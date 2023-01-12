Read full article on original website
Kansas governor signs executive order aimed at improving early childhood care
(The Center Square) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly signed an executive order that she hopes will improve early childhood care and education. The Democrat signed Executive Order 23-01, to establish the Early Childhood Transition Task Force on Tuesday. This task force will review the state's early childhood programs and work on, "developing a roadmap for the creation of a new state, cabinet-level agency focused solely on supporting the success of our youngest Kansans," according to a press release from Kelly's office.
Kansas has millions of dollars to spend on youth crisis centers. But no one’s using it
TOPEKA — Kansas has set aside $6 million for juvenile crisis centers — places that would spare kids from getting locked up by helping them through mental health crises — but has yet to spend a dime. The money’s intended for counties and cities that would run...
Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships
Kansas' four-year higher education institutions seek state investment in scholarships, while two-year colleges request funding to expand academic programs. The post Kansas’ four-year universities, colleges request greater state support of need-based scholarships appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Kansas bill banning gender-affirming medical treatments until age 21 draws fire from doctors
WICHITA, Kansas — Legislation introduced in the Kansas Senate this week would make it a crime for doctors to provide gender-affirming health care to transgender teens and adults under the age of 21. That’s drawn almost immediate criticism from some health care providers and transgender rights advocates arguing the...
New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21
TOPEKA — Transgender youths will once again be at the forefront of debate in the Kansas Legislature, with lawmakers pushing a bill that would criminalize gender reassignment surgery and hormone therapy, allowing few exceptions. Conservative Republicans both nationally and locally have used laws targeting transgender youths as a rallying cry, with Kansas Attorney General Derek […] The post New bill would ban gender-affirming medication and surgery for Kansans under the age of 21 appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
'I was scared': Kansas sees startling human trafficking numbers
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas kids are being trafficked, often by their parents or other close relatives and part of the problem is our state’s great highways. That’s just some of what a human trafficking expert told state lawmakers. "I was scared. I mean, as soon as he...
Missing in Kansas: David Alexander Hazelrigg
Family is worried about the well-being of a man whom they haven't heard from in months. The siblings of David Alexander Hazelrigg are asking for your help to find him. Hazelrigg, 34, was last seen on Oct. 18, 2022, in Wichita. He is currently on parole, but is considered an absconder – meaning nobody knows where he is today. The last thing family knew, Hazelrigg was kicked out of a halfway house; he tried to call them and now cannot be found. Family is worried because he typically stays in contact with them.
Delta-8 gummies with 0.3% THC can be sold in Kansas
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Just this week a two-year-old boy ended up in the hospital after eating Delta-8 gummies. Police say the gummies are legal in Kansas. But there seems to be some confusion about what is and isn't legal. KAKE News spoke with both police and a dispensary about...
Veteran Wichita firefighter captain laid to rest
Family and friends say Bree Wallace will be in the hospital for at least four weeks after suffering a brain aneurysm and stroke on Wednesday. Extreme drought: Kansas farmers seeing long-term effects of lack of rain. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST. Large portions of Kansas are seeing...
New legislation eases vaccine exemption requirements in Kansas daycares; advocates respond
Provisions in proposed legislation would adopt a “no questions asked” policy regarding vaccine exemptions for children attending daycare facilities.
Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas
What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Kansas?
Kansas relies on certain water systems to support the massive agricultural industry within the state, and reservoirs and man-made lakes are an important part of that system. In fact, the largest man-made lake in Kansas supplies water to nearly a million people, showing just how important it is! Today, we are going to be learning about the largest man-made lake in Kansas, including its size, depth, history, and the native wildlife of the region. Let’s get started and discover: What’s the largest man-made lake in Kansas?
Oklahoma executes man who killed couple in 2003
McALESTER, Okla. — Oklahoma executed a man Thursday who was convicted of killing an elderly couple and committing other crimes 20 years ago before authorities caught up to him in Texas after a manhunt. Scott James Eizember, 62, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester...
Fight over Kan. budget surplus: GOP leaders propose flat income tax
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature are headed toward big fights over spending on special education programs, pay raises for government workers and how much the cash-flush state should sock away for worse economic times. Kelly released budget proposals Thursday that include...
Cancer Moonshot Program Coming to Wichita
The University of Kansas School of Medicine-Wichita, Masonic Cancer Alliance, the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and the Kansas Cancer Partnership are sponsoring a listening roundtable through the Cancer Moonshot program. It will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 19th at KU School of Medicine-Wichita.
Kansas governor’s budget ends food sales tax, expands Medicaid and offers 5% raise to workers
Gov. Laura Kelly's budget ends the state food sales tax in April, offers 5% raise to qualified state workers, expands Medicaid and invests in education. The post Kansas governor’s budget ends food sales tax, expands Medicaid and offers 5% raise to workers appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
New community mailboxes excite south Wichita neighborhood
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - After what residents said was months of waiting and asking, the United States Postal Service has installed two community mailboxes in a south Wichita neighborhood. There are two boxes on each side of Glenn Street near 29th Street. “It was awesome,” Alek Sigman said. “There's two...
Wichita residents complain of trash by river, City responds
KSN investigates: Trash is piling up along the river in downtown Wichita. Viewers claim it comes from people setting up camps along the river. What does the City have to say?
Kansas farmers raising concerns over possible feral hogs sightings
Scheels holds career expo, opportunities available ahead of summer opening in Wichita. Scheels is in need of hundreds of workers ahead of its opening in Wichita this summer. Capt. Larry Feuerborn diedunexpectedly on Wednesday after responding to a call while in the line of duty. Community rallies behind Southwestern College...
Did Wichita get less angry by two restaurants?
The big question I’ve been receiving is, “What has happened to Angry Elephant?”. Truth is, I don’t know. What I do know is their website has been shut down and their Facebook pages are no longer available. The Angry Elephant’s west side location at 756 N...
