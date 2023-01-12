ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison, AR

Flippin man arrested for aggravated assault at family residence

Chase Pollard (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A Flippin man is in the Baxter County Detention Center on three counts of aggravated assault after being arrested at a family residence. Thirty-two-year-old Chase Pollard is also facing charges of first-degree terroristic threatening and obstructing governmental operations. According to...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Newton County man charged for assault after threatening with a gun to a man’s face

A Newton County man has been arrested after threatening another man with a gun during an altercation. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible aggravated assault on county road NC 2800. The caller reported an unidentified male punched her nephew in the face and pointed a rifle at him after he asked the individual what he was doing on their property.
NEWTON COUNTY, AR
Man pleads guilty to theft of ring, drug charges

A Gainesville man pled guilty to stealing a diamond ring and to drug-related charges during a session of Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-five-year-old Edward W. Guzik, Jr., was sentenced to six-years probation. In late July 2021, a woman reported the theft of a diamond ring. She told investigators a...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Female involved in kidnapping pleads

A woman involved with a group who held a man against his will, roughed him up and shaved his head because he was suspected of having stolen cellphones appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-three-year-old Sommer Taylor of Mountain Home pled guilty to a charge of first-degree false imprisonment...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Man pleads guilty to hitting girlfriend with rock

Robert Finch (Photo courtesy of Baxter County Sheriff’s Office) A man accused of hitting his girlfriend in the head with a rock, pushing her out of a moving vehicle, and attempting to stab her appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-eight-year-old Robert Finch, Jr., entered a guilty plea...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Stone County Circuit Court filings

Three recent filings in Stone County Circuit Court involved individuals charged with terroristic threatening, breaking or entering, theft of property, and forgery. Brandon Davis, 44, is charged with three counts of terroristic threatening. The counts stem from incidents that occurred Jan. 4, 2023, on the Birch Tree Community bus as it was traveling from Conway to Mountain View. Davis is accused of threatening to kill the bus driver and some passengers while he was causing disruptions on the bus. Davis was placed on a $5,000 bond and was issued a court order to have no contact with Birch Tree Communities staff and residents.
STONE COUNTY, AR
Two dead, one seriously injured in Stone County crash

STONE COUNTY, Mo. — Two people are dead after a two-vehicle collision in Stone County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, troopers began a crash investigation at 6:42 p.m. on Jan. 13 on Route TT around two miles east of Reavisville, a small town west of Crane in Stone County. In the […]
STONE COUNTY, MO
MH woman charged with forgery and theft on closed account

A Mountain Home woman has been charged with forgery and criminal attempt to commit theft of property after trying to cash a check on a closed account. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Mountain Home Police Department responded to a call from a local bank regarding a person attempting to cash a check on a closed account.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
Man stabbed by wife wants couple to reunite

A Lakeview woman charged with stabbing her husband with a piece of broken glass appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Thursday asking that a no contact order be lifted so the couple can reunite. Earlier — at the request of the husband/victim — 56-year-old Tricia Lynn Clark was given a...
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
Teacher Charged With Inappropriate Relationship With Student

(KTTS News) — A teacher at Green Forest High School has been arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. 45-year-old Dustin Lee taught English at the school. KY3 says Lee is charged with sexual assault, internet stalking of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child.
GREEN FOREST, AR

