Cape May, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ

There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?

I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Safe to Drink? Some NJ Water Affected By Lead and ‘Forever’ Cancer Chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Where to get your Belmar Bagel Fix on National Bagel Day

BELMAR, NJ — This Sunday, January 15 marks National Bagel Day. While it’s recognized across the country, the day hits home for New Jerseyans especially, since it’s well known we have some of the best bagels in the world.  According to Grubhub, the mobile food delivery service, New Jersey had the highest percentage of bagel orders out of all 50 states in 2020. Following New Jersey were Maryland, Rhode Island, Florida, and Oregon.  The question often asked is ‘What makes a Jersey bagel so much better?’ The short answer: our water. More specifically, however, New Jersey has “soft water,” meaning it has...
BELMAR, NJ
CBS Philly

Pathology samples taken from whale beached in Atlantic County

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – Another whale washed ashore in Atlantic County on Friday. The 32-foot sub-adult was found about .5 miles beyond the old U.S. Coast Guard Station in Brigantine, New Jersey. Marine Mammal Stranding Center staff identified the whale as female. They also took skin and blubber samples for pathology purposes.The Department of Environmental Protection, Fish and Wildlife and Marine Mammal Stranding Center all responded to the scene.This is the third beached whale in Atlantic County within a month. On Dec. 23, a whale washed ashore on the beach near the Tropicana casino and just last week, a whale was found near Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.Additionally, not too far from Atlantic County, in Cape May County, a 30-foot dead humpback whale washed ashore last month.New Jersey's Gov. Phil Murphy (D) spoke after lawmakers at the local, state and federal levels called for a temporary pause in ocean floor preparation work for offshore wind projects.New Jersey Republican Congressman Jeff Van Drew demanded to halt "any activity moving forward until research disclosed the impacts these projects would have on our environment and the impacts on the fishing industry."
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
MONTCO.Today

This New Hope Resort Is Listed as One of the Top 10 Valentine’s Day Spots on the East Coast

The new resort is considered to be one of the best spots for a romantic getaway. Although it may feel like Montgomery County homeowners are still vacuuming pine needles from their carpets, Feb. Valentine’s Day, is a mere five weeks away. A popular lodging in Bucks County has been named one of the best places to take a special someone for an incredible romantic getaway. Lisa Wright wrote about the local spot in The Travel.
NEW HOPE, PA
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore.

