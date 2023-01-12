ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Great Northern Mall buyer sues over stalled sale; could Micron drive up price? (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 12)

By syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse

The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
SYRACUSE, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Nearly 50-cent gap in gas prices within an hour's drive from Boonville, Lowville and North Country; AAA official says its lack of competition

Remember last summer when we showcased the fact that North Country folks were paying at-least 50-cents more per-gallon of gas locally compared to our neighbors within an hour's drive?. Thankfully, prices today aren't quite as high as they were then, but still it's an issue for many families struggling to...
BOONVILLE, NY
Syracuse.com

Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

See 5 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices over $300,000

Syracuse, N.Y. — A total of five towns in Onondaga County have average home sale prices over $300,000, according to new data. The towns include Lysander, Manlius, Pompey, Spafford and Skaneateles. Skaneateles has the highest average home sale price in the county at over $1.03 million, according to data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

Stop indulging the fantasy of an I-81 ‘skyway’ over Syracuse (Editorial Board Opinion)

Let’s all stop pretending that building a 70-foot-tall “signature skyway” bridge over downtown Syracuse to carry Interstate 81 is a serious idea. It is not. Staff writer Michelle Breidenbach makes that abundantly clear in her story, “Why an I-81 ‘skyway’ would be costly and unworkable: ‘Who wants to live under a 70-foot bridge?’ “ (Jan. 11, 2023).
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Upstate NY Lacrosse Store Attacked With 22,000 Fake Sales

When you are a small, family owned supply store with a total of 17 employees, located in Chittenango, New York, you don't often get 22,000 on-line sales transactions in one weekend. So, when Ryan Powell began looking at the sales reports from New Year's weekend, he knew something wasn't right. In fact, he knew something was very wrong.
CHITTENANGO, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Historic Snowstorms of Central New York

Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
UTICA, NY
waer.org

18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.

Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area

Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: Emergency crews clear crash on I-81 in Syracuse

Update 10:30 p.m.: Emergency crews have cleared the crash on Interstate 81, according to an alert by the state’s Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two lanes of Interstate 81 in Syracuse have been closed due to a car crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

City-issued trash carts to soon be rolled out across Syracuse

About 10,000 households in select neighborhoods across Syracuse will soon begin using city-issued trash carts as the city moves forward with the initial stages of semi-automating trash collection. The large containers with wheels and lids will roll out starting in April. City of Syracuse Chief Operating Officer Corey Dunham told...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
57K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy