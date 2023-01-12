ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldwater, MI

Comments / 0

Related
wtvbam.com

Coldwater sweeps Pennfield on Hall of Fame Night

COLDWATER, MI – The Coldwater Cardinals swept the Pennfield Panthers on Hall of Fame Night Friday at the Coach Floyd Eby Gymnasium. The Cardinal boys led 17-2 after the first quarter and cruised to their third straight win, 60-36 against the Panthers. Donte Work led a balanced attack with 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals, while Elijah Sloan added 12 points on four 3-pointers. Coldwater improved to 4-5 overall, 3-2 in the Interstate 8, and will visit Harper Creek on Tuesday.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

MSU’s seven-game win streak stopped at Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, ILL (WKZO-AM/FM) – Michigan State’s seven-game winning streak was snapped at Illinois, as the Illini got past the Spartans 75-66. MSU had a 37-33 halftime lead, but Illinois had a 42-29 edge in the second half. On a night where Sparty went 0-for-7 from the 3-point line,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
msuspartans.com

Capacity Crowd Sees No. 21 Spartans Log Two Top-10 Individual Wins Against No. 3 Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Eleventh-ranked 133-pounder Rayvon Foley and 23rd-ranked 157-pounder Chase Saldate each published individual wins against opponents ranked inside the top-10, but the third-ranked Michigan Wolverines secured a 25-10 dual victory over No. 21 Michigan State wrestling on Friday night. MSU welcomed a crowd of 4,900 fans inside Jenison Field House, matching the facility's capacity for wrestling while setting the highest attendance mark at Michigan State in at least seven years.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan’s rural schools counter slower response times

EATON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - In an emergency, seconds can be a matter of life and death. Which makes getting to places quickly, like a school, even more important. But that’s a challenge for Michigan’s rural districts where first responders can be several miles away. That’s why many schools are taking it upon themselves to buy time until help can arrive.
EATON RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson Fire House No. 2 opens back up

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Fire Station No. 2 is back open after being closed for several months for renovations. The city reopened the fire station in January 2022 to get parts of the south end of Jackson in faster conditions for the firefighters. Meanwhile, the city had to close it again to bring the station up to modern standards and improve living conditions for the firefighters. Officials said funds from the American Rescue Plan were used for the station.
JACKSON, MI
WWMTCw

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

The Prison Walls are Coming Down

The razor wire is still atop the chain link fence at Cassidy Lake Correctional Facility, but not for long. Most of the former minimum-security prison buildings have already been razed, and it won’t be long before the former work camp is completely gone. Located five miles northwest of Chelsea,...
CHELSEA, MI
MLive

4 hospitalized in Jackson County car collision

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A collision between two cars on a Michigan highway injured four people Saturday, police said. At about 1:05 p.m. Jan. 14, deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash involving two vehicles on U.S.-127 near Berry Road in Rives Township, north of Jackson.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Michigan history: Sen. Warren Hooper shot, killed 78 year ago

(CBS DETROIT) - Michigan Sen. Warren Hooper was traveling from Lansing to his home in Albion on Jan. 11, 1945, when he was shot and killed.Investigators suspected that members of Detroit's Purple Gang were involved. Despite the investigation, the Republican senator's case remains unsolved to this day. According to the University of Michigan Bentley Historical Library, Hooper was killed days before he was scheduled to testify before a grand jury regarding a bribe in horse racing. At the time, former state treasurer and Republican Frank McKay was named in three federal grand jury probes, and Hooper's testimony would have implicated McKay.A...
ALBION, MI
wmuk.org

Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths

Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
MLive

Vito’s Espresso’s closes its downtown Jackson location

JACKSON, MI – Vito’s Espresso has closed its downtown location, but customers can still grab a drink and a bite to eat at its other location. The closing of the location in the Sky Building at 300 W. Washington St. occurred in late December, owner Vic Schiro said. The Spring Arbor location of the coffee shop and café is still open in the former Spring Arbor Café, 7975 Spring Arbor Road.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Man dies when pickup strikes tree in southern Kent County

KENT COUNTY, MI -- A 60-year-old Ionia County man died when a pickup truck left a southern Kent County road and struck a tree. The crash happened about 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13 along 92nd Street, west of Alden Nash Avenue, in Bowne Township. Kent County sheriff’s deputies said the...
KENT COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Carvana’s dealer license revoked in Michigan

NOVI, Mich. – Carvana concerns have forced a state investigation, and new information Thursday suggests the used car megastore is without a license here in Michigan. The cool, high-tech, no-hassle way to buy a car, had Alicia Owens in awe during her car delivery in Novi, capturing it all on video. Since then, she says she’s had nothing but problems.
NOVI, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy