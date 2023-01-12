Read full article on original website
Many in Watertown are capitalizing on the cold weather
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s no Blizzard of ‘22, but it’s certainly something. “It’s cold and I like to play in the snow sometimes,” said Ryan MacCue who went sledding. In Watertown, families enjoyed the freshly fallen snow, tackling Thompson Park’s hills atop sleds...
Snow continues today
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As temperatures dropped overnight and through the morning, rain changed to freezing rain, and then to snow. That’s making for slippery conditions. There’s a winter storm warning for the northern tips of St. Lawrence and Franklin counties until 7 p.m. Friday. A winter weather...
Weather alerts in effect as snowfall continues
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A winter storm warning remains in effect until 7 p.m. Friday for northern St. Lawrence and Franklin counties. A winter weather advisory ends at the same time for the rest of the two counties and parts of the Adirondacks. Lewis and Jefferson counties hold on...
01/13/2023: Rain end and temperatures fall
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from Meteorologist Jill Szwed. Happy Friday! Not the prettiest of sites this morning. It’s rainy and foggy; streets are wet. Today will be a day to plan ahead. First, plan ahead for more rain and wet roads during your morning commute. Some areas in...
Cornhole is on the rise in St. Lawrence County
RENSSELAER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - “Cornhole to us is a couple of things. More than anything, its community, camaraderie.”. To players, this is more than just a game to pass the time, but a game of skill. Mike Langstaff founded Seaway Honey Holes in Rensselaer Falls only a...
Winter Weather Advisory: How much snow to expect
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Winter Weather Advisory is issued for Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina and Summit counties until 1 a.m. Saturday. General lake effect snow continues this morning. Temperatures remain between 30-34° and plenty of melting/slushy roads as expected. Temperatures will continue to fall into the...
North Country communities could qualify for state help to pick up the cost of the Christmas Blizzard
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Whether it was the high winds, or the white-out conditions, the Christmas blizzard cost counties. Either in overtime costs to cleanup roads, or damages to the waterfront like in Ogdensburg. St. Lawrence County Emergency Services Director Matt Denner says New York State could help with...
Clouds arrive tonight ahead of our end of the week storm
Our next storm takes shape over the Ohio Valley and will track across northern New York toward northern New England tomorrow. This system will initially bring snow to the area Thursday afternoon with snow changing to rain across southern New Hampshire and coastal Maine by evening. Later Thursday night and into Friday morning the precipitation will change to a wintry mix and then to rain from the foothills northward. Several inches of snow and a light ice accretion from freezing rain is possible in the mountains.
NWS: Winter Weather Advisory for Jefferson & Lewis Counties through early Saturday
JEFFERSON & LEWIS COUNTIES: WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 A.M. EST SATURDAY. * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6-inches. * WHERE...Jefferson and Lewis counties. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Winter Weather Advisories issued for parts of WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a primarily calm and cloudy week, the next weather system that will move in heading into the weekend will bring rain, breezy conditions and snow to all of Western New York. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern Erie County and Chautauqua County...
Winter weather advisory issued for Northern St. Lawrence County, freezing rain expected
ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A winter weather advisory has been issued for Northern St. Lawrence and Northern Franklin counties. The National Weather Service issued the advisory early Thursday morning that begins at 1 p.m. on Thursday and remains in effect through 1 a.m. on Friday, January 13.
Winter Weather Advisories Issued Across Western New York
The start of the weekend will be a bit dicey for parts of Western New York. The snow is causing very slick road conditions and you are advised to use caution if you are going to be out and about. The good news is that the snow isn't expected to...
How Are Utica and Rome Not The Food Capitals Of New York?
Recently a list has made it's rounds on the internet titled "12 best food cities in Upstate New York, ranked." On this list, some how Utica and Rome didn't rank higher. On this list, which was an opinion piece, Rome ranked number 9, while Utica ranked number 4. Who was...
Winter weather advisory issued for CNY; weather service cautions freezing drizzle
Syracuse, N.Y. — The National Weather Service on Monday issued a winter weather advisory for Central New York, with freezing drizzle, ice accumulations and light snow. The advisory for northern Oneida, Onondaga, Madison, Cortland, Chenango and Otsego counties began at 10:15 p.m. Monday and will stay in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday, according to the weather service.
Richard Davis, 73, of West Carthage
WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Richard Davis, 73, passed away peacefully on Saturday morning January 14, 2023, at Samaritan Medical Center. Richard was born on December 9, 1949, in West Carthage, NY. The eldest son of Roy and Lela (Toni) Rounds Davis. He graduated from Carthage Central School in 1970. Richard retired from Fort James Paper Mfg. Carthage, NY.
Travel advisory issued for Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory for January 13. This was issued for all of Lewis County due to icy roads, according to a press release from Sheriff Michael Carpinelli. The travel advisory took effect at 9 a.m. on...
Watertown’s new YMCA location construction is coming along
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s hard to miss the steel foundations that have erupted in Watertown. They’re part of the construction process for Watertown’s New YMCA. The interior is starting to take shape, so we got a look inside. After years of planning, and a summer...
Blast from the Past: Paddle practicing for the U.S. Kayaking Team
TURIN, New York (WWNY) - This week on Blast from the Past, we go back 23 years to South Lewis, where three students were training the pool with hopes of making the U.S. Kayaking Team. We head to the pool deck with then-reporter Carrier Poyner. You can see it on...
Storm-battered California gets more wind, rain and snow
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said.
Child's fall from ski lift at Bristol Mountain prompts reminders about safety
South Bristol, N.Y. — Just before 7 p.m. Thursday, EMS crews were called to Bristol Mountain for the report of a child who fell from one of the resort's ski lifts. The child was transported to receive medical care for non-critical and non-severe injuries. Steven Fuller, vice president of...
