Tornado Watch for Attala and Leake
A line of strong to severe thunderstorms will roll through tonight with the possibility of damaging winds and hail. The National Weather Service says a tornado can’t be ruled out and is now including Attala and Leake counties in a tornado watch until 10 pm.
Storms tonight, sun coming in tomorrow
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Wednesday has been fairly calm. It has been mild with temperatures and humid. Rain showers and storms are pushing into the Deep South tonight and will continue into Thursday. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The line of showers and storms will keep making its way into the South. Northern Mississippi...
Mississippi Skies: Next threat of severe weather begins later today
Mississippi Skies: Next threat of severe weather begins later today. It seems we’re in a pattern of a severe weather threat at least once per week recently, and this week is no exception. As we’re running 20-30 degrees above normal with unseasonable humidity, it should come as no surprise that storms today across the state could become severe as a strong cold front approaches our state.
WEATHER 1-18,2023 Strong Storms Possible This Evening
We are going to see lots of wind, and possibly some strong storms this evening. The winds will continue through tomorrow, and we will see a major drop in temps to a more seasonal level. Hazardous Weather Outlook. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 228 AM CST Wed...
Winter Storm Warning Until 6 am Thursday – Storm System Slowing Down
Significant snowfall is expected to bring deteriorating travel conditions to the area through the day Wednesday. Snowfall rates could reach 1-2 inches per hour at times, especially in northeast Nebraska. Peak snowfall amounts in the area are expected to be between 6 to 14 inches. Light icing (as high as...
I-20 westbound reopens after multiple car wrecks in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol said emergency officials responded to multiple wrecks on Interstate-20 westbound in Meridian late Tuesday morning. The west lanes remained blocked for hours. Lauderdale Emergency Management Director Odie Barrett said there were four different pile-ups on the interstate consisting of smalls cars and...
First Alert Forecast: warm, breezy early week; occasional rain, storm chances
MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. DAY: After a quiet and bright weekend, clouds have rolled back across central and southwest Mississippi to head into an unsettled week ahead. Expect warmer air to infiltrate the area amid a breezy south wind. A few passing showers could affect parades and commemorations but shouldn’t be a full washout. Highs will top out the 60s to near 70. A scattered line of showers and storms will move through overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
Mississippi sees nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases in two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Nearly 10,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Mississippi in the last two weeks. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), 9,662 new coronavirus cases were reported between January 3, 2023, and January 16, 2023. These numbers are the combined totals for two weeks. Thirty-nine new deaths were also […]
Meridian deals with ruptured sewer line
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian City Council approved an emergency bypass pump to be installed after discovering a rupture in a sewer line located behind Mississippi Power on Highway 45. Public Works will be setting up a temporary bypass pump to keep a ruptured sewer line from entering Sowashee...
Mississippi Skies: Three rounds of rain possible this week
Today’s sunny skies may be the last really nice day for a week or so. An active weather pattern with several fronts is setting up with rain chances several times and early models showing the potential for severe weather scattered across the state at various times. Right now, guidance...
Flu Season Eases in MS, Now Classified as “Moderate”
After having one of the highest levels of the flu in the country early in the season, Mississippi now has one of the lowest. The flu map at the Centers for Disease Control lists the state as having a “moderate” level with the latest report from the Health Department showing a significant decrease in flu cases in the past week. Less than four per cent of patients seeing their doctors across Mississippi had flu-like symptoms—down from almost six per cent the week before. And the public health district which includes Attala County was still at a high level– 28 per cent– but down from 42 per cent the prior week. The health district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties dropped from 4 and a half per cent to two and a half.
Early Morning Crash Involving Two 18-wheelers in Leake
Leake County Deputies, MS Hwy Patrol, EMS, and Carthage Fire Department were dispatched to a crash on Hwy 25 S near Drysdale Rd involving two 18-wheelers that occurred just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, January 18th. Workers on the scene say the crash happened when one driver who was having...
Two Mississippi civil rights activists die in house fires in less than two weeks
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi civil rights activists died in house fires within a two-week span this month. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the most recent fire, and the other is being labeled “undetermined.”. Some say “undetermined” is “unacceptable.”. On the second day...
Mississippi River dredging
The nation’s economy has taken a hit from historically low Mississippi River levels that are impacting the supply chain. Now, there are dredges working 24/7 to maintain water levels for supply transport.
Mississippi high school basketball scores (boys): Live updates; live streams 1/17/22
Get the latest Mississippi boys high school basketball scores on SBLive and watch live games on the NFHS Network
Blocked Roads, Reckless Driving and an Alarm in Attala
12:06 a.m. – Attala Deputies called in about a tree blocking the road at the intersection of Road 1111 and Road 1120. 1:16 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were sent to check a business alarm on N. Wells Street. 3:04 p.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to check on...
Alert Issued for Missing Louisville Teen
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered / Missing Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss of Louisville. He is described as a black male, five-foot-eight inches tall, weighing 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. He was last seen Wednesday, January 11, at about 7:30 am in the 100 block of Dean Dr. in Winston County. Montevious Goss was last seen getting into a green Dodge single-cab pickup traveling in an unknown direction.
Prowlers, Trespassers and Loose Livestock on Attala
12:30 a.m. – Attala Deputies were sent to a residence at Attala Road 5003 for a report of a prowler. 5:51 a.m. – Attala Deputies checked on another prowler report at a residence at Road 1101. 6:40 a.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a vehicle that had hit...
