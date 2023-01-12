ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
O'fallon, MO

Restaurants continue to pop up in this southwest IL city. Here’s some that opened in 2022

By Lynn Venhaus
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEuHr_0kC8E3Jo00

Rebounding from the pandemic’s economic woes, O’Fallon became home to an assortment of dining options, some first-time and second metro-east location.

Among new places last year, the city welcomed the first Hi-Pointe Drive-In and Dogwood Social in the metro-east, the second metro-east locations of Edley’s Bar-B-Que and Hawaiian Brothers Island Grill, a Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru that’s part a new expansion into southwestern Illinois, a new Yummy Rice Bowls at Aberdeen Village near the McKendree Rec Plex that’s part of the Thip’s family, Blossom Play Café, Juice Heal Thrive, and O Town Food Hall & Tap House in the remodeled Hop House location.

O’Town Food Hall & Tap

The O’Town Food Hall & Tap House opened in November with nine food concepts, 50 taps and three robot servers to combine Southern comfort food and more with efficient modern technology. It is in the old Hop House space at 1214 Central Park Drive, and that co-owner and chef, Steve Edwards, is the new owner.

They have added brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The menu includes Quiche of the Day, Slinger, Shrimp & Grits, Mimosa, Bloody Mary, and more, and their full menu is also available.

O’Town and the O’Fallon Historical Society teamed up to create a visual, historical timeline of O’Fallon’s growth and events from 1802 to present day. People can see this memorable learning experience on their way to and from the restrooms.

Jessica Short and Brian Keller with the O’Fallon Historical Society assisted in bringing the vision to light.

For more information, call 618-206-8268 or email foodhallandtaphouse@yahoo.com.

Edley’s Bar-B-Que

Nashville-based Edley’s Bar-B-Que opened at 531 W. Highway 50 as part of the W. Highway 50/Cambridge Boulevard District in September, the second one in Illinois (Glen Carbon opened in July, the first location outside of Tennessee).

The meats are smoked using Southern white oak and the sides are made from scratch daily.

Menu items include a variety of brisket entrees, as well as ribs, pork, chicken and turkey dishes, a variety of sides, salads, appetizers, and desserts.

“Edley’s southern soul is all about GRIT (gutsy, responsible, impassioned and thoughtful). The quality of the food is superb, the ingredients are fresh, and we try to buy as much of our ingredients from local vendors,” said owner Pat Tyrell.

For more information, visit http://edleysbbq.com/ or call 618-206-8489

Hi-Pointe Drive-In

First opened in 2016, the Hi-Pointe Drive-In has several locations in downtown St. Louis, near Forest Park, Ballwin and Kirkwood, and now 630 West Highway 5, its first Illinois location.

During the past six years, Hi-Pointe has landed on “best” lists for its creative all-natural, all-Angus beef patty burgers, sandwiches, shakes and hand-cut fries. Their wacky over-the-top specials also set them apart.

O’Fallon has the same menu as the other locations, including the all-natural, all-Angus patty Smash Burger made from chuck, brisket, and rib.

New is the first drive-up window that will be used for pick-ups. Because every dish is served fresh and made to order, guests can call, order online or use the Hi-Pointe app on their phones to place an order. The Hi-Pointe ordering system provides real-time text updates, said franchise owner Jackie Roach.

For more information, visit http://hipointedrivein.com/menu/ or call (618) 680-1414.

Scooter’s Coffee

Franchise owners Kevin and Kim Schwartz operate the new O’Fallon one on U.S. 50 next to the IHOP as well as one in Waterloo.

The drive-thru coffee shop offers a variety of coffee beverages — regular brewed coffee and espresso drinks and blended espresso drinks, along with teas, hot chocolate and smoothies.

Food offerings include breakfast burritos and sandwiches, muffins, oatmeal and some sweet treats. Scooter’s Coffee was founded in Nebraska and there are more than 300 locations in 20 states across the U.S. For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com .

Juice Heal Thrive

Cold-pressed juices that are organic, sustainable and unpasteurized cold-pressed juices are available at 622 E. State St. downtown. They have a smoothie and juice bar, and have some grab and go foods.

They offer curbside pick-up, a pick up window and local delivery options. Their juices are available at several locations including The Happy Bakery in O’Fallon, Broadway Salon & Wellness Spa in Trenton, Four Yoga and Fitness in Breese, Lotus Yoga in Maryville, Hope Wellness Center in Swansea, and Yellow Poppy Yoga in Swansea.

For more information, call 618-304-5445 or email juicehealthrive@gmail.com.

Dogwood Social House

The restaurant, arcade, bowling, karaoke, and fun center for families opened in October in the renovated former Gold’s Gym at 1206 Central Park Drive.

Boasting the “largest TV wall in the state” and a self-service beer wall, the entertainment complex is the fourth operated by Andy Patel of Cape Girardeau. Besides one there, he has establishments in Ellisville and O’Fallon, Missouri, and now O’Fallon.

