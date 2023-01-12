ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

A resource guide for Alzheimer's caregivers: Tips for home care and nursing homes

Do you know the difference between Medicare and Medicaid? How about, in a pinch, how to find a nursing home and research which ones in your area might be good and others less so?. Life invariably gets harder when a loved-one is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, dementia or any other...
The Hill

More than 8 in 10 nursing homes face staffing shortages: survey

Story at a glance Most nursing homes in the United States are suffering from staff shortages and struggling to attract new employees, according to a new survey on the industry.   Currently, 86 percent of nursing homes in the U.S are experiencing moderate to severe staffing shortages and 96 percent are struggling to hire additional…
Living Smart

Acholic stools: The commonly sign of deadly pancreatic cancer in initial stages

Detecting cancer can mean the difference between life and death. Yet, symptoms can often slip under the radar. An expert shares that a “common” warning sign might strike on the toilet. At the same time, pancreatic cancer can be hard to spot. According to Pancreatic Cancer UK, pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of all common cancers. 10,000 new cases of pancreatic cancer diagnosed in the UK each year, paying attention to your bowel habits can be the first step to spotting the warning signs.
dayton247now.com

Blood pressure medication recalled over potential cancer risk

A blood pressure medication has been recalled due to an increase in the risk of cancer if taken in large amounts. Lupin Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday recalled four lots of Quinapril tablets. The release by the FDA said the medication had too much of the nitrosamine impurity N-Nitroso-Quinapril. The medication was...
MedicalXpress

Metformin use significantly reduces risk of joint replacement in people with type 2 diabetes

Osteoarthritis is a common chronic condition that usually causes joint pain and can be severe enough to require knee and hip replacements. In the United States, the number of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR) surgeries is estimated to reach 572 000 per year by 2030. No medications are currently known to prevent or reverse osteoarthritis.
The Independent

Five early signs of pancreatic cancer as man battles disease for a second time

A pancreatic cancer survivor battling the disease for a second time has shared the early signs people of all ages should know.Charles Czajkowski, 63, a business development manager for a geotechnical company from Surbiton, Kingston, has “declared war on pancreatic cancer” after a five-year ordeal with two rounds of the disease – which also caused the death of his mother Romaulda, aged 78, in 1999.Czajkowski, who is hoping treatment he received through his wife’s private healthcare package will save his life, has urged the government to provide greater funding for the condition.After his health began to decline in 2017,...
AL.com

Do you have covid XBB.1.5? Symptoms for new ‘crazy’ highly infectious variant

The latest covid variant – dubbed XBB.1.5 – is so highly contagious that most people who haven’t had it likely will get the virus, health experts are warning. Early in December, Centers for Disease Control data showed XBB.1.5 accounted for around 1% of infections nationwide. That grew to 27% by the first of January, overtaking as the predominant strain in the northeast.
labroots.com

How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process

The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
New York Post

Drink up: Large study finds that not consuming enough water increases risk of death by 20%

Drink less, age more. That’s the key takeaway from a study published Monday in the medical journal the Lancet. It found that adults who aren’t hydrated enough may age faster and even have a higher risk for chronic diseases that could result in early death. Researchers from the National Institutes of Health conducted the study over a 25-year period, analyzing the medical visits of more than 11,000 adults in the US from ages 45 to 66 and then their follow-up visits at ages 70 through 90.  “Emerging evidence from our and other studies indicate[s] that adding consistent good hydration to [other]...
The US Sun

14 signs of deadliest cancer you’re most likely to ignore

KNOWING the warning signs of cancers can be the difference between life and death. The earlier cancer is caught the more effective treatment is - so it's important to be aware of any red flags. Pancreatic cancer, one of the deadliest forms of the disease, is particularly hard to spot...
labroots.com

The Antidepressant in Everyone's Medicine Cabinet: The case for the inflammatory theory of depression grows

Compared to the countless number of serotonin and dopamine-centered depression studies, the kynurenine pathway (KP) holds less research attention. However, with recent findings essentially dethroning the monoamine theory of depression, kynurenine might soon have its day in the funding sun. To be fair, it’s possible that numerous anti-depression therapies work...
msn.com

What Medical Cannabis Is Doing For People With Chronic Pain

If you've ever lived with chronic pain, you know how frustrating and endless it can feel. Unfortunately, treatment options can be limited, especially when you have to turn to medications like opioids (via Cleveland Clinic). For this reason, many people have been turning to medical cannabis to deal with their chronic pain symptoms, according to a 2023 study published in JAMA Network Open.
Living Smart

Researchers found that 43% of people who have a stroke notice the same symptoms a week earlier

When you suffer an ischemic stroke, your brain has only minutes to stop receiving oxygen due to a blood clot or narrowed artery. And due to the sudden onset of stroke symptoms, it can sometimes seem like it happened without warning. The majority of people, however, are aware of warning signs about a week before a potentially life-threatening event occurs. Symptoms may appear to be simple and temporary, but if you know how to locate and seek medical assistance within a day, a more serious situation can be avoided.
