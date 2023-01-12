The UK media and royal fans always referred to Prince Harry as Spare, and the title did not go well with King Charles’ second son. By keeping his memoir’s name Spare, the Duke clearly took a jibe at the succession in the royal household. In his book, he detailed how he was neglected and slaughtered to protect the heir to the throne, Prince William. The Sussex royal believes the future king and Kate Middleton’s two younger children can have the same fate.

7 HOURS AGO