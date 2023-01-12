Bell & Ross x Alain Silberstein Black Ceramic Trilogy is a jolt of visual energy for classic watch collectors

Read full article on original website
These retro-inspired modern speakers are perfect for the vinyl-loving audiophile
Founded by Etsy co-founder Robert Kalin and NASA engineer William Cowan, audio brand ‘A for Ara’ hopes to be the very antithesis of the modern-day hi-tech smart speaker. While smart speakers are designed ultimately for music, they take the joy and the ritualistic nature out of music listening and appreciation, which is where A for Ara comes in. The audio company hopes to takes us back to simpler times with their retro-modern speakers that use an eclectic blend of design styles as well as old and modern fabrication techniques. The word ‘Ara’ stands for Altar in Latin, giving the speaker the reverence it deserves. For now, A for Ara has two speakers under its product umbrella – the FS-1 and FS-2. Both speakers have a larger-than-life appeal to them, and have a nature-inspired whimsical design. The speakers can broadly be split into their two visual parts, the base unit, which houses the audio drivers and the acoustic cabinet, and the upper phonograph-inspired horn which serves both visual and functional purposes. Visually, it resembles a large morning glory flower, while acoustically it helps amplify sounds and channel them in a particular direction.
The retro AIRO LED watch is inspired by sentient artificial intelligence for a robotic future
There is no dearth of creative and inspiring watches, but it’s a merciless world out there; one eye-catching concept can walk past the others and make every head turn on the way. One such notable timepiece, in its retro-modern avatar, is the AIRO LED watch from the house of Tokyoflash Japan.
This sculptural multifunctional stool is made from wood but looks like it’s carved from stone
Honestly, I’m team stools over chairs, and I think it’s high time you guys shift to the other side as well! Although stools are overlooked way more than they deserve to be, they’re actually super functional and ergonomic furniture designs. They’re compact, and a great space-saving furniture option for our modern homes. They are also super portable! But I will admit, the stools available on the market aren’t the prettiest brunch. But this is where the Fels stool by OUT greatly differs!
Top 10 interior design trends of 2023
As the terror of the pandemic slowly fades away, and our lives return to a semblance of normalcy, a question that rightfully lingers on our minds is, ‘what will our homes look like in 2023’? 2023 is the year we can finally pay attention to our homes, the way they look, and our interior choices after what feels like a two-year hiatus. I mean, after all, our homes are our safe haven and our holy abode. We spend the majority of our time there, and they are an expression of our personal style, taste, and preferences. If you’re looking for some interior design inspo for your precious homes, then you’ve reached the right place. We’ve put together some of the interior design trends that we know will be making major waves in 2023! Hop on the bandwagon, and incorporate a few of these innovative ideas to create not only the home of our dreams but a home that will be contemporary, up-to-date, and super relevant in 2023. After all, relevance is the name of the game these days!
The Wood Slatted House is a sturdy concrete home in Tel Aviv with foldable wooden shutters
The Israeli studio Pitsou Kedem Architects partnered up with architect Tamar Berger to create the Wood Slatted House on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israel. The 500 square meter home is marked by slatted wooden shutters that fold, and board-marked concrete giving the home a rustic yet rather minimal appearance and feel to it. The home is located in a suburban area and was in fact designed for the twin brother of the studio’s founder – Pitsou Kedem.
This furniture installation is inspired by industrial architecture
Bernd and Hilla Becher were German photographers (who first met as art students during the 50s) who were famed for their photographic documentation of the then-fading industrial architecture in Western Europe and North America. This phase of architecture was pretty important as industrial buildings at that time were slowly disappearing but were still a pretty interesting kind of architecture that was more functional than aesthetic. These “anonymous structures” were immortalized in the couple’s photographs.
The OWO Haptic T-shirt immerses you further in the Metaverse so you can ‘feel’ games
From bullet impacts to exit wounds, from a spider crawling on your shoulder to wind brushing against your skin, the OWO haptic shirt uses a series of ‘microsensations’ that combine together to make you feel different aspects of the game. Electrodes and sensors strategically placed all along the shirt and even in the arms help you get a truly immersive feeling while you game, and an app lets you calibrate the sensations to match exactly how intense or mild you want your haptic feedback.
