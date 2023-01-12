Read full article on original website
Related
wcluradio.com
Authorities working fatal crash in Barren County
GLASGOW — Authorities are working a fatal crash along Highway 90 near Harry King Road. Daniel Priddy, Kentucky State Police Post 3 public information officer, confirmed to WCLU News on Friday afternoon that the crash involved a fatality. No further information was provided. Harry King Road is located near...
wnky.com
KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
lakercountry.com
Several Russell Countians indicted in Adair County
Adair County Grand Jury indictments were released Thursday for both January and December of 2022. The indictments included four individuals from Russell Springs. Barry Joe Kerr on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (two grams or more of methamphetamine), six counts of being a persistent felony offender (first degree), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, second offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security (first offense), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance card.
spectrumnews1.com
Kentucky's first transgender elected official wins 90% of write-in votes to secure term in Berea
BEREA, Ky. — A central Kentucky woman is making history as the state's first transgender elected official. Rebecca Blankenship was elected to the Berea Independent School District Board in Nov. 2022. Blankenship is Kentucky’s first transgender elected official. She currently serves as the Executive Director of Ban Conversion...
Laurel County woman wanted on murder indictment now in custody
In November 2022, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office began searching for 39-year-old Danielle Kelly. Kelly was wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault. Kelly has been found and is now in custody.
jpinews.com
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years
The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
westkentuckystar.com
Pulaski County tornado, widespread large hail reported overnight
Severe storms pounded western Kentucky overnight with large hail, along with at least one report of a brief tornado touchdown in southern Illinois. The National Weather Service in Paducah received a report at 2 a.m. that a tornado touched down near Interstate 57 at Mounds in Pulaski County. No reports of damage have been received so far.
wymt.com
Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase. State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night. According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at...
wymt.com
Crews cut two cars open to pull victims out during serious crash in Laurel County
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Emergency crews had a busy night in Laurel County on Thursday. In a Facebook post, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad say crews responded to a serious crash involving five different cars around 6:30. It happened on I-75 near the 40-mile marker. We are told...
wnky.com
Police pursuit through Hart, Barren counties ends in arrest
HART COUNTY, Ky. – Hart County deputies started this week with a multi-county high speed chase. James Slover, 27, was arrested Monday after failing to stop when an officer tried to pull him over for speeding. Police say Slover led them through Hart County and Barren County before driving...
wymt.com
Sheriff’s office looking for stolen ATV
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a stolen ATV. Deputies are looking for a 2002 Suzuki Ozark ATV. They said it was stolen from Goins Road in the Rockholds community. According to police, the theft happened late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
wymt.com
Two convicted felons arrested on new charges following recent traffic stop
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent traffic stop landed two convicted felons in jail on new charges. On Saturday, Williamsburg Police stopped a car on Elm Street for traffic violations. During a search of the car, officers found a gun, what they suspected to be heroin and other drug...
wymt.com
Two in custody following police chase, one still on the run
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges following a police chase in Laurel County and deputies are still searching for another suspect in the case. On Sunday morning, deputies attempted to stop a car on Sinking Creek Road when it took off. Police said the chase went on for several miles before the car got stuck on a forest service road just off White Oak Road.
somerset106.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Pulaski County man
January 12, 2023 – Sheriff Bobby Jones reports on Tuesday January 10, 2023, a Pulaski County man was arrested following a traffic stop. The incident began when Detective Tan Hudson, with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, observed a suspicious vehicle on South Main Street. Detective Hudson conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle, due to the information from the registration advised to verify proof of insurance. While conducting normal traffic stop procedures, Detective Trent Massey arrived on scene. Detective Massey deployed his K9, Leo, to conduct a walk around the vehicle.
Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shoots themself
A staff member was injured in 'incident' Tuesday night at Stanford Elementary School, the Stanford Police Department Confirmed.
wymt.com
Six fire departments battled blaze in Laurel Co. Amish community
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews responded to a fire along Callahan Road in Laurel County on Tuesday. Firefighters said heavy fire and smoke was showing when they arrived. Six fire departments helped put out the flames. Crews did not specify what type of building it was, but they said...
wymt.com
‘Do not stop for this vehicle’: Officials issue warning to Laurel County drivers
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to drivers on Sunday. Officials said someone installed blue flashing lights on their car, and the person is reportedly stopping other cars in southern Laurel County. The person is not a police officer, and...
somerset106.com
Vehicle search leads to two arrests in Pulaski County
January 12, 2023 – Sheriff Bobby Jones reports on Tuesday January 10, 2023, two Pulaski County men were arrested following a traffic stop. The incident began when Detective Tan Hudson, with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division, observed a vehicle on Murphy Avenue traveling 45 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Detective Hudson conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at the Dollar General Store on Murphy Avenue. Detective Hudson identified the driver and two passengers. While conducting normal traffic stop procedures, Detective Hudson was notified the passengers, Michael Hogston, age 33, of Waynesburg and Tyler Daulton, age 33, of Nancy had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
Wave 3
TEAM COVERAGE: NWS confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down in central Kentucky Thursday morning. According to the NWS, an EF-1 tornado with 100 mph winds touched down in the West Harrodsburg area of Mercer County. Another EF-1 tornado, with max winds of at least 90 mph, has also been confirmed in Boyle County.
fox56news.com
Mercer County family counting their blessings after storm damage
HARRODSBURG, Ky. (FOX 56) – Mercer County was one the areas hardest hit by Thursday’s storms with a confirmed tornado touching down west of Harrodsburg and straight-line winds in other places. A family of four home was ripped apart by the strong winds. “It might be some damage...
Comments / 0