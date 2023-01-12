FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Louisiana Cop Kills 2 Teenage Girls During High Speed Chase Of Criminal. Appropriate Chase?Chibuzo NwachukuAddis, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Frank's Restaurant & Smoke HouseM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: The Little VillageM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outsideMalek SherifEast Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Related
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
Central Police Department gets new wheels
YMCA holding fundraiser for Central couple affected by fire
Guerrilla Warfare Paintball reopens in North Baton Rouge
Keep Tiger Town Beautiful cleans up Sweet Olive Cemetery as part of MLK Day of Service
Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract
Baton Rouge General hosting puberty education classes
Floats get final preparations for carnival parades
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Officials say arson scorched family home off Goodwood Boulevard Saturday morning
I-10 lane closures expected in Baton Rouge area
Crumbl Cookies, Sonny's BBQ planned for Gonzales development
1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say
Feds claim nursing home owner pocketed money intended for storm shelter prior to disastrous hurricane evacuation
House fire in Baton Rouge ruled arson
Woman fell asleep while frying food, sparking accidental fire
Baton Rouge woman accused of leaving mother covered in feces, bed bugs and roaches
Project allows officers to give drivers vouchers for free light repairs instead of a ticket
Bleeding and in Pain, a Pregnant Woman in Louisiana Couldn’t Get Answers
Sugarcane farmers rush to harvest after freeze, but still see near record crops
WAFB
The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.https://www.wafb.com/
Comments / 0