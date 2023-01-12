Bell & Ross x Alain Silberstein Black Ceramic Trilogy is a jolt of visual energy for classic watch collectors

As the terror of the pandemic slowly fades away, and our lives return to a semblance of normalcy, a question that rightfully lingers on our minds is, ‘what will our homes look like in 2023’? 2023 is the year we can finally pay attention to our homes, the way they look, and our interior choices after what feels like a two-year hiatus. I mean, after all, our homes are our safe haven and our holy abode. We spend the majority of our time there, and they are an expression of our personal style, taste, and preferences. If you’re looking for some interior design inspo for your precious homes, then you’ve reached the right place. We’ve put together some of the interior design trends that we know will be making major waves in 2023! Hop on the bandwagon, and incorporate a few of these innovative ideas to create not only the home of our dreams but a home that will be contemporary, up-to-date, and super relevant in 2023. After all, relevance is the name of the game these days!

7 HOURS AGO