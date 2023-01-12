Restaurants continue to pop up in this southwest IL city. Here’s some that opened in 2022

Rebounding from the pandemic’s economic woes, O’Fallon became home to an assortment of dining options, some first-time and second metro-east location.

Among new places last year, the city welcomed the first Hi-Pointe Drive-In and Dogwood Social in the metro-east, the second metro-east locations of Edley’s Bar-B-Que and Hawaiian Brothers Island Grill, a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru that’s part a new expansion into southwestern Illinois, a new Yummy Rice Bowls at Aberdeen Village near the McKendree Rec Plex that’s part of the Thip’s family, Blossom Play Café, Juice Heal Thrive, and O Town Food Hall & Tap House in the remodeled Hop House location.

O’Town Food Hall & Tap

The O’Town Food Hall & Tap House opened in November with nine food concepts, 50 taps and three robot servers to combine Southern comfort food and more with efficient modern technology. It is in the old Hop House space at 1214 Central Park Drive, and that co-owner and chef, Steve Edwards, is the new owner.

They have added brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes Quiche of the Day, Slinger, Shrimp & Grits, Mimosa, Bloody Mary, and more, and their full menu is also available.

O’Town and the O’Fallon Historical Society teamed up to create a visual, historical timeline of O’Fallon’s growth and events from 1802 to present day. People can see this memorable learning experience on their way to and from the restrooms.

Jessica Short and Brian Keller with the O’Fallon Historical Society assisted in bringing the vision to light.

For more information, call 618-206-8268 or email foodhallandtaphouse@yahoo.com.

Edley’s Bar-B-Que

Nashville-based Edley’s Bar-B-Que opened at 531 W. Highway 50 as part of the W. Highway 50/Cambridge Boulevard District in September, the second one in Illinois (Glen Carbon opened in July, the first location outside of Tennessee).

The meats are smoked using Southern white oak and the sides are made from scratch daily.

Menu items include a variety of brisket entrees, as well as ribs, pork, chicken and turkey dishes, a variety of sides, salads, appetizers, and desserts.

“Edley’s southern soul is all about GRIT (gutsy, responsible, impassioned and thoughtful). The quality of the food is superb, the ingredients are fresh, and we try to buy as much of our ingredients from local vendors,” said owner Pat Tyrell.

For more information, visit http://edleysbbq.com/ or call 618-206-8489

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

First opened in 2016, the Hi-Pointe Drive-In has several locations in downtown St. Louis, near Forest Park, Ballwin and Kirkwood, and now 630 West Highway 5, its first Illinois location.

During the past six years, Hi-Pointe has landed on “best” lists for its creative all-natural, all-Angus beef patty burgers, sandwiches, shakes and hand-cut fries. Their wacky over-the-top specials also set them apart.

O’Fallon has the same menu as the other locations, including the all-natural, all-Angus patty Smash Burger made from chuck, brisket, and rib.

New is the first drive-up window that will be used for pick-ups. Because every dish is served fresh and made to order, guests can call, order online or use the Hi-Pointe app on their phones to place an order. The Hi-Pointe ordering system provides real-time text updates, said franchise owner Jackie Roach.

For more information, visit http://hipointedrivein.com/menu/ or call (618) 680-1414.

Scooter’s Coffee

Franchise owners Kevin and Kim Schwartz operate the new O’Fallon one on U.S. 50 next to the IHOP as well as one in Waterloo.

The drive-thru coffee shop offers a variety of coffee beverages — regular brewed coffee and espresso drinks and blended espresso drinks, along with teas, hot chocolate and smoothies.

Food offerings include breakfast burritos and sandwiches, muffins, oatmeal and some sweet treats. Scooter’s Coffee was founded in Nebraska and there are more than 300 locations in 20 states across the U.S. For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com .

Juice Heal Thrive

Cold-pressed juices that are organic, sustainable and unpasteurized cold-pressed juices are available at 622 E. State St. downtown. They have a smoothie and juice bar, and have some grab and go foods.

They offer curbside pick-up, a pick up window and local delivery options. Their juices are available at several locations including The Happy Bakery in O’Fallon, Broadway Salon & Wellness Spa in Trenton, Four Yoga and Fitness in Breese, Lotus Yoga in Maryville, Hope Wellness Center in Swansea, and Yellow Poppy Yoga in Swansea.

For more information, call 618-304-5445 or email juicehealthrive@gmail.com.

Dogwood Social House

The restaurant, arcade, bowling, karaoke, and fun center for families opened in October in the renovated former Gold’s Gym at 1206 Central Park Drive.

Boasting the “largest TV wall in the state” and a self-service beer wall, the entertainment complex is the fourth operated by Andy Patel of Cape Girardeau. Besides one there, he has establishments in Ellisville and O’Fallon, Missouri, and now O’Fallon.

It features such indoor games as miniature golf, axe throwing, cornhole, video games, table games (air hockey, billiards, foosball, and shuffleboard), simulator games, arcade games, and a mini-bowling alley.

Menu includes burgers, tacos, pizza, shared plates, sandwiches, appetizers and desserts, and extensive drink options. Every Tuesday is family night.

For more information, call 618-589-3307 or visit dogwoodsocialhouse.com

Hawaiian Brothers Island Grill

Where once a dilapidated Dairy Queen stood for years at 1630 U.S. 50 (two minutes from Lincoln Crossing) is a colorful new place with an island vibe and familiar plate lunches.

Hawaiian Brothers Island Grill opened in November, joining locations in Florissant, Missouri, and one in a former Pizza Hut in Edwardsville.

There are currently 17 in Texas, six in Missouri (Kansas City area), six in Kansas, two in Chicago, one in New York and one in Oklahoma.

The menu is based on the plate lunches — a protein, rice, and scoop of macaroni salad — that began being offered in the 1950s for the laborers who worked the pineapple and sugar plantations.

Hawaiian Brothers offers seasoned vegetables in place of a starch, and the proteins include Huli Huli Chicken (marinated in teriyaki sauce), Luau Pig (slow-roasted Kalua pork), and Molokai (sweet and spicy), among others. There is a Spam Musubi. Their housemade pineapple barbecue sauce and teriyaki sauce are among the condiments. Fresh pineapple is a side, so are vegetables. Dole Soft-Serve Whip is a dessert in multi-colors and is fat-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and low-calorie.

“It’s the beloved comfort food you eat with your ohana (family) —an island staple,” their website states. “It’s a feeling, a way of life, the sights, sounds, scents and tastes of food like nowhere else in the world.”

Open seven days a week; call 618-852-1103 for more information.

Blossom Play Café

Located at 2 Eagle Center, Suite 2, in O’Fallon, the Blossom Play Café is geared for children and to foster community among young families. It has an indoor play area, birthday parties can be booked, and there are different activities throughout the month.

On New Year’s Eve, they had a celebration at noon that included a balloon drop. For more information, visit www.blossomplaycafe.com , call 618-206-8343 or email hello@blossomplaycafe.com.