ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Cohasset police warn of possible fundraising scams for Ana Walshe

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48c832_0kC8J6VG00

COHASSET, Mass — Cohasset police are warning people of possible fundraising scams for Ana Walshe

Police said that there are possible fundraising efforts Ana Walshe’s children.

“We would be hesitant to donate to any fundraising campaigns at this time,” police say.

Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother from Cohasset, has not been seen since early New Year’s Day. Her husband, Brian Walshe, is now facing charges of misleading an investigation into her disappearance.

Search crews have not yet been able to track down Ana’s whereabouts, but items linked to her disappearance were said to be found during a search of a transfer station in Peabody, including a hacksaw and rug believed to contain biological evidence, sources said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Cohasset police log shows well-being check request from missing woman’s company

COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A newly obtained Cohasset police log is shedding light on how the investigation into the disappearance of a 39-year-old mother of three began. The search for Ana Walshe, which has led to her husband being put behind bars on $500,000 cash bail on a charge of misleading a police investigation, began after the head of security for the company Ana Walshe works for called police Jan. 4 after the company learned her husband, Brian, hadn’t reported her missing.
COHASSET, MA
communityadvocate.com

Southborough police: suspect kicked home door in early-morning incident

SOUTHBOROUGH – The Southborough Police Department is reminding residents to make sure their homes are secure and report suspicious behavior following an early-morning incident at a Southborough home. At about 4:20 a.m. Jan. 14, a resident who lives on Latisquama Road reportedly heard a loud bang on their front...
SOUTHBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester on Saturday that left a person hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said. Officers responding to a reported shooting on Ellington Street around 7:30 p.m. found the victim injured and assisted in transporting them to the hospital, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Weymouth Police searching for missing teen

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials are searching for a Weymouth teen who’s been missing for over two weeks. Rebekah Webb, 17, was last seen on December 28, 2022, and may be in the Providence, Rhode Island area, according to Weymouth Police. Webb is described as a 5′3″ 130-135lb white...
WEYMOUTH, MA
Daily Voice

Body Found Outside Boylston Home: Police

A death investigation is underway after authorities found a body found outside a private home in Central Massachusetts. The body was found outside a Boylston home on the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 13, Boylston Police said on Facebook. The discovery sparked a shelter-in-place to surrounding schools in Berlin and Boylston...
BOYLSTON, MA
NECN

Weymouth Teen Missing Since Dec. 28 Has Been Found, Police Say

Police in Weymouth, Massachusetts, say a teenager who had been missing for more than two weeks has been found. The Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post Friday that 17-year-old Rebekah Webb had not been seen since Dec. 28, noting that she may be in the area of Providence, Rhode Island.
WEYMOUTH, MA
ems1.com

N.H. fire lieutenant dies in motorcycle crash

HUDSON, N.H. —Hudson fire Lt. Todd Berube brought an upbeat and positive vibe to the department no matter what was happening on his shift, said Fire Chief Scott Tice. The department's members are trying to do the same after Berube, who had been with the department since 2002, was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday evening on Route 102.
HUDSON, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
143K+
Followers
152K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy