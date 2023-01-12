Read full article on original website
Related
greencarjournal.com
Caution Signs Ahead for Electric Vehicles
Many assume we’re heading for an electric vehicle future that will unfold according to plan. History has some contrary lessons to share. If we view the automobile’s history of environmental improvement in modern times – say, from the 1990s to present day – there is an important perspective to be gained. It has never been just about electric vehicles. That’s simply where we’ve ended up at present due to an intriguing alignment of influences and agendas, from technology advances and environmental imperatives to gas prices and political will.
Futurity
Electric vehicles would benefit 90% of US households
More than 90% of vehicle-owning households in the United States would see a reduction in the percentage of income they spend on transportation energy if they switched to electric vehicles, research finds. And more than 90% of households that replace gas-powered vehicles with EVs would also reduce the amount of...
greenbuildingadvisor.com
The Fly in the Ointment for Electric Vehicles
Replacing petroleum fuels with electricity is crucial for curbing climate change because it cuts carbon dioxide emissions from transportation—the largest source of U.S. global warming emissions and a growing source worldwide. Even including the impacts of generating electricity to run them, electric vehicles provide clear environmental benefits. Plug-in vehicles...
How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging?
Here's a look at how much it'll cost to charge an electric vehicle (EV) model when using Level 2 charging. The post How Much Does It Cost to Charge an Electric Vehicle (EV) With Level 2 Charging? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here's How Much It Costs To Charge Your EV At Walmart
The world is steadily shifting to electric vehicles as a strategy to fight climate change. However, one of the things that needs to happen before gasoline vehicles are completely phased out is building enough electric charger networks across the country. At the moment, the U.S. government has committed to installing half a million EV chargers across the nation by 2030. The Biden administration is also proposing a uniform EV charging network that will be accessible to all EV brands. On the other hand, Tesla — the highest-selling EV automaker in the U.S. — opened up its charging network to other electric vehicle brands.
Will Electric Cars Eventually Crash the Electric Grid?
Are we approaching a doomsday scenario where the increased number of electric cars will crash the electric grid? The post Will Electric Cars Eventually Crash the Electric Grid? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
Which Country May Soon Become a Global EV Battery Leader?
We’re currently living through a moment in which electric vehicles are becoming more and more widespread. That’s due in part to automakers electrifying more and more of their cars and trucks — and in part due to various governments mandating a changeover around the world. But demand for more electric cars implies something else — a growing demand for the essential components within them, with batteries topping that list.
msn.com
This Solar-Powered EV Is Promised for under $43,000
The Lightyear 2 was announced at this week's Consumer Electronics Show, and the Dutch company is accepting names for the waitlist to order one. This four-door battery-electric fastback—with both a plug and solar panels—is planned to start production before the end of 2025. Lightyear says it will reveal...
nextbigfuture.com
For the USA Going All Electric Semi Trucks is Like Getting All of Iraq’s Oil Without War
Jordan of the Limiting Factor goes into detail on electric semi trucks and the megacharging that will be needed. I will go over the scale of the shift for electric trucks. The motivation is that it will make trucks about 30% cheaper to operate by saving 80% of the fuel costs. It also means countries like China will import a lot less oil and can be energy independent. This is a huge deal in terms of the security of a country. China can be cut off from the 10 million barrels per day of oil that they import but they have access to their own coal and their own solar, wind and hydro. It is a economic and strategic no-brainer for companies and countries to shift to electric trucks. As much effort as the US put into conquering Iraq would go into getting off an Iraq level of oil with electric trucks.
One Green Planet
Toyota Encourages Consumers to Replace Engines With Sustainable Options Instead of Buying New Car
Toyota is pushing for people to replace the engine of cars, not the entire car, in an effort to encourage a sustainable shift. “I don’t want to leave any car lover behind,” Chief Executive Akio Toyoda said at the Tokyo Auto Salon. Toyota is suggesting that consumers...
Gavin Newsom's California Electric Car Push Faces Huge Hurdles
All new cars sold in California will have to be free of fossil fuels by 2035, but experts and stakeholders have pinpointed the key roadblocks the policy faces.
Ohio-based startup's e-bikes come with swappable batteries
A startup named LAND Energy offers its customers something that most companies don't. The option to swap the batteries on the vehicle, keeping the vehicle brand new even as technology improves over the years. Unlike gas-powered vehicles, where the engine is the core of the machine, the battery pack on...
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Electric cars aren’t working out, so what’s next?
We have electric cars bursting into flames when in deep water. We have electric pickups that cannot pull normal loads. We have people learning that trips must be shorter in cold weather. We have learned that quick-charging stations shorten the ultimate life of the battery. Slaves in Uganda, Africa, under dangerous working conditions, are mining the rare metals needed to make the batteries.
Honda And LG Energy Solution Announce A New Battery Plant For The US
Honda has announced a new joint venture with LG Energy to establish a joint battery production venture. The two companies will join forces to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles made by Honda, including the cute Honda e, and existing hybrid models such as the Accord Hybrid. Honda has been...
Switching to an electric car saves money. Unless you’re poor.
The appeal of electric cars is straightforward: Owners get to save money by skipping trips to the gas station and feel good about doing their part to cut carbon emissions. That’s part of the reason why U.S. sales are currently soaring, with electric vehicles expected to make up 10 percent of the cars and light-duty trucks on roads in 2030. This is good news for the climate, since transportation is the single largest source of emissions in the country.
The Verge
EVgo’s New Year’s resolution: make its EV fast-charging network more reliable
When electric vehicle owners take longer trips, they often rely on nationwide fast charging providers like EVgo, Electrify America, and ChargePoint to reach their destinations. So it can be more than a minor inconvenience for EV drivers if they arrive at a station with problems like damaged cables, disconnected modems, or annoying error codes.
CAR AND DRIVER
Feds Prefer EVs over Hydrogen for Future Cars in New 'Decarbonization’ Blueprint
Four government agencies—the Departments of Energy and Transportation, plus HUD and the EPA—said last fall that they would work together to create more clean and accessible transportation across the nation by 2050. This week, they released the U.S. National Blueprint for Transportation Decarbonization, with details on how this will happen.
Top Speed
Here's How Many U.S. Households Would Save Money By Switching To EVs
The transportation sector accounts for the largest portion of the greenhouse gases emitted in the United States, with passenger vehicles comprising roughly 16% of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Electrification is seen as the best path forward to reducing those emissions, but many are still hesitant to make the switch to electric vehicles. But according to a study done by the University of Michigan School for Environment and Sustainability, nearly all Americans would see a reduction of the amount of money spent on transportation energy, either electricity or fuel bills, by switching to EVs. However, making the switch isn't realistic for all, the study cites.
insideevs.com
Former Tesla Exec Launches Solar Electric Boat Company
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Comments / 0