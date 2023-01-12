Great Northern Mall buyer sues over stalled sale; could Micron drive up price? (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 12)

Read full article on original website
New York awards first contract toward bringing down I-81 in Syracuse
The state Department of Transportation has awarded the first contract in the $2.25 billion effort to replace the aging Interstate 81 in Syracuse. The state comptroller has approved a $296.4 million contract with a team called Salt City Contractors, LLC. The team includes Lancaster Development and Tully Construction, doing business as L&T Construction; D.A. Collins Construction Co. and Cold Spring Construction Co.
flackbroadcasting.com
Nearly 50-cent gap in gas prices within an hour's drive from Boonville, Lowville and North Country; AAA official says its lack of competition
Remember last summer when we showcased the fact that North Country folks were paying at-least 50-cents more per-gallon of gas locally compared to our neighbors within an hour's drive?. Thankfully, prices today aren't quite as high as they were then, but still it's an issue for many families struggling to...
Apartments in old car factory among $150M in North Side projects (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 13)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 37; Low: 20. Some snow; a chilly weekend. See the 5-day forecast. SCHOLASTIC ART AWARD WINNERS: “Priority,” a painting by Emily Carlson of Holland Patent High School, is shown above. Carlson took two special awards in the 2023 CNY Scholastic Art Awards. Works of art from more than 1,000 Central New York students were selected for prizes, and students from 14 counties and more than 90 junior and senior high schools submitted more than 4,000 pieces of artwork for consideration in categories including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics, digital art and more. You can view collections of the Gold Key winners in all categories. Or, see a list of all the winners sorted by school district.
See 5 Onondaga County towns with average home sale prices over $300,000
Syracuse, N.Y. — A total of five towns in Onondaga County have average home sale prices over $300,000, according to new data. The towns include Lysander, Manlius, Pompey, Spafford and Skaneateles. Skaneateles has the highest average home sale price in the county at over $1.03 million, according to data from Central New York Information Service Inc., an arm of the Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors.
Stop indulging the fantasy of an I-81 ‘skyway’ over Syracuse (Editorial Board Opinion)
Let’s all stop pretending that building a 70-foot-tall “signature skyway” bridge over downtown Syracuse to carry Interstate 81 is a serious idea. It is not. Staff writer Michelle Breidenbach makes that abundantly clear in her story, “Why an I-81 ‘skyway’ would be costly and unworkable: ‘Who wants to live under a 70-foot bridge?’ “ (Jan. 11, 2023).
Upstate NY Lacrosse Store Attacked With 22,000 Fake Sales
When you are a small, family owned supply store with a total of 17 employees, located in Chittenango, New York, you don't often get 22,000 on-line sales transactions in one weekend. So, when Ryan Powell began looking at the sales reports from New Year's weekend, he knew something wasn't right. In fact, he knew something was very wrong.
Covid hospitalizations have doubled in Central NY in just two weeks
Syracuse, N.Y. – The number of people hospitalized with Covid-19 has doubled over the past two weeks in Central New York, a troubling sign that the virus continues to spread and make people sick. And the new, highly contagious variant that is dominating cases across the country is only...
Best photos of the week in CNY high school winter sports (Week 7)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Each week, syracuse.com will spotlight some of the best photos from high school sports. Click below each photo for a full photo gallery from the event. >> Best high school sports photos: Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6.
newyorkalmanack.com
Historic Snowstorms of Central New York
Central New York is renowned as one of the snowiest regions in the world. In the past, major snowstorms have crippled cities, towns, and farming country for weeks at a time. From the Lake Ontario port in Oswego to the busy streets of Syracuse and Utica, every community in the region has found themselves buried from brutal snowstorms.
Nick Monroe’s exit is another blow in a turbulent offseason for SU: ‘The timing is never perfect’
Syracuse, N.Y. — After Syracuse football lost its offensive and defensive coordinators in a 12-hour span last month, head coach Dino Babers asked assistants Nick Monroe and Jason Beck if the team should cancel its Friday night bowl practice. The pair, who had both just been promoted — one...
waer.org
18th Century documents show treaties and Onondaga Nation borders ignored by early New York settlers.
Documents held at Syracuse University Libraries show that some of New York’s earliest leaders helped to illegally slash the size of the Onondaga Indian Reservation. Archives experts and native Americans here in Syracuse reviewed letters held by SU Library’s Special Collections Research Center. Dr. Sebastian Modrow is assistant professor at the School of Information Studies, formerly the curator of rare books and manuscripts at Syracuse University’s Special Collections Research Center. He says in one correspondence Moses Dewitt, a land surveyor, communicated with former New York Governor Dewitt Clinton about how Onondaga-occupied lands interfered with settlers.
When Syracuse needed a spark, Jim Boeheim put 4 freshmen on the floor: ‘That’s never happened’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Down by 12 points with 12 minutes to go, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim looked at the team he had on the floor and saw something he had never seen before in 47 years of coaching. The Orange’s lineup featured four freshmen and a lone senior in...
waer.org
25 overdoses within 24 hours across Syracuse area
Onondaga County's Health Department is reporting a cluster in opioid overdoses over a 24-hour period. According to the County's overdose tracking system, there were 25 overdoses in the City of Syracuse and surrounding areas during that time frame this week. In a news release, the county health department said the increase could be linked to fentanyl-laced spike or spice, an illegal synthetic drug.
Driver forced horse-drawn buggy off Central NY road, deputies say
Locke, N.Y. — A woman was charged Thursday with forcing a horse-drawn buggy off a road before attempting to grab a child inside, deputies said. Andreah N. Dejernett, 24, was charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child, Cayuga County deputies said in a news release Friday.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester man steals 20 wheels and tires from Canandaigua business
CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – Rochester resident, Tirek White, 21, was arrested for grand larceny after an investigation revealed that in the early hours of January 11, twenty wheels and tires (valued at more than $3,000) were stolen from a business in the Town of Canandaigua. White was taken to Ontario...
Farmer Selling Family Farm After 25 Years in Central New York
Another family farm will soon be no more in Central New York. After 25 years in business, Wagner Farms in Rome is closing. Ron Wagner says the current cost of doing business and the recent inflation has made it difficult to remain sustainable. It has become very difficult for small...
How long was your hospital emergency room wait? syracuse.com wants to hear about it
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse hospital emergency rooms are often gridlocked because of a shortage of nurses and staffed beds. Long waits are commonplace for patients seeking ER care. Some people who need to be admitted sometimes spend days in ERs waiting for beds to become available elsewhere in the hospital.
Update: Emergency crews clear crash on I-81 in Syracuse
Update 10:30 p.m.: Emergency crews have cleared the crash on Interstate 81, according to an alert by the state’s Department of Transportation. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two lanes of Interstate 81 in Syracuse have been closed due to a car crash, according to the state Department of Transportation. The...
Orange lads top Irish elders: Syracuse basketball defeats Notre Dame (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — With 12:18 remaining in Saturday’s game at the JMA Wireless Dome, Notre Dame’s Marcus Hammond hit the 14th 3-pointer of the game for the Irish to take the lead on Syracuse 59-47. The Irish couldn’t miss and no one would blame actor Cole Hauser...
waer.org
City-issued trash carts to soon be rolled out across Syracuse
About 10,000 households in select neighborhoods across Syracuse will soon begin using city-issued trash carts as the city moves forward with the initial stages of semi-automating trash collection. The large containers with wheels and lids will roll out starting in April. City of Syracuse Chief Operating Officer Corey Dunham told...
