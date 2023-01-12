Read full article on original website
Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country
Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video
ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening. Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
NBC Sports
Abram's dirty play on Deebo lit fire under 'mad' 49ers D
SANTA CLARA — It wasn’t just the 49ers' offense that was fired up after Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram took things a little too far after tackling Deebo Samuel in the third quarter of San Francisco's 41-23 win over Seattle in the NFC Divisional Round Game at Levi's Stadium on Saturday.
Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers
The 49ers may have some tough decisions to make with the Brock Purdy contract and the Trey Lance contract if the playoffs go well in 2023. The post Brock Purdy Contract: Winning a Playoff Game Would Cause a $20M Problem for the 49ers appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Brock Purdy’s success is a major testament to Jimmy Garoppolo
Despite playing with their third-string quarterback, the 49ers are in a position to make a deep playoff run. That’s because seventh-round rookie Brock Purdy has not played like someone who was the last pick in the 2022 draft. Purdy led the league with his 112.0 passer rating over the...
NBC Sports
Why former NFL coach compares Purdy to 49ers legend Montana
Once again, Brock Purdy is drawing Joe Montana comparisons. The rookie 49ers quarterback has taken the NFL world by storm since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13, and the Faithful now have their eyes on the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy with the 23-year-old headed into playoffs under center.
Lions Should Be 'Livid' with NFL after Embarrassing Officiating
NFL officiating is under scrutiny again! Guess why?
NBC Sports
Purdy impresses 49ers teammates with 'slithery' ability
Tackling Brock Purdy is proving to be quite a difficult task for opposing defenses. The 49ers' rookie quarterback put on a show Saturday in a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Game at Levi's Stadium. Purdy completed 18 of his 30 passes for 332 yards...
NBC Sports
LeBron, Twitter react to Purdy's ‘savage’ takeover vs. Seahawks
Greatness recognizes greatness. 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy made his first NFL playoff appearance Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, but you could hardly tell. Even NBA megastar LeBron James was impressed with Purdy's efforts. Purdy completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions, and...
Former Panthers HC Ron Rivera: We had a good run until Cam Newton's shoulder gave out
In a debate that’s beginning to rival the arrival of the chicken and the egg, the discussions of the dynamic between head coaches and quarterbacks have really heightened of late. So, who’s more responsible for an NFL team’s success?. With the Carolina Panthers needing both, and currently...
NBC Sports
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Saturday
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has finally arrived and the stage is set for an exciting and thrilling journey, where one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy. The first day of the wild card round kicks off on Saturday with two playoff games:...
NBC Sports
Why Carroll's hat choice could be bad omen for 49ers' playoff hopes
Pete Carroll and his head attire are trending, so you know it’s Super Wild Card Weekend, when everyone seeks any sign -- and we mean any -- of which teams will win and advance. Here's the latest one: Over the course of his 13 seasons as Seattle Seahawks coach,...
NBC Sports
Purdy explains high step on first-down run, vein-injection celly
Rookie Brock Purdy is cherishing every moment as the 49ers' starting quarterback, as evidenced by his emphatic on-field celebrations. When asked by reporters after the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks about his high step on a first-down run and other celebrations, the 23-year-old explained it all happens on the fly.
NBC Sports
NFL playoff predictions roundup: How experts view 49ers' chances
The 49ers' playoff journey officially begins Saturday when they host the rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium to launch Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco has had no shortage of deep playoff runs over the last decade-plus, but coach Kyle Shanahan is trying to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to the Bay Area for the first time since 1994. It's in the hands of Shanahan, a top-ranked defense and quarterback Brock Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft who is undefeated as a starter.
NBC Sports
Papa cites 'one weakness' that can haunt 49ers in playoffs
No NFL team has figured out how to stop the 49ers over the past 10 games, but the playoffs are a completely different beast. And as San Francisco prepares for its first postseason matchup against its divisional rival Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium, 49ers radio play-by-play commentator Greg Papa noted one weakness that could end up haunting them.
NBC Sports
Colts announce completed interview with Raheem Morris
The Colts are continuing to move things along in their coaching search. On Friday, Indianapolis announced the franchise has completed an interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Morris has been Los Angeles’ defensive coordinator since 2021, winning Super Bowl LVI with the franchise. He was previously with the...
NBC Sports
Officials on the lookout for field goal holders illegally placing football on foreign objects
NFL officials are closely scrutinizing the holders on field goals and extra points, after the league has seen evidence of some holders breaking the rules by placing the ball on a foreign object. The league told officials to watch for the practice, according to FootballZebras.com. NFL rules are clear that...
NBC Sports
Report: Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, declines NFL interest
Wild card weekend is already living up to its name, but not in the expected manner. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly bought a one-way ticket to Thailand after being fired, subsequently declining approaches from other NFL teams interested in his services, Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager reported Saturday.
NBC Sports
Will the Giants turn Daniel Jones loose as a running threat?
Giants coach Brian Daboll has said that playoff experience is overrated. That hasn’t stopped his inexperienced playoff quarterback from getting any information he can about what to expect. The quarterback of the team’s first playoff game since 2016 has contacted the quarterback who last led the Giants to the...
NBC Sports
What Kelce thinks is the real benefit of Eagles’ bye week
Jason Kelce said Nick Sirianni has shown the Eagles a particular Kobe Bryant video “a thousand times” over the last couple seasons. It’s about fundamentals. The video is of motivational speaker Alan Stein Jr. explaining a moment where he woke up early to watch Bryant’s workout and was floored to see how much time Bryant spent on seemingly elementary drills and exercises.
