Denham Springs, LA

WAFB

Central Police Department gets new wheels

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Central Police Department has some new wheels. According to the agency’s Facebook page, the new units finally arrived at police headquarters this weekend. The units were acquired through grants collected for the department by Senator Bodi White and the City of Central. Officials...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

YMCA holding fundraiser for Central couple affected by fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Central couple is picking up the pieces following a house fire just a few weeks ago. Denise Recatto and her husband say an electrical issue is the cause of a fire that started in their shed and made its way through the attic and into their home. The Recatto’s were sleeping in their bedroom when it all occurred.
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Guerrilla Warfare Paintball reopens in North Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a year and a half absence, Guerrilla Warfare Paintball returns to the public. The business held its grand opening today, but at its new location off of Joor Road in North Baton Rouge. Guerrilla Warfare Paintball was located in Walker. It shut down in June of 2021 because of complaints from neighbors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Another Louisiana parish is considering banning kratom, a controversial herbal extract

After two Louisiana parishes banned kratom, Livingston leaders are now also considering whether to prohibit the unregulated herbal extract. Officials are mulling whether they want to ban or regulate the product that some fear could fuel addiction or worsen the effects of other drugs if they are combined. It is part of a larger discourse gripping Louisiana, where kratom has already been outlawed in two parishes. One state lawmaker plans to file a measure to ban the extract in the upcoming Legislative session.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge General hosting puberty education classes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General Hospital is hosting several upcoming classes to educate kids about the often uncomfortable topic of puberty. The classes are geared toward kids ages nine to 11 and a trusted adult. Organizers said the classes are informal and interactive and allow participants to ask questions in a safe, comfortable environment.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Floats get final preparations for carnival parades

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Mardi Gras is right around the corner, but those who make these floats that we see during parades have been preparing since last year. “There’s a flower float to this side that’s brand new,” Earl Comeaux, co-owner of Comogo Floats said. The...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
WAFB

I-10 lane closures expected in Baton Rouge area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana transportation leaders want drivers to know about planned nightly lane closures along parts of I-10 in the Baton Rouge area. According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, the lane closures will be in place between Monday, Jan. 16, and Wednesday, Jan. 18, and will last from 11 p.m. through 5 a.m. each night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Crumbl Cookies, Sonny's BBQ planned for Gonzales development

Crumbl Cookies and Sonny's BBQ will open in the Heritage Crossing development at Hwy. 30 and Hwy. 44 in Gonzales. Heritage Crossing shared the news of the upcoming business openings on its Facebook page this week. Crumbl Cookies offers more than 170 unique cookie flavors that rotate on a weekly...
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

1 injured in shooting on Tiger Bend Road, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials responded to a shooting that happened on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 14. The shooting reportedly happened at the Shenandoah Bend apartment complex just a little after 4 p.m. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, a man was shot in the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

House fire in Baton Rouge ruled arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge fire department are investigating an arson that happened on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14. According to BRFD, firefighters rushed to a home on Southmoor Drive near Goodwood Boulevard at around 8:30 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they saw the front door of the home in flames.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge woman accused of leaving mother covered in feces, bed bugs and roaches

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge woman was arrested Thursday on a felony charge after leaving her mother in what police are calling an abusive situation. Sheila Doty, 56, of Baton Rouge was charged with one count of cruelty to the infirm after an investigator with Elderly Protective Services found a 74-year-old woman, who was unable to walk, lying in bed wearing only a full diaper, with roaches and bed bugs covering her body on Sept. 23, 2022, according to the affidavit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

