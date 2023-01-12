Our next storm takes shape over the Ohio Valley and will track across northern New York toward northern New England tomorrow. This system will initially bring snow to the area Thursday afternoon with snow changing to rain across southern New Hampshire and coastal Maine by evening. Later Thursday night and into Friday morning the precipitation will change to a wintry mix and then to rain from the foothills northward. Several inches of snow and a light ice accretion from freezing rain is possible in the mountains.

MAINE STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO