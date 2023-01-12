Granville girls basketball wins at Watkins Memorial to keep LCL-Buckeye stronghold

PATASKALA — Taylor Warehime scoring on the Granville girls basketball team’s first two possessions was not in the game plan Wednesday, but the Blue Aces enjoyed the bonus.

Warehime’s main contribution was less surprising. The junior helped spearhead Granville’s defensive charge in a 46-31 victory at Watkins Memorial to keep control of the Licking County League-Buckeye Division race.

"I actually surprised myself a lot. I rarely ever score, but it helped a lot that we got the ball moving," said Warehime, who scored in the lane off assists from classmate Harper Annarino and senior Ava Gossman for Granville’s first four points, and she finished with nine points.

Granville held Watkins to four points in the fourth quarter to finally shake free. The Blue Aces, who hold a three-game lead on the Warriors and Zanesville, are nearing a third consecutive Buckeye title after winning outright two seasons ago and sharing it with Watkins last season.

Granville (12-1, 8-0) earned the season sweep against Watkins (9-5, 5-3). The Blue Aces had won the last two meetings, but they still remembered the Warriors ending their unbeaten season last February.

"My goal was to just give all-out effort because this game was really what we have been looking forward to the whole season," Warehime said. "This was our biggest game of the year. My goal was to get rebounds, steals."

Watkins answered Warehime’s early offense as senior Cameryn Wheeler and junior Rilyn Warner each scored on layups off steals before Wheeler hit a 3-pointer. Senior Ella Schneider’s pass in transition to Gossman for a layup just before the buzzer gave Granville a 16-11 lead after one quarter.

Wheeler assist to classmate Taylor Alfred and a 3 for sophomore Shelby Lott boosted Watkins in the second quarter, but Gossman hit a pair of 3s and also scored on a baseline drive to move the Blue Aces ahead 26-18 at halftime.

"They were a little scared coming (into the season) because they hadn't started varsity with only two lettermen coming back," said Wheeler, who had nine points, seven rebounds and four steals for the Warriors. She just missed her second triple-double of the season in rallying the Warriors to a 40-38 victory against Olentangy Berlin last Saturday.

"It's been a little crazy, but each and every practice and game we keep getting better and better," Wheeler added. "They just keep improving and showing us what they can do,"

Granville mixed up its defenses against Wheeler’s length at point guard. After primarily using the speed of Schneider in the first meeting, the Blue Aces used the physicality of Hoover and Warehime to hem her in.

"This week we worked on a bunch of different defenses, and we ended up settling in with our 1-3-1," Granville coach Tate Moore said. "We have such special athletes that we can mix it up a lot. Taylor Warehime is the most unselfish kid I've ever coached. When we needed it most, she brought her best tonight."

Unlike the season’s first meeting when Granville raced out to a double-digit lead in the first half, Watkins was within arm’s reach until the final minutes. Gossman kept the Blue Aces in the lead, scoring eight points in the second quarter and seven more in the third.

Watkins sophomore Ella Perry had two baskets and drew two fouls in the post in a seven-point third quarter. She and classmate Zoey Thompson also combined to battle Annarino inside and limit Granville’s standout to seven points.

"I was really proud of our kids' effort, intensity, heart," Watkins coach Andrew Bobalik said. "They left everything on the line. They didn't back down and weren't intimidated."

Gossman totaled a game-high 19 points. Hoover added a pair of 3s in the fourth quarter, including one in the final seconds, sending the Blue Aces’ bench onto the court as time expired as if it was a game-winner.

Granville hosts Zanesville on Saturday in a rematch of the Blue Aces’ toughest test to date in LCL play. Still, the Blue Aces made no secret Wednesday was circled.

"We still have to play really hard," Warehime said. "This is our goal. This was the height of it, but we just have to keep going."

