West Des Moines, IA

West Des Moines food pantry cements Food Bank agreement after months of food shortages

By Michaela Ramm and Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
The City of West Des Moines has reestablished its partnership with Food Bank of Iowa, bookending the roller coaster drama between the city and the food bank as officials worked to restock its city-run food pantry.

On Monday, the nonprofit group associated with West Des Moines Human Services signed a contract on behalf of the government program with the food bank, Mayor Russ Trimble confirmed with the Des Moines Register.

City officials, including city manager Tom Hadden and Human Services Director Althea Holcomb, met with Food Bank of Iowa officials Wednesday to work out logistics of how the partnership will look moving forward. Trimble said the city expects they will be able to recover all the food they previously received or ordered from Food Bank of Iowa, including from food rescue.

Rescued food at the city-operated pantry dropped from 8,382 pounds in October to just 808 pounds in December after the pantry and Food Bank originally parted ways.

Officials hope to reinstate food from the food bank at its food pantry by next week, Holcomb said. In the meantime, the city is working to ensure all processes are in place to accept additional food and to reinstate food bank requirements.

Trimble previously told the Register that to abide by both the food bank's and the Des Moines Area Religious Council's policies, the pantry will likely have to find a way to keep food received from the food bank separate from that received from the DMARC.

That may require investing in new shelving and refrigerators, but Trimble said details of how this might work out in practice, including potential costs, are still being determined. Still, Trimble said he is glad a deal has finally been reached.

"We can't make it happen fast enough," he said.

At the front of Holcomb's mind, she said, is ensuring the food pantry is able to meet the growing demands for services as costs at the grocery store continue to rise because of inflation.

"We’re a pretty nimble organization, so we will pivot as we are able to in order to accommodate any increase in requests for services," Holcomb said. "… We want to make sure the people that come to us are treated respectfully, and that we have the food they need for them."

Negotiations between food bank and city had its highs and lows

The city's partnership with the food provider ended Nov. 3 after a contract dispute between Food Bank of Iowa and Des Moines Area Religious Council (DMARC) created a rift for area food pantries and resulted in dwindling food donations.

DMARC held the contract with Food Bank of Iowa for the West Des Moines food pantry, along with two other pantries in the metro. Because West Des Moines Human Services is not a nonprofit, policies from Feeding America prevented the department from signing a contract directly with the central Iowa food provider.

West Des Moines officials attempted to mend the rift between the two organizations and find a compromise for its food pantry, initially with little success.

After weeks of discussions, Food Bank of Iowa CEO Michelle Book abruptly told city officials last month that her organization would no longer be willing to work with West Des Moines and its human services department. Annette Hacker, a spokesperson for the food bank, told the Register at the time that the board supported Book's decision to cut ties with the city.

Then, a week later, Book announced she had made an offer to West Des Moines to reestablish its partnership.

That offer came shortly after the Des Moines City Council threatened to withhold half a million dollars in funding to DMARC and the Food Bank if the groups couldn't resolve their differences by Dec. 31.

The two organizations signed an agreement to collaborate on food rescue efforts and work out a compromise last month, and Des Moines city officials pledged to move forward with distributing $500,000 between the two organizations in the coming weeks.

What caused the dispute between DMARC and Food Bank of Iowa?

The dispute between the two major food assistance organizations began in September after Food Bank of Iowa implemented a new contract addendum that required pantries to provide a 3-day supply of food, or 12 pounds, at a minimum to each client.

DMARC officials raised concerns about the addendum, stating the new requirement was not feasible for their operations. Pantries already provide that minimum amount of food to clients, but they said the new policy could force them to allow individual clients to obtain that amount of food at each of the 15 network-affiliated pantries each month, totaling up to 42 days' worth of food for one person.

“When we talk about a fear of people hitting multiple pantries, it's not because they're doing anything wrong. It's a capacity issue where we are trying to provide equitable access,” said Anne Bacon, CEO of IMPACT Community Action, at a public meeting to try to resolve the dispute in West Des Moines last month. "We never would say they don’t need more assistance."

Negotiations between the food bank and the food network failed, and Food Bank of Iowa moved forward with its new contract.

As a result, 10 DMARC-affiliated pantries ended their partnerships with the food bank, forcing them to go without the food they relied on for their clients.

What happens next?

To date, DMARC and Food Bank of Iowa have declined to offer more details on the negotiations between the two organizations. A letter sent to Des Moines City Council late last month offered a glimpse on the steps both CEOs will take to settle their differences, but it's unclear whether a compromise will be contingent on the contract addendum.

DMARC and Food Bank of Iowa have agreed to mediation under the guidance of an outside community leader, as well as a joint strategic planning session.

The two food providers also pledged "immediate collaboration" to transport rescued food items across the metro, but local food pantries said last week they had received no communication in reinstating that service since the agreement was signed ahead of the new year.

However, IMPACT Community Action's Bacon said the immediate resumption of feed rescue programs was unlikely. Pantries will again need to coordinate food pickup with new grocery stores and convenience stories, an effort she said is "not as easy as flipping a switch."

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3.

Michaela Ramm covers health care for the Des Moines Register. She can be reached at mramm@registermedia.com, at (319) 339-7354 or on Twitter at @Michaela_Ramm.

The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

