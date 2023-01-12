Read full article on original website
Arkansas judge voids Cherokee Nation license to build casino
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) – An Arkansas judge voided a state panel’s decision to allow the Cherokee Nation to build a casino in the state, ruling on Thursday that the license was issued in violation of the state’s constitution. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox struck down...
Online vehicle registration affected by cyber-attack in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Most of Arkansas’ two-and-half-million drivers are running into issues renewing their car tags this year. The cause isn’t a car crash but more of a web crash all because of cyber-attack months ago. According to KARK, in November, a potential data breach started...
Living large in the Natural State: What you can buy in Arkansas with the Mega Millions $1.35B jackpot
Anyone who buys a lottery ticket dreams of hitting it big, and with the Mega Millions jackpot now at $1.35 billion, players’ wishes of riches could be spent on quite a lot in Arkansas.
Data breach impacting online vehicle registration in Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — January is usually a busy time for Arkansans when it comes to renewing vehicle tags, but this year many are running into challenges. Whether it's online or in-person, renewing your vehicle's registration is usually a fairly simple process. However, the Director of Operations for the...
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Arkansas?
When you think of billionaires, you probably think of big cities and flashy lifestyles. But what about those who have built their fortunes in smaller, more rural states?. Take Arkansas, for example.
Former Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson’s son arrested on multiple charges
BENTON COUNTY, Ark – The son of former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson’s has been arrested in Northwest Arkansas, according to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. William Asa Hutchinson III, 47, was taken into custody on Friday by the Benton County Sheriff’s office for multiple charges. Hutchinson faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms […]
Former Arkansas Governor's son arrested, facing felony charge
Former Arkansas Governor's son arrested, facing felony charge. Former Arkansas Governor’s son arrested, facing felony …. Former Arkansas Governor's son arrested, facing felony charge. Sebastian County response on lawsuit. Sebastian County response on lawsuit. Veterans can get free emergency mental health care …. Veterans can get free emergency mental...
High egg prices plague consumers, businesses
Egg prices remain high, concerning producers, consumers and businesses. According to Jada Thompson, an assistant professor of agricultural economics at the University of Arkansas, there's been a large spike in the cost of a carton of eggs year-over-year.
ADH: New form of COVID-19 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health confirms on Jan. 12 that a new form of COVID-19 has been found in the state.
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
Data breach affecting vehicle registration
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash of a different kind is causing big trouble for Arkansas drivers. A November data breach affecting 45 counties throughout the state is putting the brakes on motorists looking to renew their tags. When renewing vehicle registrations online, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration...
Prescribed burns planned at National Forests in Arkansas and Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests in Oklahoma and Arkansas have prescribed burns planned over the next several months, according to the US Forest Service. Prescribed burns, also known as controlled fires, are necessary to promote natural ecological processes. “The first objective of prescribed...
Conway woman wins $1M Arkansas Scholarship Lottery Play It Again drawing
A Conway woman has won $1 million in the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery’s Play It Again drawing.
Arkansas player wins $10,000 Mega Millions prize, jackpot grows to $1.35 BILLION
While the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot was not won Tuesday, one player in Arkansas still picked up a big cash prize in the drawing.
Arkansas lawmakers considering Bentley's law
(The Center Square) - Arkansas lawmakers are considering a bill requiring drunk drivers who kill parents to pay child support for their surviving children. The Bentley's Law initiative was founded by Missouri grandmother Cecilia Williams, who cared for her grandchildren Bentley and Mason after their parents were killed in a drunk driving accident.
Arkansas communities rolling out mini food pantries for MLK Day
Newspaper dispensers, those squat, yellow metal boxes which once dotted the pre-digital landscape, are getting a new life as miniature food pantries. Volunteers in more than 60 communities across Arkansas will be working on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week rolling out the mini food pantries and holding community events to help fill them up.
Asa Hutchinson's son arrested in Benton County for DWI, possession of drugs and guns
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Asa Hutchinson's son, William Asa Hutchinson III, was arrested by the Benton County Sheriff's Office on Friday, Jan. 13. The former Arkansas governor's 47-year-old son, who has been charged with multiple DWI offenses in recent years, faces even more serious charges now. In addition to...
Arkansas man gets $120K water bill
Darrell Durbrow was shocked when he opened his water utility bill last week. He was met with a bill of more than $120K and a potential late fee of another $12K.
Arkansas Game and Fish hosting the 'Big Squirrel Challenge'
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arkansas Game And Fish is hosting the big squirrel challenge this weekend. Participants can start hunting at noon on Jan. 13 through 30 minutes after sunset, then hunt again 30 minutes before sunrise until weigh-in at noon on Jan. 14. The goal of the challenge is to hunt and gather squirrels to have the heaviest three squirrel bag.
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:...
