Freeport shelter helping people in need receives donation from local nonprofit group

A shelter helping people in need in Freeport just got a donation from a group of residents in Stephenson County.

The 100 Men Who Care for Stephenson County donated $3,500 to the Freeport Area Church Cooperative recently. FACC said they intend to use the funds to help them more efficiently use their space and serve clients who are relocating to more permanent housing.

It's the third donation the 100 Men Who Care group has given after forming last summer. The group was formed after the success of the 100 Women Who Care Stephenson County and other "100 Who Care" groups across the country.

The only requirement for participating in the group is agreeing to support the chosen charity with a donation of $100 quarterly.

The group meets quarterly and the charity to be supported is chosen at each meeting.

“Our focus at 100 Men Who Care for Stephenson County is to do good for the community while having a good time. We have had a number of new members join since our last meeting, which is exciting! The more men we have participate, the greater impact we can make on a selected charity,” said Bill Clow, one of the founding members of 100 Men Who Care for Stephenson County.

The group's next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Rafters Restaurant on Route 20 in Lena.

For more information about the 100+ Men Who Care for Stephenson County, visit their website, https://100menstephensoncounty.org/ or contact Bill Clow at 815-236-5463.