wtvbam.com
Coldwater sweeps Pennfield on Hall of Fame Night
COLDWATER, MI – The Coldwater Cardinals swept the Pennfield Panthers on Hall of Fame Night Friday at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. The Cardinal boys led 17-2 after the first quarter and cruised to their third straight win, 60-36 against the Panthers. Donte Work led a balanced attack with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Elijah Sloan added 12 points on four 3-pointers. Coldwater improved to 4-5 overall, 3-2 in the Interstate 8, and will visit Harper Creek on Tuesday.
wtvbam.com
BC School Superintendent says leadership was not consulted about basketball spectator ban
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Thursday night’s boys high school basketball game between Battle Creek Central and Kalamazoo Loy Norrix was played without spectators in the stands at Loy Norrix High School. Battle Creek Central defeated Loy Norrix 63-26. While it had nothing to do with illnesses like...
wtvbam.com
MSU’s seven-game win streak stopped at Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WKZO-AM/FM) – Michigan State’s seven-game winning streak was snapped at Illinois, as the Illini got past the Spartans 75-66. MSU had a 37-33 halftime lead, but Illinois had a 42-29 edge in the second half. On a night where Sparty went 0-for-7 from the 3-point line,...
msuspartans.com
Capacity Crowd Sees No. 21 Spartans Log Two Top-10 Individual Wins Against No. 3 Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Eleventh-ranked 133-pounder Rayvon Foley and 23rd-ranked 157-pounder Chase Saldate each published individual wins against opponents ranked inside the top-10, but the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines secured a 25-10 dual victory over No. 21 Michigan State wrestling on Friday night. MSU welcomed a crowd of 4,900 fans inside Jenison Field House, matching the facility's capacity for wrestling while setting the highest attendance mark at Michigan State in at least seven years.
WILX-TV
Michigan’s rural schools counter slower response times
EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In an emergency, seconds can be a matter of life and death. Which makes getting to places quickly, like a school, even more important. But that’s a challenge for Michigan’s rural districts where first responders can be several miles away. That’s why many schools are taking it upon themselves to buy time until help can arrive.
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
WILX-TV
Jackson Fire House No. 2 opens back up
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Fire Station No. 2 is back open after being closed for several months for renovations. The city reopened the fire station in January 2022 to get parts of the south end of Jackson in faster conditions for the firefighters. Meanwhile, the city had to close it again to bring the station up to modern standards and improve living conditions for the firefighters. Officials said funds from the American Rescue Plan were used for the station.
WWMTCw
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
wtvbam.com
Michigan D.N.R. delays Prairie River reclassification decision for at least a month
LANSING, MI (WTVB) – The Michigan D.N.R. has delayed a decision for at least 30 days on the proposed reclassification of the Prairie River west of Bronson from a warm stream to a cold transitional stream. The Natural Resources Commission was scheduled to make a decision on Thursday. In...
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week
A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.
thesuntimesnews.com
The Prison Walls are Coming Down
The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
4 hospitalized in Jackson County car collision
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A collision between two cars on a Michigan highway injured four people Saturday, police said. At about 1:05 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two vehicles on U.S.-127 near Berry Road in Rives Township, north of Jackson.
Michigan history: Sen. Warren Hooper shot, killed 78 year ago
(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Sen. Warren Hooper was traveling from Lansing to his home in Albion on Jan. 11, 1945, when he was shot and killed.Investigators suspected that members of Detroit's Purple Gang were involved. Despite the investigation, the Republican senator's case remains unsolved to this day. According to the University of Michigan Bentley Historical Library, Hooper was killed days before he was scheduled to testify before a grand jury regarding a bribe in horse racing. At the time, former state treasurer and Republican Frank McKay was named in three federal grand jury probes, and Hooper's testimony would have implicated McKay.A...
wmuk.org
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
To The Point: Democratic control in Lansing
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Jan. 14, 2023.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Fourth-grade teacher at Kalamazoo school placed on administrative leave
On Wednesday, the principal of Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School sent a message to parents, explaining that fourth-grade teacher Joel Osborn would not be teaching for the foreseeable future.
Vito’s Espresso’s closes its downtown Jackson location
JACKSON, MI – Vito’s Espresso has closed its downtown location, but customers can still grab a drink and a bite to eat at its other location. The closing of the location in the Sky Building at 300 W. Washington St. occurred in late December, owner Vic Schiro said. The Spring Arbor location of the coffee shop and café is still open in the former Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road.
Man dies when pickup strikes tree in southern Kent County
KENT COUNTY, MI -- A 60-year-old Ionia County man died when a pickup truck left a southern Kent County road and struck a tree. The crash happened about 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 along 92nd Street, west of Alden Nash Avenue, in Bowne Township. Kent County sheriff’s deputies said the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Carvana’s dealer license revoked in Michigan
NOVI, Mich. – Carvana concerns have forced a state investigation, and new information Thursday suggests the used car megastore is without a license here in Michigan. The cool, high-tech, no-hassle way to buy a car, had Alicia Owens in awe during her car delivery in Novi, capturing it all on video. Since then, she says she’s had nothing but problems.
