springs man arrested for burglary
Police have identified and charged a suspect in the Jan. 2 burglary of a Willow Springs business. Uriy Dudko, 25, of Willow Springs, faces one charge of second-degree burglary. Court documents say Officer Jake Cronin of the Willow Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at C&R Gun and Pawn...
KTLO
Wanda F. Gaylord, 85, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Wanda F. Gaylord of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Wanda Gaylord died Thursday in Mountain Home.
KTLO
Stanley Thomas Gray, 88, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 88-year-old Stanley Thomas Gray of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Stanley Thomas Gray died Wednesday at Baxter Health.
KTLO
Man accused of threatening to burn down courthouse
Aaron Meier (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) A man has been arrested on allegations of threatening to burn down an area courthouse. Fifty-two-year-old Aaron Meier of Ava has been charged with a felony count of first-degree terroristic threatening. According to a Facebook post from the Douglas County...
KTLO
Heinrich K. Petersen, 87, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements are pending for 87-year-old Heinrich K. Peterson of Mountain Home at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Heinrich K. Petersen died Friday at Baxter Health.
