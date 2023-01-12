Read full article on original website
Flippin man arrested for aggravated assault at family residence
Chase Pollard (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Flippin man is in the Baxter County Detention Center on three counts of aggravated assault after being arrested at a family residence. Thirty-two-year-old Chase Pollard is also facing charges of first-degree terroristic threatening and obstructing governmental operations. According to...
Newton County man charged for assault after threatening with a gun to a man’s face
A Newton County man has been arrested after threatening another man with a gun during an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible aggravated assault on county road NC 2800. The caller reported an unidentified male punched her nephew in the face and pointed a rifle at him after he asked the individual what he was doing on their property.
Man pleads guilty to theft of ring, drug charges
A Gainesville man pled guilty to stealing a diamond ring and to drug-related charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-five-year-old Edward W. Guzik, Jr., was sentenced to six-years probation. In late July 2021, a woman reported the theft of a diamond ring. She told investigators a...
Female involved in kidnapping pleads
A woman involved with a group who held a man against his will, roughed him up and shaved his head because he was suspected of having stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Sommer Taylor of Mountain Home pled guilty to a charge of first-degree false imprisonment...
Man charged with killing male driver of car in which his ex-girlfriend was riding pleads guilty
A man originally charged with murder pled guilty to reduced charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault during a session of Boone County Circuit Court Tuesday. Thirty-eight-year-old Daniel Robert Adams was sentenced to a total of 16 years in prison. Adams shows addresses in rural Mountain Home and Ville Platt, Louisiana.
MO woman accused of breaking Walmart greeter’s shoulder with shopping cart, stealing
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A woman was arrested on suspicion of hitting a Walmart employee with a shopping cart while trying to steal, resulting in breaking the employee’s arm. Sky Bailey Gray, 24, of Galena, was in a Springfield Walmart when the altercation took place, according to a police report.
Man pleads guilty to hitting girlfriend with rock
Robert Finch (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A man accused of hitting his girlfriend in the head with a rock, pushing her out of a moving vehicle, and attempting to stab her appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-eight-year-old Robert Finch, Jr., entered a guilty plea...
Clarksville man faces jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses
A Clarksville man is facing jail time for illegally dumping deer carcasses.
Stone County Circuit Court filings
Three recent filings in Stone County Circuit Court involved individuals charged with terroristic threatening, breaking or entering, theft of property, and forgery. Brandon Davis, 44, is charged with three counts of terroristic threatening. The counts stem from incidents that occurred Jan. 4, 2023, on the Birch Tree Community bus as it was traveling from Conway to Mountain View. Davis is accused of threatening to kill the bus driver and some passengers while he was causing disruptions on the bus. Davis was placed on a $5,000 bond and was issued a court order to have no contact with Birch Tree Communities staff and residents.
Two dead, one seriously injured in Stone County crash
STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Stone County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began a crash investigation at 6:42 p.m. on Jan. 13 on Route TT around two miles east of Reavisville, a small town west of Crane in Stone County. In the […]
Fire at Mountain Home Laundry contained to dryer; no injuries reported
A fire at a local laundromat was contained to a dryer Saturday evening. No one was injured at Mountain Home Laundry, and the business reportedly had light to moderate smoke damage. According to a Mountain Home Fire Department spokesperson, six firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to the laundromat owned by...
MH woman charged with forgery and theft on closed account
A Mountain Home woman has been charged with forgery and criminal attempt to commit theft of property after trying to cash a check on a closed account. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department responded to a call from a local bank regarding a person attempting to cash a check on a closed account.
Arkansas landowner stumbles upon hundreds of deer carcasses, prompting investigation
A landowner reportedly made a nightmarish discovery on his property in northwestern Arkansas when he encountered a pile of hundreds of deer carcasses along with an assortment of other animal bones. Not knowing if it was something supernatural or just plain freaky, the man contacted the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office...
Green Forest High School teacher arrested for inappropriate relations with a student
Police arrested a Green Forest High School teacher accused of inappropriate relations with a student. According to KYTV, 45-year-old Dustin Lee faces charges of sexual assault, internet stalking of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child charges. A judge set his bond at $75,000. Lee taught English in...
Johnson County Sheriff enters not guilty plea against drug and firearm charges
Johnson County Sheriff Jimmy Stephens, 57, entered a plea of not guilty Tuesday against firearm and drug charges.
Prosecution response clarifies expected witness testimony in NWA youth shelter rape trial
The prosecution has filed a response after a former Northwest Arkansas youth shelter employee charged with raping a minor resident filed a motion seeking to exclude certain testimony and evidence during his upcoming trial.
Man stabbed by wife wants couple to reunite
A Lakeview woman charged with stabbing her husband with a piece of broken glass appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Thursday asking that a no contact order be lifted so the couple can reunite. Earlier — at the request of the husband/victim — 56-year-old Tricia Lynn Clark was given a...
Teacher Charged With Inappropriate Relationship With Student
(KTTS News) — A teacher at Green Forest High School has been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. 45-year-old Dustin Lee taught English at the school. KY3 says Lee is charged with sexual assault, internet stalking of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Raymond Upchurch, 92, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 92-year-old Raymond Upchurch of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Raymond Upchurch died Saturday in Yellville.
Ammon Hill, 89, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 89-year-old Ammon Hill of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Ammon Hill died Saturday in Mountain Home.
