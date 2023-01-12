ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, ME

WPFO

Maine man sentenced for string of Bangor burglaries

BANGOR (WGME) -- A Bangor man has been sentenced to five years in prison with all but 2 1/2 years suspended for burglarizing eight businesses last March. According to the Bangor Daily News, 52-year-old Clyde Cooper pleaded guilty to several counts of burglary and theft as well as one count of drug possession.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Two arrested at Brewer business Thursday

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Two people were arrested at a Brewer business with a citizen’s aid on Thursday. Brewer Police say an officer attempted to arrest 28-year-old Sierra Lamb of Brewer on two active arrest warrants. They say Lamb resisted arrest, and 25-year-old Isiah Hoffman engaged in a physical...
BREWER, ME
The Maine Monitor

The story behind Downeast Maine’s designation as a National Heritage Area

Blueberry barrens near Main Street in Columbia Falls. Photo by Kate Cough. On December 29, the proposal to create the Downeast Maine National Heritage Area (NHA) was signed into law by President Biden, making it the 56th in the country and the first in Maine. The designation recognizes the national contributions of Downeast Maine’s natural resources industries, including wild blueberries, fishing and forestry.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

AG’s office rules fatal Newport campground shooting justified

NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A Penobscot County Sheriff’s Deputy was justified in fatally shooting a man at a Newport campground last year. That ruling from the Maine Attorney General’s office. 35-year-old Stephen Bossom was shot and killed on July 15th at Sebasticook Lake Campground where he worked. A...
NEWPORT, ME
Q106.5

Identities, Cause-of-Death Released in Bangor Murder-Suicide

Earlier this week we brought you the news that two bodies were found in a residence on G Street in the area of Birch Hill Estates on Thursday morning. Members of the Crisis Negotiation and Special Response Teams spent several hours at the scene of what was initially called an incident of domestic violence. When they could not get the occupants of the building to answer, they send a police robot in, and that's when they discovered someone they believed was injured. Upon further investigation, 2 bodies were recovered.
BANGOR, ME
WPFO

Earthquake shakes town of Dedham

DEDHAM (BDN) - A 3.3 magnitude earthquake shook some Dedham residents out of their beds this morning. The quake struck at around 1:27 a.m., with the epicenter located southeast of Phillips Lake at a depth of about 5.3 miles, according to the United States Geological Survey. Some people reported feeling...
DEDHAM, ME
truecountry935.com

Bangor Domestic Situation Leads to 2 Dead

Two people were found dead in a home on G Street in Birch Hill Estates in Bangor this morning, Jan. 12. Police were responding to a domestic situation. Shots were fired during the incident. The deceased are one man and one woman.
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

A Maine Man & Woman Found Dead After Apparent Domestic Violence Altercation

Police are investigating after a man and a woman have been found dead following what investigators believe to be a domestic violence altercation. According to WGME 13, the events and discovery all began on Thursday morning in Bangor. Police say that they had responded to reports of 'shots fired' in the area of G Street in Bangor's Birch Hill Estates.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor Kenny U-Pull announces permanent closure

BANGOR — A Bangor used auto parts business has permanently closed. Kenny U-Pull in Bangor announced their closure in a Facebook post on January 11. Customers say that the auto parts store had become a staple for motorists from around the state. For Levant resident Clarence Colbath, the news...
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Police investigate G Street home after two were found deceased

BANGOR — Bangor Police and Fire Department were called to 16 g-street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning after a 911 call was made regarding a domestic violence incident. “I can confirm that we have two deceased people inside one of the residents, an adult female and an adult male,” said Sergeant Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Accused Lincolnville killer will remain in custody pending Harnish bail proceeding

BELFAST — The man accused of murdering his former friend in Lincolnville Jan. 5, will learn if he is eligible for bail at a proceeding scheduled for Feb. 6. Matthew W. Pendleton, 47, was arraigned in Waldo County Superior Court Jan. 10, charged with intentional or knowing or depraved indifference murder following the death of Kevin Curit, 47, who reportedly lived with Pendleton at the time of his murder.
LINCOLNVILLE, ME

