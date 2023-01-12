Down Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, TJ McConnell inspires Pacers in close loss to Knicks

NEW YORK — The Indiana Pacers were playing uninspired basketball before star point guard Tyrese Haliburton limped off the court with a knee injury.

Wednesday's measuring stick game against a New York Knicks squad they're jockeying for position with in the Eastern Conference, began poorly for the Pacers and appeared to be heading from bad to worse. Starting center Myles Turner (back spasms) was ruled out suddenly before the game and fellow starter Aaron Nesmith is still not back from a non-COVID illness.

The injuries and lineup shuffling amounted to a 25-point deficit at one point and the Pacers were down 14 heading into the fourth quarter, but oddly enough, that's when they started to claw back.

With a lineup led by T.J. McConnell, Buddy Hield, Bennedict Mathurin and Goga Bitadze, the Pacers started draining 3-pointers, attacking the basket and causing havoc on defense, chipping away at the Knicks until the visitors trailed by three points with 1:01 left in the game.

But Knicks guard Jalen Brunson added clutch shots whenever Indiana got within striking distance and Quentin Grimes hit the game-sealing 3-pointer with 25 seconds left, sending New York to a 119-113 victory.

What seemed like a sure blowout turned out to be a competitive game, and it started with McConnell unifying his teammates.

"It was all of us really just coming together and saying that the effort that we gave in the first half isn't gonna get it done," McConnell said. "If we come out with the same effort we did in the first half, it was going to be a long night for us. We just all came together and said it's time to take it personally and go out there and give a better effort on both ends. I thought we did a good job, we just didn't make enough plays."

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle said McConnell provided a spark on the court and credited assistants Ronald Nored and Lloyd Pierce for getting creative and finding ways to best utilize players who became part of the game plan minutes before tipoff.

Hield's four-point play cut Indiana's deficit to three in the fourth. Bitadze and McConnell combined for nine points during an 11-0 run early in the fourth. Defensively, McConnell helped trap New York's bigs, forcing them to put the ball on the floor and dribble out of double teams. The tactic worked, but the Knicks had just enough cushion to hold onto the lead.

The way the Pacers scrapped and fought their way back into the game is something they've done all season.

"This is who we are. This is a team that is defiantly competitive," Carlisle said. "We've been down a lot this year and we always fight back. We don't always win but we always we always fight back.

"TJ McConnell really took the leadership role on the floor. He was tremendous, tremendous on the floor, tremendous in huddles, and he was great at halftime when we were down 21. You don't come in this building, in this city and lay down. That's just not what it's about."

The adrenaline from the close loss will wear off and all eyes turn to Haliburton's injured knee. Carlisle said Haliburton left the arena on crutches and they're hoping he avoided a serious injury. The Pacers want to protect Haliburton and they know a player with his toughness will want to play through the pain.

"One of the great things about Tyrese is he has been banged up the last year and a half that he's been with us and he always wants to play," Carlisle said. "He always wants to play, and it's something that's really helped our culture as a team. So we'll hope for the best. We're surely not going to put him in harm's way."

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Down Tyrese Haliburton, Myles Turner, TJ McConnell inspires Pacers in close loss to Knicks