It features such indoor games as miniature golf, axe throwing, cornhole, video games, table games (air hockey, billiards, foosball, and shuffleboard), simulator games, arcade games, and a mini-bowling alley.

Menu includes burgers, tacos, pizza, shared plates, sandwiches, appetizers and desserts, and extensive drink options. Every Tuesday is family night.

For more information, call 618-589-3307 or visit dogwoodsocialhouse.com

Hawaiian Brothers Island Grill

Where once a dilapidated Dairy Queen stood for years at 1630 U.S. 50 (two minutes from Lincoln Crossing) is a colorful new place with an island vibe and familiar plate lunches.

Hawaiian Brothers Island Grill opened in November, joining locations in Florissant, Missouri, and one in a former Pizza Hut in Edwardsville.

There are currently 17 in Texas, six in Missouri (Kansas City area), six in Kansas, two in Chicago, one in New York and one in Oklahoma.

The menu is based on the plate lunches — a protein, rice, and scoop of macaroni salad — that began being offered in the 1950s for the laborers who worked the pineapple and sugar plantations.

Hawaiian Brothers offers seasoned vegetables in place of a starch, and the proteins include Huli Huli Chicken (marinated in teriyaki sauce), Luau Pig (slow-roasted Kalua pork), and Molokai (sweet and spicy), among others. There is a Spam Musubi. Their housemade pineapple barbecue sauce and teriyaki sauce are among the condiments. Fresh pineapple is a side, so are vegetables. Dole Soft-Serve Whip is a dessert in multi-colors and is fat-free, dairy-free, gluten-free, and low-calorie.

“It’s the beloved comfort food you eat with your ohana (family) —an island staple,” their website states. “It’s a feeling, a way of life, the sights, sounds, scents and tastes of food like nowhere else in the world.”

Open seven days a week; call 618-852-1103 for more information.

Blossom Play Café

Located at 2 Eagle Center, Suite 2, in O’Fallon, the Blossom Play Café is geared for children and to foster community among young families. It has an indoor play area, birthday parties can be booked, and there are different activities throughout the month.

On New Year’s Eve, they had a celebration at noon that included a balloon drop. For more information, visit www.blossomplaycafe.com , call 618-206-8343 or email hello@blossomplaycafe.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
My 1053 WJLT

Illinois-Based Diner Chain Moves Restaurants (Including Indiana Locations) to a Cashless Drive-Thru

Portillo's Drive-Thru will only accept forms of cashless payment starting on January 16th. The restaurant stated that this will help ensure the safety of restaurant employees. A popular Illinois eatery is going cashless to preserve the safety of all its workers. This updated policy is to be in effect middle of January and will no longer allow patrons to use paper money as a form of payment when utilizing the drive-thru, however, indoor service will be unaffected by this.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. What do you think about these amazing pizza spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of them before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to share your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite pizza spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are in the area. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois so definitely live your suggestions below.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Could In-N-Out Burger Come To Missouri?

With the announcement earlier this week that In-N-Out Burger will be expanding East, could we see one coming to Missouri?. I have never had an In-N-Out Burger, so I can't tell you either way if I would like to have a restaurant closer or not. But many of my friends have said it's one of the best burgers they've ever had. The California-based company which has over 385 restaurants already made a BIG announcement about the future. Currently only based in California, Arizona, Oregon, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, and Texas the company announced that they are expanding east with a brand new location in Tennessee.
MISSOURI STATE
KICK AM 1530

Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
CHICAGO, IL
Kristen Walters

Major restaurant chain opens new location in Wisconsin

A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
MADISON, WI
97.9 KICK FM

Backyard Videos Show Rocket’s Blazing Reentry Over Missouri

A surprise visitor streaked across the Missouri skies this week. Backyard videos captured the moment a rocket reentered the atmosphere leaving a blazing trail behind it. Dan Bush who's a photographer who often shares great videos on the Missouri Skies YouTube channel shared this event from January 11, 2023 based on his video description. After first thinking it was a meteor that grazed our atmosphere, he now believes it was something else entirely:
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball ticket at the Motomart Convenience Store on […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
97.9 KICK FM

You Can Hike to a Cave Missouri Outlaw Jesse James Once Hid In

If you'd like one of the most unique day trips you can imagine, there is a cave that Missouri outlaw Jesse James once hid in and you can hike to it. Ever heard of Robbers Cave State Park? There's a reason it has that name. If you cruise across Missouri, it's located just a bit southwest across the border in Oklahoma. The iExplore website describes this place when it says "Pretend You’re an Outlaw with Jesse James at Robbers Cave State Park". That's because it's widely believed that Jesse James and his gang hid out in a cave that's along the hiking trail inside Robber's Cave State Park.
MISSOURI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
6K+
Followers
171
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy