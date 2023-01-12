ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

OnlyHomers

Recently Fired NFL Coach Flees Country

Kliff Kingsbury helped lead the Arizona Cardinals in 2021 to a playoff berth with an 11-6 record. As a reward, the Arizona Cardinals extended Kliff Kingsbury's contract through 2027. Following a disastrous 4-13 season one year later, the Arizona Cardinals decided it was in the team's best interest to move forward with a new head coach. This led to the recently extended head coach Kliff Kingsbury getting fired.
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video

ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening.  Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Abram's dirty play on Deebo lit fire under 'mad' 49ers D

SANTA CLARA — It wasn’t just the 49ers' offense that was fired up after Seattle Seahawks safety Johnathan Abram took things a little too far after tackling Deebo Samuel in the third quarter of San Francisco's 41-23 win over Seattle in the NFC Divisional Round Game at Levi's Stadium on Saturday.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Why former NFL coach compares Purdy to 49ers legend Montana

Once again, Brock Purdy is drawing Joe Montana comparisons. The rookie 49ers quarterback has taken the NFL world by storm since replacing an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 13, and the Faithful now have their eyes on the franchise's sixth Vince Lombardi Trophy with the 23-year-old headed into playoffs under center.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Purdy impresses 49ers teammates with 'slithery' ability

Tackling Brock Purdy is proving to be quite a difficult task for opposing defenses. The 49ers' rookie quarterback put on a show Saturday in a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC Wild Card Game at Levi's Stadium. Purdy completed 18 of his 30 passes for 332 yards...
NBC Sports

LeBron, Twitter react to Purdy's ‘savage’ takeover vs. Seahawks

Greatness recognizes greatness. 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy made his first NFL playoff appearance Saturday against the Seattle Seahawks, but you could hardly tell. Even NBA megastar LeBron James was impressed with Purdy's efforts. Purdy completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns and zero interceptions, and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Saturday

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has finally arrived and the stage is set for an exciting and thrilling journey, where one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy. The first day of the wild card round kicks off on Saturday with two playoff games:...
NBC Sports

Purdy explains high step on first-down run, vein-injection celly

Rookie Brock Purdy is cherishing every moment as the 49ers' starting quarterback, as evidenced by his emphatic on-field celebrations. When asked by reporters after the 49ers' 41-23 wild-card playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks about his high step on a first-down run and other celebrations, the 23-year-old explained it all happens on the fly.
NBC Sports

NFL playoff predictions roundup: How experts view 49ers' chances

The 49ers' playoff journey officially begins Saturday when they host the rival Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium to launch Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco has had no shortage of deep playoff runs over the last decade-plus, but coach Kyle Shanahan is trying to bring the Vince Lombardi Trophy back to the Bay Area for the first time since 1994. It's in the hands of Shanahan, a top-ranked defense and quarterback Brock Purdy, the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft who is undefeated as a starter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Papa cites 'one weakness' that can haunt 49ers in playoffs

No NFL team has figured out how to stop the 49ers over the past 10 games, but the playoffs are a completely different beast. And as San Francisco prepares for its first postseason matchup against its divisional rival Seattle Seahawks on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium, 49ers radio play-by-play commentator Greg Papa noted one weakness that could end up haunting them.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Colts announce completed interview with Raheem Morris

The Colts are continuing to move things along in their coaching search. On Friday, Indianapolis announced the franchise has completed an interview with Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris. Morris has been Los Angeles’ defensive coordinator since 2021, winning Super Bowl LVI with the franchise. He was previously with the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

Report: Kingsbury buys one-way ticket to Thailand, declines NFL interest

Wild card weekend is already living up to its name, but not in the expected manner. Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury reportedly bought a one-way ticket to Thailand after being fired, subsequently declining approaches from other NFL teams interested in his services, Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager reported Saturday.
NBC Sports

Will the Giants turn Daniel Jones loose as a running threat?

Giants coach Brian Daboll has said that playoff experience is overrated. That hasn’t stopped his inexperienced playoff quarterback from getting any information he can about what to expect. The quarterback of the team’s first playoff game since 2016 has contacted the quarterback who last led the Giants to the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What Kelce thinks is the real benefit of Eagles’ bye week

Jason Kelce said Nick Sirianni has shown the Eagles a particular Kobe Bryant video “a thousand times” over the last couple seasons. It’s about fundamentals. The video is of motivational speaker Alan Stein Jr. explaining a moment where he woke up early to watch Bryant’s workout and was floored to see how much time Bryant spent on seemingly elementary drills and exercises.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

