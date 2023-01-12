After having one of the highest levels of the flu in the country early in the season, Mississippi now has one of the lowest. The flu map at the Centers for Disease Control lists the state as having a “moderate” level with the latest report from the Health Department showing a significant decrease in flu cases in the past week. Less than four per cent of patients seeing their doctors across Mississippi had flu-like symptoms—down from almost six per cent the week before. And the public health district which includes Attala County was still at a high level– 28 per cent– but down from 42 per cent the prior week. The health district which includes Leake and Neshoba counties dropped from 4 and a half per cent to two and a half.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO