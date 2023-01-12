ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

wwnytv.com

Many in Watertown are capitalizing on the cold weather

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s no Blizzard of ‘22, but it’s certainly something. “It’s cold and I like to play in the snow sometimes,” said Ryan MacCue who went sledding. In Watertown, families enjoyed the freshly fallen snow, tackling Thompson Park’s hills atop sleds...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Snow continues today

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As temperatures dropped overnight and through the morning, rain changed to freezing rain, and then to snow. That’s making for slippery conditions. There’s a winter storm warning for the northern tips of St. Lawrence and Franklin counties until 7 p.m. Friday. A winter weather...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Weather alerts in effect as snowfall continues

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for northern St. Lawrence and Franklin counties. A winter weather advisory ends at the same time for the rest of the two counties and parts of the Adirondacks. Lewis and Jefferson counties hold on...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

01/13/2023: Rain end and temperatures fall

The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Happy Friday! Not the prettiest of sites this morning. It’s rainy and foggy; streets are wet. Today will be a day to plan ahead. First, plan ahead for more rain and wet roads during your morning commute. Some areas in...
VERMONT STATE
wwnytv.com

Cornhole is on the rise in St. Lawrence County

RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - “Cornhole to us is a couple of things. More than anything, its community, camaraderie.”. To players, this is more than just a game to pass the time, but a game of skill. Mike Langstaff founded Seaway Honey Holes in Rensselaer Falls only a...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Winter Weather Advisory: How much snow to expect

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow continues this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34° and plenty of melting/slushy roads as expected. Temperatures will continue to fall into the...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
WMTW

Clouds arrive tonight ahead of our end of the week storm

Our next storm takes shape over the Ohio Valley and will track across northern New York toward northern New England tomorrow. This system will initially bring snow to the area Thursday afternoon with snow changing to rain across southern New Hampshire and coastal Maine by evening. Later Thursday night and into Friday morning the precipitation will change to a wintry mix and then to rain from the foothills northward. Several inches of snow and a light ice accretion from freezing rain is possible in the mountains.
MAINE STATE
Syracuse.com

Winter weather advisory issued for CNY; weather service cautions freezing drizzle

Syracuse, N.Y. — The National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York, with freezing drizzle, ice accumulations and light snow. The advisory for northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties began at 10:15 p.m. Monday and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Richard Davis, 73, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Davis, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning January 14, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center. Richard was born on December 9, 1949, in West Carthage, NY. The eldest son of Roy and Lela (Toni) Rounds Davis. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1970. Richard retired from Fort James Paper Mfg. Carthage, NY.
CARTHAGE, NY
informnny.com

Travel advisory issued for Lewis County

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory for January 13. This was issued for all of Lewis County due to icy roads, according to a press release from Sheriff Michael Carpinelli. The travel advisory took effect at 9 a.m. on...
wwnytv.com

Watertown’s new YMCA location construction is coming along

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s hard to miss the steel foundations that have erupted in Watertown. They’re part of the construction process for Watertown’s New YMCA. The interior is starting to take shape, so we got a look inside. After years of planning, and a summer...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Blast from the Past: Paddle practicing for the U.S. Kayaking Team

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back 23 years to South Lewis, where three students were training the pool with hopes of making the U.S. Kayaking Team. We head to the pool deck with then-reporter Carrier Poyner. You can see it on...
TURIN, NY
wwnytv.com

Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
13 WHAM

Child's fall from ski lift at Bristol Mountain prompts reminders about safety

South Bristol, N.Y. — Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, EMS crews were called to Bristol Mountain for the report of a child who fell from one of the resort's ski lifts. The child was transported to receive medical care for non-critical and non-severe injuries. Steven Fuller, vice president of...

