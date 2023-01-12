Customs agents busy in Louisville, watching for counterfeit products being shipped

Officers in U.S. Customs and Border Protection are staying busy in Louisville looking for counterfeit jewelry shipments. Public Affairs Officer Steve Bansbach said it’s a continual problem. Earlier this month Customs and Border Protection seized a shipment containing nearly five thousand pairs of earrings with Chanel’s protected trademarks. Bansbach said the earrings came from China and were headed for Maryland.“And they fall victim to basically paying money for pieces of jewelry that are not healthy. They could contain toxic chemicals or they break very quickly. They are easily noticed as knockoffs.”The more than 49 hundred pairs of earrings would have been worth $1.3 million dollars, had they been genuine. Bansbach noted most of the fake items are bought by individuals, but some are ordered by boutique businesses.Bansbach added shoppers need to do some research before buying online.“Make sure that you are buying from a reputable source. When you go online, read some reviews. If there’s a phone number, make sure it’s a stateside phone number. Call the number and see about the return policy. Make sure that you’re doing your homework before you purchase it, something online at a whim.”In addition to jewelry, officers also often seize pharmaceuticals, agricultural products, and narcotics.