Arkansas State

fox16.com

Cedar waxwings grace gardens throughout winter in The Natural State

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — The cedar waxwing is one of Arkansas’s most striking winter residents, although it does not stand out with garish plumage. Instead of sporting raucous colors or flitting about in dizzying displays of hops and jumps, waxwings are some of the sleekest, most elegant-looking birds likely to grace your backyard or hedge.
ARKANSAS STATE
agfc.com

AGFC Commissioner Meeting Notice

You are hereby notified that Commissioners of the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will meet on the following dates and times to consider any business that may be brought before the Commission. Unless otherwise stated, meetings will be held at the AGFC offices, 2 Natural Resources Dr. in Little Rock.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: Upward mallard trend continues in midwinter survey

LITTLE ROCK – The best mallard numbers seen in Arkansas in recent years from last month’s aerial survey estimate continued with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s annual midwinter waterfowl survey released this week. The number of mallards in the Delta region of Arkansas hit a four-year high during aerial observations conducted in December, and that was repeated with last week’s count.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTUL

Prescribed burns planned at National Forests in Arkansas and Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Ouachita and Ozark-St. Francis National Forests in Oklahoma and Arkansas have prescribed burns planned over the next several months, according to the US Forest Service. Prescribed burns, also known as controlled fires, are necessary to promote natural ecological processes. “The first objective of prescribed...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTLO

AGFC issues Black Bass regulations for Norfork Lake in 2023

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) has issued new black bass regulations for Norfork Lake in 2023. Largemouth and Smallmouth Bass must now be 13 inches or longer to keep. There is no length limit for Spotted Bass. The combined daily black bass creel remains six black bass, of any combination, per day.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, Calico Rock (Kirby)

Justin Issac Dale Taylor, 16, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, in Little Rock, Arkansas. Justin was born on May 16, 2006, in Monticello, Arkansas, to David Davidson and Jennifer Taylor. Justin was best known for his smile, big heart, goofiness and love for his baby sister. Justin is...
CALICO ROCK, AR
KTLO

Anstaff Bank Junior High Tournament starts at Alpena

Several area schools will participate in the Anstaff Bank Junior High Tournament beginning Saturday in Alpena. On the boys’ side, Valley Springs and Green Forest get underway at 10, Marshall meets Berryville at noon, Flippin faces Kingston at 2, Yellville-Summit takes on Deer at 4, and Omaha plays Alpena at 5. On the girls’ bracket, Ozark Mountain will be paired with Green Forest at 11, Marshall meets Kingston at 1, and Flippin faces Alpena at 3.
ALPENA, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Arkansas communities rolling out mini food pantries for MLK Day

Newspaper dispensers, those squat, yellow metal boxes which once dotted the pre-digital landscape, are getting a new life as miniature food pantries. Volunteers in more than 60 communities across Arkansas will be working on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week rolling out the mini food pantries and holding community events to help fill them up.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

MH boys win Searcy Dual Tournament

The Mountain Home High School boys’ wrestling team had a successful weekend. The Bombers’ last match on Saturday pushed the team to win the Searcy Dual Tournament. Mountain Home was able to secure wins by scores of 62-18 over Sylvan Hills, 64-10 over Conway and 46-30 over Bartlett, Tenn. In the championship match, the Bombers trailed Searcy 33-30, but a 12-3 decision for Michael Davis gave Mountain Home the 34-33 victory.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KWCH.com

Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings

Scheels holds career expo, opportunities available ahead of summer opening in Wichita. Scheels is in need of hundreds of workers ahead of its opening in Wichita this summer. Capt. Larry Feuerborn diedunexpectedly on Wednesday after responding to a call while in the line of duty. Community rallies behind Southwestern College...
WICHITA, KS
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ARKANSAS STATE
KTLO

MHHS splits 1st conference home outing with Van Buren

The Mountain Home High School basketball teams ended up splitting with Van Buren in their first home outing of the conference slate. The Lady Bombers began the night with a 47-26 victory over the Lady Pointers. Other than one tie at 7-7, Mountain Home led the entire game. The Lady Bombers came out with a lot of offense as they scored 31 points in the first half and went into the locker room up by a dozen. Mountain Home’s offense sputtered a little more in the third quarter, but their defense held Van Buren to seven points in the entire second half as they went on to win by 21.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

