ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

Comments / 0

Related
houstonherald.com

Two injured in Highway 32 accident

Two south-central Missouri residents were injured Thursday morning in an accident northwest of Plato on Highway 32, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Teresa L. Halsted, 53, of Mountain View was driving a westbound 2009 Dodge Avenger that crossed the center of Highway 32, traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
PLATO, MO
howellcountynews.com

West Plains Man Hurt in Drunk Driving Crash

Matthew Dodson, 28, of West Plains, was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 160 three miles east of Caulfield, reports the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 5 when Dodson traveled off the right side of the road and struck a tree and fence. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash according to reports.
WEST PLAINS, MO
KOLR10 News

Search for missing Ava girl underway

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an alert for a missing juvenile from Ava. Amber C. Townsend, 14, of Ava, went missing on Jan. 14, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. She is a white, 5-foot-8-inch, 120-pound female with black hair and green eyes. The last time she […]
AVA, MO
Kait 8

Levee closed in Randolph County

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - The levee at Baltz Lake in Randolph County is currently closed until further notice. A social media post from the City of Pocahontas, Mayor’s Office announced the closing on Tuesday, Jan. 10, and stated that it was closed for repairs.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Flippin man arrested for aggravated assault at family residence

Chase Pollard (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Flippin man is in the Baxter County Detention Center on three counts of aggravated assault after being arrested at a family residence. Thirty-two-year-old Chase Pollard is also facing charges of first-degree terroristic threatening and obstructing governmental operations. According to...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Cotter Schools new drop-off route starts Monday

Beginning Monday, Mable Street in Cotter will become a one-way street for parent drop-off traffic. According to the Cotter Public Schools Facebook page, a traffic barrier will be placed on Mable Street to direct drop-off traffic to Edna Street. The barrier will be placed each morning at 7:30 and removed at 8.
COTTER, AR
howellcountynews.com

Willow Springs man arrested for burglary

Police have identified and charged a suspect in the Jan. 2 burglary of a Willow Springs business. Uriy Dudko, 25, of Willow Springs, faces one charge of second-degree burglary. Court documents say Officer Jake Cronin of the Willow Springs Police Department responded to an alarm at C&R Gun and Pawn...
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO
KTLO

Man accused of threatening to burn down courthouse

Aaron Meier (Photo courtesy of Douglas County Sheriff’s Office) A man has been arrested on allegations of threatening to burn down an area courthouse. Fifty-two-year-old Aaron Meier of Ava has been charged with a felony count of first-degree terroristic threatening. According to a Facebook post from the Douglas County...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy