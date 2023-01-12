Read full article on original website
Should you go to the ER or urgent care? The options can be complicated and costly
One evening in February 2017, Sarah Dudley's husband, Joseph, started to feel sick. He had a high fever, his head and body ached, and he seemed disoriented, she said. The Dudleys had a decision to make: go to the hospital emergency room or to an urgent care clinic near their home in Des Moines, Iowa.
The Coming Collapse of the U.S. Health Care System
The nursing strike in New York is emblematic of the huge stresses the U.S. health care faces coming out of the pandemic
MedicalXpress
A resource guide for Alzheimer's caregivers: Tips for home care and nursing homes
Do you know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid? How about, in a pinch, how to find a nursing home and research which ones in your area might be good and others less so?. Life invariably gets harder when a loved-one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or any other...
More than 8 in 10 nursing homes face staffing shortages: survey
Story at a glance Most nursing homes in the United States are suffering from staff shortages and struggling to attract new employees, according to a new survey on the industry. Currently, 86 percent of nursing homes in the U.S are experiencing moderate to severe staffing shortages and 96 percent are struggling to hire additional…
Millions to lose Medicaid coverage under Congress' plan
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the COVID-19 pandemic could start to lose their insurance plans by April 1 if Congress passes the $1.7 trillion spending package leaders unveiled Tuesday
Grandpa, Hold Off On The Weed: New Study Finds Alarming Trend Among Elderly
There has been an increase in the rate of cannabis-related visits to the emergency department among adults in California, a new study shows. According to the findings, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, cannabis-related emergency department visits went from a total of 366 in 2005 to 12,167 in 2019.
Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages
Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
dayton247now.com
Blood pressure medication recalled over potential cancer risk
A blood pressure medication has been recalled due to an increase in the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts. Lupin Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday recalled four lots of Quinapril tablets. The release by the FDA said the medication had too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. The medication was...
6 things we found out were linked to cancer in 2022, from junk food to hair products
Scientists linked several food ingredients and personal care products to cancer risk in 2022, including ultra-processed food and breast implants.
MedicalXpress
Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes
Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time
A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
Do you have covid XBB.1.5? Symptoms for new ‘crazy’ highly infectious variant
The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
labroots.com
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%
Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90. “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore
KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
labroots.com
The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows
Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
msn.com
What Medical Cannabis Is Doing For People With Chronic Pain
If you've ever lived with chronic pain, you know how frustrating and endless it can feel. Unfortunately, treatment options can be limited, especially when you have to turn to medications like opioids (via Cleveland Clinic). For this reason, many people have been turning to medical cannabis to deal with their chronic pain symptoms, according to a 2023 study published in JAMA Network Open.
Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier
When you suffer an ischemic stroke, your brain has only minutes to stop receiving oxygen due to a blood clot or narrowed artery. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. The majority of people, however, are aware of warning signs about a week before a potentially life-threatening event occurs. Symptoms may appear to be simple and temporary, but if you know how to locate and seek medical assistance within a day, a more serious situation can be avoided.
5 drinks that can help you prevent diabetes
Research shows if you have more than three sugar-sweetened beverages per week, your chance of developing pre-diabetes increases by 46%. However, there are beverages you should be drinking to reverse your risk.
Why are so many elderly patients left incontinent and immobile after stays in NHS hospitals?
SPECIAL REPORT: Families claim they are forced to spend more than £6,000 a month in care costs as inept hospital care has left their elderly loved-ones immobile and incontinent (file photo).
