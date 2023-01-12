ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

New stormwater plan for Greenfield depends on pipes, not green infrastructure

By Ann Belser
PublicSource
PublicSource
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tZqr_0kC8Gmgi00
Water erupts from a man hole during a storm surge in Four Mile Run in September 2017. (Photo courtesy of Thomas D'Andrea)

This story was originally published by NEXTpittsburgh, a news partner of PublicSource. NEXTPittsburgh features the people, projects and places advancing the region and the innovative and cool things happening here. Sign up for their to get free newsletter.

The plan to reduce flooding in The Run area of Greenfield has gotten a lot less green.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority‘s new plan foregoes green infrastructure in favor of installing stormwater lines. The issue is critical because residents have experienced flooded basements for years as development uphill has caused more water to run into the combined sewer system.

The Run, which is located at the end of Four Mile Run, is essentially the bottom of the bowl formed by Greenfield, Oakland and Squirrel Hill. Water also runs off from the Parkway East, which was built over the neighborhood.

In heavy rain, the water pressure in the sewers is so high that manhole covers blow off the sewers. Geysers of sewage then flood basements.

Existing trunk lines that convey sewage from Oakland and Squirrel Hill cross through the neighborhood. One is 12 feet in diameter, another has a diameter of seven feet, but neither is big enough to handle what is coming downstream.

The new plan is to install storm sewers along Acorn, Alexis, Boundary and Saline streets, Four Mile Run Road and the railroad right of way. Those storm sewers would catch the water that is coming from the stream called Four Mile Run and off the streets of the neighborhood. The new storm sewer lines would range in size from three feet in diameter where they start to five feet as they run to the Monongahela River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aUDhO_0kC8Gmgi00
The latest plan to alleviate flooding in The Run calls for installing large stormwater pipes that would divert water directly into the Monongahela River. Courtesy of the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.

It is a far different plan than the one the authority presented to the neighbors in 2017. That’s when it proposed dredging Panther Hollow Lake and installing a system that would lower the lake level before a storm so that the lake could act as a reservoir for stormwater. The lake would drain into a pipe under the railroad tracks and out to the river.

That original proposal also called for opening up Four Mile Run, a process called “restreaming,” so that it could run through the park and then through a culvert to the Monongahela River.

The work was also going to include cutting back the vegetation that is overgrowing Junction Hollow and installing water retention boxes under the soccer field to hold stormwater.

That original plan also included the Mon-Oakland Connector, a road for electric bikes and scooters and a private shuttle connecting Carnegie Mellon University and Hazelwood Green. (After neighborhood protests, the route was expanded to include Second Avenue in Hazelwood).

The plan, including the road, had been submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection [DEP], but was resubmitted after Mayor Ed Gainey, in response to years of community protests, canceled the shuttle road.

Now, the restreaming of Four Mile Run and the dredging of Panther Hollow Lake, with the spillway running under the railroad tracks to the stream, also are out of the plan.

“DEP’s review proved really difficult and it is not their fault,” says Tony Igwe, stormwater manager for the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority.

Between the DEP review, and the difficulty obtaining permission to work within the railroad right of way, Igwe says the decision was made to cut those aspects out of the plan and instead just install stormwater pipes to catch the runoff and pipe it to the river.

The original plan would have had construction starting in 2022. Now, Igwe says the review could take another year, with construction starting after that.

Laura Vincent, who owns two properties in The Run, says she has waterproofed her basements, sealing off doors from outside, lining the walls with rubber, sealing up the window and installing backflow valves so the sewers cannot back up.

“I’ve been waiting for solutions, but honestly, not very much has happened. I have been waiting and I trusted people,” Vincent said. “Help. When is this going to happen?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XcMvl_0kC8Gmgi00
Four Mile Run project budget data from the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority’s Four Mile Run design and project update.

Another reason that the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority cut out the green infrastructure solutions is that the pipe for the water to the river, as it was designed, would have meant moving a 50-inch water main at a time when the authority is in the middle of a $470 million water reliability plan.

Igwe said green infrastructure is not cost-effective when the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority is planning to build huge holding tanks under the rivers to capture stormwater.

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority’s $42.65 million budget for the project has not been revised, despite removing the $9 million portion to move the waterline and the $4.5 million to dredge the lake and open the stream.

Pittsburgh City Councilperson Barb Warwick, whose first political activism was challenging the Mon-Oakland Connector, said, “We need the solution in the ground, that is what this is. That is what can be done sooner than later. Now, this is the get’er-done solution so that we don’t have sewage blowing off manhole covers. Get this fixed. Get past the awful flooding we have here.”

Ann Belser is the owner of Print, a newspaper covering Pittsburgh’s East End communities.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtae.com

Ford City house erupts in flames

FORD CITY, Pa. — Armstrong County dispatch confirms that a house fire has broken out in Ford City Saturday afternoon. Fire crews were alerted to the fire impacting the 800 block of Sixth Avenue around 4 p.m. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 is on the way to the scene to...
FORD CITY, PA
Tribune-Review

Pittsburgh experts not surprised by recent spike in Allegheny County covid numbers

A recent crest in covid case numbers in Allegheny County was entirely predictable, according to Western Pennsylvania medical experts monitoring the data. Tracking by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classified Allegheny County to be in the “medium” level of covid-19 transmission last week, though officials have confirmed the county was at a “low” community level as of Friday. A “medium” level means a moderate impact on health care facilities and medium counts of severe covid-19 cases, while a “low” community level indicates a relatively small or limited impact on health care facilities and low numbers of severe illness cases.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WTRF- 7News

Casino floods in Pennsylvania

A viral video that was shared on social media shows a local casino was flooding on Friday. A video shared by Samantha Carol on Facebook shows water coming from the ceiling at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh. Carol said she left the casino but the casino had large sections roped off and were bringing out carpet […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
TAPinto.net

Warrington Officers Travel to Pittsburgh for Funeral of Fallen Chief of Police

DOYLESTOWN, PA—Warrington Township police officers this week traveled to Pittsburgh for the funeral of a police chief killed in the line of duty earlier this month. Brackenridge, Pa., Police Chief Justin McIntire was shot and killed while on duty on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. He was pursuing a suspect wanted for a probation involving weapons violations. The suspect had fled the Pennsylvania State Police the night before during a traffic stop. Police chased the suspect on foot for more than two hours. Chief McIntire was shot when the suspect opened fire on multiple officers. The suspect then carjacked a vehicle and fled into...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Destination unknown? Pittsburgh’s autonomous vehicle industry seeks a new course after a disastrous season.

“We're definitely in a colder period now,” said John Dolan, a systems engineer and professor at the CMU Argo AI Center for Autonomous Vehicle Research. “A bit of an autonomous driving winter perhaps, as we've seen with some of these recent closures. I just don't know how it's going to go in the future.” The post Destination unknown? Pittsburgh’s autonomous vehicle industry seeks a new course after a disastrous season. appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

PublicSource

Pittsburgh, PA
1K+
Followers
990
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

PublicSource is the only nonprofit digital-first news organization that lives up to its mission of delivering public-service reporting and analysis in the Pittsburgh region. We are local. We believe in journalism as a public service. We tell stories for a better Pittsburgh.

 https://www.publicsource.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy