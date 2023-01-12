Whitecaps announce remodel project for LMCU Ballpark

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps announced a multi-year modernization project for LMCU Ballpark.

In a Thursday news conference, Whitecaps announced the ballpark, which opened in 1994, will undergo a two-phase construction project starting in the spring of 2023.

“Together we have built one of the most dynamic and successful minor league sports franchises in the country. I do this every day and sometimes you lose sight of truly how special the Whitecaps are when you compare us to all the other teams out there. Because of that, this project is more than just baseball. It’s about ensuring our franchise is ready to meet the needs of this community for decades to come,” West Michigan Whitecaps CEO Joe Chamberlin said.

Phase 1 of the project will focus on player-facing improvements to meet Major League Baseball’s facility standard requirements. It includes home and visitor clubhouse improvements, and the playing surface will be replaced, according to Whitecaps’ website .

The third-base side visitors’ clubhouse will be rebuilt entirely and become the home clubhouse. Both clubhouses will include larger weight room and training facilities. In addition, the home clubhouse will feature a state-of-the-art batting tunnel.

Phase 1 will also include a new suit-level club space that will host 200 guests and expanded and upgraded group terraces on the first-base and third-base lawn areas.

During this construction phase, the third-base barbeque area will be closed for the upcoming season.

Phase 1 is expected to be completed before the Whitecaps’ 2024 season, according to the team.

Phase 2 construction projects will start in 2025 and beyond. These future projects will include a new stadium entrance, beautification of the ballpark grounds, new retail space and ticket office, a 360-degree concourse, and a 400-seat center field hospitality club and special events center, according to the Whitecaps.

According to the Whitecaps, the ballpark is one of the few Minor League stadiums that is privately financed, which means the modernization project will “rely on significant private investment along with targeted public support.”

More details about the Whitecaps modernization project can be found online .

The home opener game for the 2023 season will be on Thursday, April 6 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps. Currently, group tickets and multi-game plans are available online . Individual tickets will be available for purchase in the spring.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.