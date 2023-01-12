Cohasset police warn of possible fundraising scams for Ana Walshe

COHASSET, Mass — Cohasset police are warning people of possible fundraising scams for Ana Walshe

Police said that there are possible fundraising efforts Ana Walshe’s children.

“We would be hesitant to donate to any fundraising campaigns at this time,” police say.

Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old mother from Cohasset, has not been seen since early New Year’s Day. Her husband, Brian Walshe, is now facing charges of misleading an investigation into her disappearance.

Search crews have not yet been able to track down Ana’s whereabouts, but items linked to her disappearance were said to be found during a search of a transfer station in Peabody, including a hacksaw and rug believed to contain biological evidence, sources said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

