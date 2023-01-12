ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KTLO

Arkansas judge voids Cherokee Nation license to build casino

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – An Arkansas judge voided a state panel’s decision to allow the Cherokee Nation to build a casino in the state, ruling on Thursday that the license was issued in violation of the state’s constitution. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down...
POPE COUNTY, AR
KTLO

Online vehicle registration affected by cyber-attack in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most of Arkansas’ two-and-half-million drivers are running into issues renewing their car tags this year. The cause isn’t a car crash but more of a web crash all because of cyber-attack months ago. According to KARK, in November, a potential data breach started...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

Data breach impacting online vehicle registration in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — January is usually a busy time for Arkansans when it comes to renewing vehicle tags, but this year many are running into challenges. Whether it's online or in-person, renewing your vehicle's registration is usually a fairly simple process. However, the Director of Operations for the...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK 4 News

Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges

BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
ARKANSAS STATE
nwahomepage.com

Former Arkansas Governor's son arrested, facing felony charge

Former Arkansas Governor's son arrested, facing felony charge. Former Arkansas Governor’s son arrested, facing felony …. Former Arkansas Governor's son arrested, facing felony charge. Sebastian County response on lawsuit. Sebastian County response on lawsuit. Veterans can get free emergency mental health care …. Veterans can get free emergency mental...
ARKANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Data breach affecting vehicle registration

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash of a different kind is causing big trouble for Arkansas drivers. A November data breach affecting 45 counties throughout the state is putting the brakes on motorists looking to renew their tags. When renewing vehicle registrations online, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTUL

Prescribed burns planned at National Forests in Arkansas and Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests in Oklahoma and Arkansas have prescribed burns planned over the next several months, according to the US Forest Service. Prescribed burns, also known as controlled fires, are necessary to promote natural ecological processes. “The first objective of prescribed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
dequeenbee.com

Arkansas lawmakers considering Bentley's law

(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill requiring drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support for their surviving children. The Bentley's Law initiative was founded by Missouri grandmother Cecilia Williams, who cared for her grandchildren Bentley and Mason after their parents were killed in a drunk driving accident.
ARKANSAS STATE
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas communities rolling out mini food pantries for MLK Day

Newspaper dispensers, those squat, yellow metal boxes which once dotted the pre-digital landscape, are getting a new life as miniature food pantries. Volunteers in more than 60 communities across Arkansas will be working on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week rolling out the mini food pantries and holding community events to help fill them up.
ARKANSAS STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas Game and Fish hosting the 'Big Squirrel Challenge'

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arkansas Game And Fish is hosting the big squirrel challenge this weekend. Participants can start hunting at noon on Jan. 13 through 30 minutes after sunset, then hunt again 30 minutes before sunrise until weigh-in at noon on Jan. 14. The goal of the challenge is to hunt and gather squirrels to have the heaviest three squirrel bag.
ARKANSAS STATE
agfc.com

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:...
ARKANSAS STATE

