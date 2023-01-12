ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wcluradio.com

Authorities working fatal crash in Barren County

GLASGOW — Authorities are working a fatal crash along Highway 90 near Harry King Road. Daniel Priddy, Kentucky State Police Post 3 public information officer, confirmed to WCLU News on Friday afternoon that the crash involved a fatality. No further information was provided. Harry King Road is located near...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County

GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Several Russell Countians indicted in Adair County

Adair County Grand Jury indictments were released Thursday for both January and December of 2022. The indictments included four individuals from Russell Springs. Barry Joe Kerr on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (two grams or more of methamphetamine), six counts of being a persistent felony offender (first degree), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, second offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security (first offense), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance card.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
jpinews.com

Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years

The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Pulaski County tornado, widespread large hail reported overnight

Severe storms pounded western Kentucky overnight with large hail, along with at least one report of a brief tornado touchdown in southern Illinois. The National Weather Service in Paducah received a report at 2 a.m. that a tornado touched down near Interstate 57 at Mounds in Pulaski County. No reports of damage have been received so far.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Police pursuit through Hart, Barren counties ends in arrest

HART COUNTY, Ky. – Hart County deputies started this week with a multi-county high speed chase. James Slover, 27, was arrested Monday after failing to stop when an officer tried to pull him over for speeding. Police say Slover led them through Hart County and Barren County before driving...
HART COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff’s office looking for stolen ATV

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen ATV. Deputies are looking for a 2002 Suzuki Ozark ATV. They said it was stolen from Goins Road in the Rockholds community. According to police, the theft happened late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a police chase in Laurel County and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case. On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off. Police said the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Pulaski County man

January 12, 2023 – Sheriff Bobby Jones reports on Tuesday January 10, 2023, a Pulaski County man was arrested following a traffic stop. The incident began when Detective Tan Hudson, with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, observed a suspicious vehicle on South Main Street. Detective Hudson conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle, due to the information from the registration advised to verify proof of insurance. While conducting normal traffic stop procedures, Detective Trent Massey arrived on scene. Detective Massey deployed his K9, Leo, to conduct a walk around the vehicle.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Vehicle search leads to two arrests in Pulaski County

January 12, 2023 – Sheriff Bobby Jones reports on Tuesday January 10, 2023, two Pulaski County men were arrested following a traffic stop. The incident began when Detective Tan Hudson, with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division, observed a vehicle on Murphy Avenue traveling 45 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Detective Hudson conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at the Dollar General Store on Murphy Avenue. Detective Hudson identified the driver and two passengers. While conducting normal traffic stop procedures, Detective Hudson was notified the passengers, Michael Hogston, age 33, of Waynesburg and Tyler Daulton, age 33, of Nancy had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Mercer County family counting their blessings after storm damage

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) – Mercer County was one the areas hardest hit by Thursday’s storms with a confirmed tornado touching down west of Harrodsburg and straight-line winds in other places. A family of four home was ripped apart by the strong winds. “It might be some damage...
MERCER COUNTY, KY

